Partner integration brings native Falcon Guardian protection directly into Claude Cowork, securing agents throughout their lifecycle under the Falcon platform's enterprise security control plane

Fal.Con Europe 2026 CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it is bringing Falcon Guardian AI Detection and Response (AIDR) natively into Anthropic's Claude Cowork. Delivered in partnership with Anthropic in response to enterprise customer demand, the integration extends Falcon protection to AI agents across their lifecycle from agent creation through job execution under the Falcon platform's enterprise security control plane, alongside the virtual machine, permissions, and admin controls built into Claude Cowork.

"The next wave of enterprise AI adoption will be driven by agents, and customers are asking us to extend the security they already trust to where those agents operate," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "Our partnership with Anthropic brings Falcon Guardian directly into Claude Cowork, expanding the reach of the Falcon platform as enterprises put AI agents to work. This is how we scale AI security: by bringing CrowdStrike to where our customers are going."

"Companies move faster with AI when their security teams can see what it's doing and control how it's used. That's why we built Claude Cowork with the controls enterprises expect," said Paul Smith, chief commercial officer at Anthropic. "Now CrowdStrike customers can run Falcon inside Cowork and keep the protection they already rely on."

Native AIDR Protection Across the AI Agent Lifecycle

The integration brings Falcon Guardian protection directly into Claude Cowork, enabling enterprises to:

Protect AI Agents Throughout Their Lifecycle: Secure agents from creation through execution with native Falcon Guardian AIDR protection.

Secure agents from creation through execution with native Falcon Guardian AIDR protection. Detect and Respond to Threats: Identify malicious activity and potential data exfiltration as agents execute tasks, access sensitive information, and interact with enterprise systems.

Identify malicious activity and potential data exfiltration as agents execute tasks, access sensitive information, and interact with enterprise systems. Maintain Centralized Security Control: Bring Claude Cowork under the Falcon platform's enterprise security control plane, extending consistent protection and oversight to AI agents.

Bring Claude Cowork under the Falcon platform's enterprise security control plane, extending consistent protection and oversight to AI agents. Accelerate Enterprise Deployment: Deploy Claude Cowork with native Falcon protection across Windows and Mac, without adding security after agents are already in use.

Built for Enterprise Demand

CrowdStrike and Anthropic worked together to enable Falcon platform protection directly within Claude Cowork's execution environment. Anthropic enabled Falcon deployment within Cowork, while CrowdStrike engineered and tested the integration across installation, real-time protection, and ongoing updates. This partnership enables enterprises to extend the security they already trust from the Falcon platform to AI agents operating within Claude Cowork.

"AI agents have enormous potential to transform how enterprises operate, but realizing that potential requires trust, visibility, and control," said Ben Brophy, chief information security officer at Mondelez International. "As businesses move from experimenting with AI to putting it to work at scale, security will be essential to unlocking its full value. CrowdStrike's collaboration with Anthropic to bring Falcon Guardian protection directly into Claude Cowork is an important step toward making enterprise AI adoption more secure and scalable."

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes discussion of unreleased services or features. Any unreleased services or features referenced here are still in development and subject to change. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261103896714/en/

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Jake Schuster

CrowdStrike Corporate Communications

press@crowdstrike.com