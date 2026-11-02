Tetra Technologies, Inc. Reports Strong Third-quarter 2026 Results

Highest Third Quarter Revenue in a Decade

SPRING, Texas, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE: TTI) announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenues of $168.0 million, highest third quarter in ten years

Net Income of $6.8 million, inclusive of $2.0 million of unusual charges

Adjusted EBITDA of $25.1 million

Net income per share of $0.05, adjusted net income per share of $0.06

Brady Murphy, TETRA's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Third-quarter revenue of $168.0 million was up 10% year over year and represented our highest third-quarter revenue in the past ten years. International revenue reached $68.8 million, or 41% of consolidated revenue, marking the strongest third quarter in 10 years. Adjusted EBITDA of $25.1 million was our second-highest third-quarter in the past ten years.

"Our third quarter results demonstrated broad-based strength across our portfolio, with multiple businesses achieving significant performance milestones. Record-level revenue was supported by continued growth in international markets, accelerated growth in industrial chemical sales, and continued strength and outlook for deepwater markets. Industrial Chemicals generated its strongest third-quarter revenue in a decade, with 32% year-over-year growth, and accounted for more than 50% of our Completion Fluids and Products' third-quarter revenue. This growth is supported by an expanding U.S. industrial market, including semiconductor manufacturing and by demand for electrolytes for energy storage. Our Water and Flowback segment experienced year-over-year revenue growth of 21% and an Adjusted EBITDA margin increase of 480 basis points to 16.7%. This growth was the result of our production testing operations delivering a ten-year high for third-quarter revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the segment. Production testing grew 9% quarter-over-quarter, driven largely by automated TETRA SandStorm market share gains in the U.S., and grew 60% year-over year, driven by international."

"Supporting our long-term growth and margin expansion for deepwater fluids and industrial chemicals is our Arkansas bromine plant, which continues to advance on schedule and on budget. We are now less than 12 months away from the plant being mechanically complete. Importantly, all major mechanical equipment has been engineered and is either delivered or under confirmed purchase order for future delivery, with total costs below our Board approved final investment decision (FID). Our team has done an exceptional job managing inflationary pressures while keeping the project on its original schedule and within approved capital spending levels. We remain on track to commence production at an annualized rate of 37 million pounds at the beginning of 2028 and ramp to the facility's 75-million-pound annual capacity by 2030, consistent with our ONE TETRA 2030 strategy."

"We continue to be encouraged by the quality and breadth of customer engagement with our patented TETRA Oasis Total Desalination Solution ("TETRA Oasis"), We currently have seven projects in our pipeline, including four tied to data centers or their power requirements. The combination of increasing produced water disposal constraints in the Permian Basin and substantial water requirements from data center development has created a significantly larger opportunity than we initially envisioned. We believe TETRA Oasis is uniquely positioned to help address both challenges by converting produced water from a disposal liability into a valuable resource. Permitting remains the primary next step toward commercialization, with six beneficial reuse applications currently pending before the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). TETRA's customers are the permittees and we continue to engage with both the TCEQ and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), providing in-depth answers to their queries, including results from water quality tests."

"Looking forward to the fourth quarter and 2027, the outlook for our base business remains strong. Deepwater and International activity looks robust as does a return to more completion activity in the Gulf of America. International growth for Production Testing is expected to continue with our first automated TETRA SandStorm technology deployments to the Middle East which have supported our exceptional growth in Argentina. For the fourth quarter of 2026, we expect consolidated revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to be up double digits year-on-year and for full year 2027 we expect revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to increase relative to 2026. As our customer spending plans get announced in the fourth quarter we will further update our outlook accordingly."

Third-Quarter Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2026

June 30, 2026

September 30,

2025

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 167,951

$ 185,657

$ 153,239 Net income (loss) $ 6,848

$ 10,237

$ 4,151 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 25,115

$ 31,866

$ 25,038 Net income (loss) per share $ 0.05

$ 0.07

$ 0.03 Adjusted net income (loss) per share(2) $ 0.06

$ 0.08

$ 0.04

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Schedule E for an explanation of how we calculate Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to net (loss) income before taxes. (2) Adjusted net income per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Schedule D for an explanation of how we calculate Adjusted net income per share and a reconciliation to net (loss) income before taxes.

