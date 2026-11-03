German heating technology manufacturer Vaillant has launched the aroTherm perform, a new monobloc air-to-water heat pump designed for large residential buildings, renovation projects and small commercial properties. The new series is available in 15 kW and 20 kW capacity classes. According to the manufacturer, the larger unit can provide space heating and domestic hot water for newly constructed buildings of up to 1,200 m², renovated buildings of up to 750 m² and non-renovated properties of up to 500 m². The heat pump uses propane (R290) as its refrigerant and can reportedly achieve a supply temperature ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...