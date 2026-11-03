Belgian transmission system operator Elia Transmission Belgium has published the results of three capacity remuneration mechanism (CRM) auctions, covering the 2027-28, 2028-29 and 2030-31 delivery periods. In line with the volumes set by the energy minister, it contracted the capacity required to help ensure Belgium's security of supply. Supply exceeded demand in all three auctions, while batteries accounted for a significant share of contracted capacity for 2028-29 and 2030-31. Introduced in the context of Belgium's partial nuclear phaseout, the CRM provides financial support to market participants ...

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