Completion Fluids & Products

Completion Fluids & Products delivered its highest third-quarter revenue in ten years driven by strength in Eastern Hemisphere completion fluids, long-duration energy storage electrolyte sales, and U.S. industrial chemicals. Industrial Chemicals also posted its highest third-quarter revenue in ten years. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.1% impacted by product mix, lower deepwater activity in the Gulf of America, and higher diesel and associated freight costs.

Water & Flowback Services

Water & Flowback Services revenue and Adjusted EBITDA increased 21% and 69%, respectively, from the prior-year period. Argentina revenue more than doubled driven by the ramp of early production facilities ("EPFs") and strong utilization of our patented automated TETRA SandStorm technology in the Vaca Muerta basin.

Capital Structure

In early October 2026, we amended our $190 million Term Credit Agreement, extending the maturity from January 12, 2030 to December 31, 2030, reducing the interest rate margin by 75 basis points to SOFR plus 5.00%, and deferring approximately $19 million of scheduled principal amortization payments to 2030. With lower borrowing costs, and an extended maturity runway, the amendment enhances TETRA's financial flexibility to fund the Arkansas bromine project and support its strategic growth initiatives.

Conference Call

TETRA will host a conference call to discuss these results on November 3, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Please visit the Events & Presentations section of the TETRA Technologies website to pre-register and obtain your dial in number and passcode. A replay will be available for thirty days following the conference call.

Company Overview

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an energy services and solutions company focused on developing environmentally conscious services and solutions that help make people's lives better. With operations on six continents, the Company's portfolio consists of Energy Services, Industrial Chemicals, and Critical Minerals. In addition to providing products and services to the oil and gas industry and calcium chloride for diverse applications, TETRA is expanding into the low-carbon energy market with chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage, and global infrastructure, helping to meet the demand for sustainable energy in the twenty-first century. Visit the Company's website at www.onetetra.com for more information or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations

Kurt Hallead

Treasurer and Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Relations

Giselle Piller

Senior Director of Global Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

Financial Statements, Schedules and Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedules (Unaudited)

Schedule A: Consolidated Income Statement

Schedule B: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

Schedule C: Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Schedule D: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income

Schedule E: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures for the Company: Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per share, consolidated and segment Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA and segment Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue ("Adjusted EBITDA margin"). Schedules D and E provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Such non-GAAP measures adjust for unusual credits, which are further explained in this press release. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as more fully discussed in the Company's financial statements and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Schedule A: Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2026

June 30, 2026

September 30,

2025

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 167,951

$ 185,657

$ 153,239











Cost of product sales and services 123,039

130,343

107,378 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 9,815

9,600

9,491 Total cost of revenues 132,854

139,943

116,869 Gross profit 35,097

45,714

36,370 General and administrative expense 25,368

25,584

25,240 Operating income 9,729

20,130

11,130 Interest expense, net 2,361

3,267

4,448 Other expense (income), net 939

1,009

(1,423) Income before taxes 6,429

15,854

8,105 Income tax (benefit) expense (419)

5,617

3,954 Net income attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 6,848

$ 10,237

$ 4,151











Basic per share information:









Net income attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 0.05

$ 0.07

$ 0.03 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 148,200

138,997

133,419











Diluted per share information:









Net income attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 0.05

$ 0.07

$ 0.03 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 149,352

140,619

134,837

Schedule B: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



September 30,

2026

December 31,

2025

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,303

$ 72,628 Restricted cash 50

52 Short-term investments 41,733

- Trade accounts receivable, net 127,315

99,578 Inventories 117,805

115,726 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,892

28,694 Total current assets 394,098

316,678 Property, plant and equipment, net 256,533

194,197 Deferred tax assets, net 89,524

87,322 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,540

36,999 Patents, trademarks and other intangible assets, net 18,878

21,463 Investments 10,584

11,827 Other assets 7,139

7,275 Total long-term assets 415,198

359,083 Total assets $ 809,296

$ 675,761







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Trade accounts payable $ 56,232

