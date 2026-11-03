IXOPAY Announces IXO One, a Modular Payments Platform Built for an Era of Fluid Commerce

Company introduces the first and only modular, AI-native payments platform that unifies orchestration, payments intelligence, and tokenization in a single offering; it gives merchants the flexibility to buy what they need, build what they want, and adapt as commerce evolves

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / IXOPAY , the leader in payment infrastructure enabling fluid commerce, today announced the launch of IXO One , an AI-native, modular payment platform that unifies orchestration, payments intelligence, and tokenization. It gives merchants the flexibility to buy what they need, build what they want, and adapt as commerce evolves. Built to power an era of fluid commerce and technology-driven payment experiences, IXO One provides the dynamic infrastructure needed to adapt quickly without ripping out or replacing their current payment stack.

Traditional payment infrastructure makes it difficult for merchants to embrace fluid commerce and a rapidly changing payment market. From fragmented systems to rigid provider relationships, a new opportunity can require a heavy integration lift, slow time-to-market, and increased costs. IXO One's modular platform helps merchants mitigate the payment friction that leads to provider dependency, expensive migrations, missed savings, and compounding technical debt. Its build and buy approach gives merchants the freedom to change their minds: add or remove components, build capabilities in-house, or change providers without rebuilding their entire payment stack. Now, merchants can stay ahead of consumer preferences by evolving their payments infrastructure.

"Buyers are moving between channels, payment methods and countries faster than most payment stacks can adapt, creating a new level of complexity for the merchant to keep up," said Ajoy Krishnamoorthy, CEO at IXOPAY. "With IXO One, merchants can quickly buy what they need, and build what they want to support fluid commerce, without having to start from scratch or worry that their current payments stack won't integrate with what they already have. IXO One's modular platform enables merchants to plug into new payment methods, support AI-agent-initiated transactions, and add adapters for any future payments needs."

IXO One is a payment infrastructure that adapts to the business, not the other way around. It was specifically built for global merchants, fast-growing digital businesses, and platforms that face complex multi-acquirer management challenges, including payment vendor lock-in, data portability limitations, lack of fee visibility, and high engineering costs.

"Payments have become a priority for the boardroom. Multi-processor payment architectures are becoming widespread and the desire for payments flexibility has become increasingly clear," said Jordan McKee, Research Director, 451 Research by S&P Global. "We also see demand from merchants to plug into new commerce frameworks that promise higher conversions - such as agentic commerce and accelerated guest checkout. To capitalize on these developments, payments providers should prioritize modular and composable offerings."1

The IXO One payment platform:

Brings together IXOPAY's orchestration, tokenization, and payments intelligence in a modular, AI-native platform.

Allows merchants to buy ready-made capabilities, build what sets them apart, and own their PSP connections with the Adapter SDK-so they can grow on their terms.

Provides a common portal and a unified developer experience, letting merchants adapt how they use the platform as their needs evolve.

Includes IXO AI, an engaging AI payment assistant that lets merchants ask questions about their payment data, discover what needs attention, and act on findings-all within a shared platform that supports ongoing optimization.

In addition, IXO One supports agentic commerce and improves productivity through its Agentic Suite , which includes three complementary capabilities:

Support agentic shopping experiences: Payment Agent connects merchant-owned shopping agents, IXOPAY-powered experiences, and supported third-party agents with less integration work. Connect once instead of integrating with every protocol.

Payment Agent connects merchant-owned shopping agents, IXOPAY-powered experiences, and supported third-party agents with less integration work. Connect once instead of integrating with every protocol. Protect payment credentials: Universal Tokens allow payment data to be securely stored and used across providers and buying experiences without exposing raw credentials to AI agents. Associated trust artifacts record agent identity, customer consent, and purchase intent to support traceability and dispute investigation.

Universal Tokens allow payment data to be securely stored and used across providers and buying experiences without exposing raw credentials to AI agents. Associated trust artifacts record agent identity, customer consent, and purchase intent to support traceability and dispute investigation. Govern AI access: The MCP Server accelerates development and streamlines payment operations tasks. It enables approved AI assistants to perform authorized payment and tokenization tasks. It verifies existing user permissions, restricts access to authorized vaults and capabilities, isolates API credentials from the AI client, and logs actions for auditability.

IXOPAY will roll out IXO One in phases. The general availability of its first unified experience and flexible commercial model is planned for early 2027. New and existing customers can purchase and use IXOPAY's existing orchestration, tokenization, and payments intelligence offerings, supported by its connector network and integration development services.

To learn more about the IXO One please visit: www.ixopay.com

1 451 Research by S&P Global, Payments composability, optimization and resilience are top merchant priorities - Highlights from VotE: Customer Experience & Commerce, June 2, 2025.

About IXOPAY

IXOPAY is the payment infrastructure that enables fluid commerce, giving merchants the flexibility to thrive in an increasingly fragmented payments environment. Its AI-native, modular payments platform, IXO One, is the first and only payments solution that unifies orchestration, payments intelligence, and tokenization in a single plane, giving merchants the flexibility to buy what they need, build what they want, and adapt as commerce evolves. With its innovative and configurable infrastructure, IXOPAY empowers merchants to optimize their payment stack on their terms. With its advanced payment intelligence and AI payments assistant, merchants can make more confident, precise decisions throughout the payments journey. IXOPAY's orchestration platform recorded an 80% year-over-year increase in transaction count through October 2026, and has supported more than $200 billion in payment volume since 2018. Today, IXOPAY connects merchants worldwide to more than 200 payment service providers, 300 payment methods, and a growing global network of payment partners and solutions. Learn more at www.ixopay.com .

Media Contact:

Carmen Mantalas

Verdis for IXOPAY

carmen@verdis.xyz

SOURCE: IXOPAY

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ixopay-announces-ixo-one-a-modular-payments-platform-built-for-an-1245553