Pepper Advantage, a leading global credit intelligence and investment technology company, today announced that LendInvest plc (AIM: LINV), the UK alternative property finance platform, has selected its proprietary PRISM platform to power its credit management operations.

This agreement represents a pivotal milestone since the launch of PRISM. PRISM was built as Pepper Advantage's proprietary, AI-driven credit management ecosystem, and this partnership completes the platform's evolution into a commercially available SaaS solution for external market participants.

The decision follows a comprehensive review by LendInvest of technology providers across the credit and lending market. PRISM's credit workflow automation, customer portal and digital capabilities will support LendInvest's service-led, technology-enabled model, allowing the platform to scale efficiently as assets under management (AUM) grow. PRISM's real-time data analytics will also strengthen LendInvest's portfolio insight and risk management, providing earlier notice of emerging and potential risks.

The agreement builds upon a long-standing, successful relationship between Pepper Advantage and LendInvest, further solidifying their collaboration in the UK credit management sector.

Daniel O'Connor, Chief Operating Officer at LendInvest, said: "As LendInvest focuses on simplifying its operations and building a scalable platform, it's clear AI tools can play a key role in enabling customer empathy and operational efficiency in how it manages loans throughout their lifecycle. PRISM was chosen for that purpose to further enhance our service offering, reduce our loan-servicing costs, and provide valuable data to the business about portfolio performance."

Gary Stockley, Chief Product Officer at Pepper Advantage, said: "LendInvest's selection of PRISM is a major validation of our technology and product vision. The platform's commercial availability as a SaaS solution means we can bring its transformative capabilities to the wider market. LendInvest has been a long-standing partner of ours, and we are thrilled they have chosen PRISM to anchor their evolving operating model. We look forward to powering their credit management operations and supporting their next chapter of growth."

About Pepper Advantage

Pepper Advantage is an international credit management and technology company that offers a range of services across Asia, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The company, with €75 billion assets under management, operates in multiple asset classes including residential and commercial mortgages, real estate, SME loans, asset financing and leasing, auto and consumer loans, credit cards, retail finance and BNPL. It helps investors, financial institutions, fintechs, and banks manage their credit portfolios, reducing the cost and complexities of systems and supporting new non-bank lending.

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About LendInvest Plc

LendInvest (LSE: LINV) is one of the UK's leading alternative property finance platforms connecting institutional investors with property investors across Buy-to-let, short and long term residential mortgages, semi-commercial and development finance.

The business has now lent more than £10 billion in property finance since inception and, as at 31 March 2026, reported £5.48 billion of Funds Under Management and £3.82 billion of Platform Assets Under Management.

LendInvest combines experienced property finance professionals with proprietary technology and strong governance to originate, underwrite and manage property-backed loans.

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Contacts:

For media inquiries or further information regarding the acquisition, please contact: PepperAdvantage@greentarget.co.uk