$ 54,517 Current portion of long-term debt 1,000

4,750 Compensation and employee benefits 26,573

28,934 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 11,400

11,326 Accrued taxes 13,041

15,001 Accrued liabilities and other 46,562

39,325 Current liabilities associated with discontinued operations 7,360

7,360 Total current liabilities 162,168

161,213 Long-term debt, net 182,819

176,607 Operating lease liabilities 27,263

32,664 Asset retirement obligations 15,981

15,526 Deferred income taxes 3,299

2,498 Other liabilities 3,568

4,766 Total long-term liabilities 232,930

232,061 Commitments and contingencies





TETRA stockholders' equity 415,466

283,755 Noncontrolling interests (1,268)

(1,268) Total equity 414,198

282,487 Total liabilities and equity $ 809,296

$ 675,761

During the preparation of the financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2026, we identified an immaterial error which understated the current portion of long-term debt and overstated long-term debt by $4.8 million as of December 31, 2025. Balances as of December 31, 2025 have been revised to reflect $4.8 million of long-term debt as current, with an offsetting reduction in long-term debt.

Schedule C: Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

(in thousands) Operating activities:





Net income $ 25,404

$ 19,505 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 28,591

27,831 Impairments and other charges -

611 Loss (gain) on investments 223

(1,054) Equity-based compensation expense 5,630

5,315 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 135

(104) Amortization and expense of financing costs 1,770

1,485 Gain on sale of assets (266)

(202) Non-cash cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment loss from dissolution of Canadian subsidiary -

9,516 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (1,114)

3,723 Other non-cash credits (455)

(478) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (28,753)

(10,840) Inventories (1,696)

879 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,743

4,596 Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,827)

5,866 Other (1,095)

1,985 Net cash provided by operating activities 31,290

68,634 Investing activities:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (77,645)

(53,182) Purchase of short-term investments (41,652)

- Proceeds from sale of investments -

19,011 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 357

340 Other investing activities (47)

(191) Net cash used in investing activities (118,987)

(34,022) Financing activities:





Proceeds from credit agreements and long-term debt 1,387

292 Public offering proceeds, net of offering costs of $6,770 108,230

- Principal payments on credit agreements and long-term debt (387)

(292) Payments on finance lease obligations (3,483)

(3,418) Taxes paid upon vesting of equity-based compensation (7,427)

(1,853) Proceeds/cash settlements from common stock and exercised stock options 1,232

- Payments on seller financed purchases -

(1,280) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 99,552

(6,551) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (182)

1,929 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 11,673

29,990 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 72,680

37,208 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 84,353

$ 67,198







Supplemental cash flow information:





Interest paid(1) $ 7,341

$ 12,992 Income taxes paid $ 15,058

$ 10,333 Accrued capital expenditures at end of period $ 19,243

$ 7,849 (1) Interest paid is net of $6.4 million and $3.0 million of capitalized interest for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Schedule D: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

The following table presents the reconciliation of adjusted net income to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, income from continuing operations before taxes for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

(in thousands, except per share amounts)











Income before taxes $ 6,429

$ 15,854

$ 8,105 Income tax (benefit) expense (419)

5,617

3,954 Net income attributable to TETRA stockholders 6,848

10,237

4,151 Cost of product sales and services adjustments 606

-

- Former CEO stock appreciation right expense -

-

98 Transaction, restructuring and other expenses 3,257

1,056

1,188 Discrete tax items (1,889)

-

- Adjusted net income (loss) $ 8,822

$ 11,293

$ 5,437











Diluted per share information









Net income attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 0.05

$ 0.07

$ 0.03 Adjusted net income per share $ 0.06

$ 0.08

$ 0.04 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 149,352

140,619

134,837

Adjusted net income is defined as the Company's income (loss) before noncontrolling interests and discontinued operations, excluding unusual tax provision, unusual foreign exchange losses, and certain special or other charges (or credits), and including noncontrolling interest attributable to continued operations. Adjusted net income is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations.

