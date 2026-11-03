An international group of researchers has developed and experimentally evaluated five prototypes of planar heat pipes for active cooling of PV modules. These heat pipes are intended to spread heat on the rear surface and feed a compact, actively cooled water sink. "Unlike conventional solutions that primarily target bulk heat removal, the proposed concept utilizes planar heat pipes as thermal spreaders for temperature homogenization and hot-spot mitigation," the group said. "Heat is collected over a large module area and transferred to a localized cooling region, reducing temperature gradients ...

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