Adjusted net income per share is defined as the Company's diluted net income per share attributable to TETRA stockholders excluding certain special or other charges (or credits). Adjusted net income per share is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations.

Schedule E: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

Completion Fluids & Products



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

(in thousands, except percents) Revenues $ 91,873

$ 113,110

$ 90,264 Income before taxes 16,997

27,186

25,314 Transaction, restructuring and other expenses 743

450

150 Interest income, net (472)

(103)

(170) Investment losses 720

165

- Adjusted EBIT 17,988

27,698

25,294 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 2,343

2,205

2,263 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,331

$ 29,903

$ 27,557











Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 22.1 %

26.4 %

30.5 %

Water & Flowback Services



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

(in thousands, except percents) Revenues $ 76,078

$ 72,547

$ 62,975 Income before taxes 4,238

3,205

52 Cost of product sales and services adjustments 606

-

- Transaction, restructuring and other expenses 316

-

302 Interest expense, net 150

247

34 Adjusted EBIT 5,310

3,452

388 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 7,396

7,319

7,136 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,706

$ 10,771

$ 7,524











Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 16.7 %

14.8 %

11.9 %

Corporate



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

(in thousands) Income before taxes $ (14,806)

$ (14,537)

$ (17,261) Former CEO stock appreciation right expense -

-

98 Transaction, restructuring and other expenses 2,198

606

736 Interest expense, net 2,683

3,123

4,584 Adjusted EBIT (9,925)

(10,808)

(11,843) Depreciation, amortization and accretion 76

76

92 Equity-based compensation expense 1,927

1,924

1,708 Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,922)

$ (8,808)

$ (10,043)

Consolidated



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

(in thousands, except percents) Revenues $ 167,951

$ 185,657

$ 153,239 Income before taxes 6,429

15,854

8,105 Cost of product sales and services adjustments 606

-

- Former CEO stock appreciation right expense -

-

98 Transaction, restructuring and other expenses 3,257

1,056

1,188 Interest expense, net 2,361

3,267

4,448 Investment losses 720

165

- Adjusted EBIT 13,373

20,342

13,839 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 9,815

9,600

9,491 Equity-based compensation expense 1,927

1,924

1,708 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,115

$ 31,866

$ 25,038











Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 15.0 %

17.2 %

16.3 %

Effective with the earnings release for the three months ended March 31, 2026, we revised our definitions of Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA to exclude investment (income) losses. Prior period Adjusted EBITDA amounts have been recast to reflect these revised definitions for all periods presented. We changed the definitions of Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA because management believes that investment (income) losses are not reflective of the underlying operating performance of our core business. Investment (income) losses consist of realized and unrealized gains and losses on equity and debt securities of other companies, including our investment in Standard Lithium, and investments in common units and preferred units issued by two privately-held companies as well as the option to convert a convertible note issued by a privately-held company into equity interests. Investment (income) losses are recorded in other income (expense), net in our consolidated statements of operations. The magnitude and timing of investment (income) losses are driven by factors external to our core operations that management cannot control and does not consider when evaluating or managing day-to-day business performance. Accordingly, management believes the revised definitions of Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA provide more meaningful measures of our operating performance and improve period-over-period comparability. The revisions to the Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA definitions apply symmetrically to both investment income and investment losses, and we will apply this definition consistently in future periods.

Adjusted EBIT is now defined as net income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes, interest (income) expense, net, investment (income) losses, impairments and certain non-cash charges, and unusual adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA is now defined as Adjusted EBIT (defined above) less depreciation and amortization and certain non-cash items such as equity-based compensation expense. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes.

Adjusted EBITDA is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations and without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis, and to assess the Company's ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy activity levels and product mix, which significantly impact revenues. Such items are not currently determinable with reasonable accuracy and may be material to the Company's actual results determined in accordance with GAAP.

Unusual charges and expenses, net of credits were $3.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, which are reflected in Schedules D and E, and include $2.2 million of legal fees related to a former subsidiary, $0.7 million of unconsolidated equity investment expense and $0.9 million of other expenses and charges. Additionally, Schedule D includes discrete tax items of $1.9 million primarily related to a reduction in our federal valuation allowance and a revised estimate of the impact of our 2025 election to treat our Brazilian subsidiary as a corporation for U.S. tax purposes. Management believes that the exclusion of the special charges and credits from the historical results of operations enables management to evaluate more effectively the Company's operations over the prior periods and to identify operating trends that could be obscured by the excluded items. See Schedules D and E for additional information.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Generally, the use of words such as "may," "see," "expectation," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "projects," "anticipate," "believe," "assume," "could," "should," "plans," "targets" or similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events, activities, expectations or outcomes identify forward-looking statements that the Company intends to be included within the safe harbor protections provided by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our ability to achieve our ONE TETRA 2030 objectives with respect to revenue and Adjusted EBITDA as well as other 2030 goals discussed herein. These statements also include statements concerning economic and operating conditions that are outside of our control, including statements concerning the oil and gas industry; potential revenue associated with our electrolyte products and prospective energy storage projects; adoption of our products and technologies by the market, including our TETRA Oasis and the anticipated demand for such technology; our mineral reserves and measured, indicated and inferred mineral resources of lithium, magnesium, and/or bromine, the potential extraction of lithium, bromine, magnesium and other minerals, including potential extraction of those minerals designated as critical minerals, from our Evergreen Unit and other leased acreage, the economic viability thereof, the demand for such resources, the timing and costs of such activities, and the expected revenues, including any royalties, profits and returns from such activities; the timing and success of our bromine production wells and the construction of our bromine processing facility and related engineering activities and estimated costs, revenues and profitability thereof; projections or forecasts concerning the Company's business activities, including the completion of new projects, adoption of our products and technologies, future results of operations, revenues, profitability, estimated earnings, earnings per share, estimated Adjusted EBITDA margins and statements regarding the Company's beliefs, expectations, plans, goals, future events and performance, and other statements that are not purely historical. With respect to the Company's disclosures of measured, indicated and inferred mineral resources, including bromine, lithium carbonate equivalent concentrations, magnesium, and other minerals, it is uncertain if all such resources will ever be economically developed. Investors are cautioned that mineral resources do not have demonstrated economic value and further exploration may not result in the estimation of a mineral reserve. Further, there are a number of uncertainties related to processing lithium, which is an inherently difficult process. Therefore, you are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of our resources can be economically or legally commercialized. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. With respect to the Company's disclosures regarding the joint venture for the Evergreen Unit the future relationship between the parties and the sharing of development costs is uncertain. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic conditions; opportunity risks, such as mineral extraction, demand therefor, or realizing industrial and other benefits expected from bromine processing; our ability to develop a bromine processing facility and risks inherent in the construction of such facility, including delays, cost overruns, changes in scope, and the ability to obtain local government and regulatory approvals; the accuracy of our resources report or the timing of future updates to our resources report, feasibility study and economic assessment regarding our lithium, bromine, magnesium and other mineral acreage; our ability to obtain any necessary additional capital to finance our development plans, including the construction of our bromine processing plant; equipment supply, equipment defects and/or our ability to timely obtain equipment components; our ability to commercialize new technologies and products such as our TETRA Oasis, including the construction, operation and permitting of desalination facilities, which are subject risks inherent in the construction and operation of energy infrastructure facilities such as timeline delays and cost overruns and our ability to execute on increase plant scale; competition from existing or new competitors; risks associated with changes in laws and regulations, or the imposition of economic or trade sanctions affecting international commercial transactions, including legislative, regulatory and policy changes, such as unexpected changes in tariffs, trade barriers, price and exchange controls; and other the factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as well as other risks identified from time to time in its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE TETRA Technologies, Inc.