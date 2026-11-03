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WKN: A0MS80 | ISIN: DK0060055861 | Ticker-Symbol: CHY
Tradegate
03.11.26 | 11:24
86,65 Euro
+5,09 % +4,20
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHEMOMETEC A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHEMOMETEC A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
85,6585,7512:45
85,8085,9512:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.11.2026 10:30 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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ChemoMetec A/S: Upgrade of revenue and operating profit guidance

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 324

3 November 2026

ChemoMetec maintained its positive momentum in the months of the 2026/27 financial year, supported by higher-than-expected demand for our instruments, with the NC-203 being a key driver, including a lower-than-expected cost base.

Based on this, the Company now expects revenue for the 2026/27 financial year in the DKK 570-605 million range, up from DKK 560-590 million in the most recent guidance, and EBITDA in the DKK 335-360 million range, up from DKK 330-345 million previously.

ChemoMetec's financial results for the first quarter of 2026/27 are scheduled to be released on Thursday, 5 November 2026. The results will show that revenue increased by 28% in Q1 2026/27 to DKK 160.0 million, compared with DKK 124.6 million in the same period last year. EBITDA amounted to DKK 100.3 million in Q1 2026/27, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 63%, compared with 55% in the same period last year.

Additional information

Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO
Tel.: (+45) 81 10 06 80

Phillip Massie Price, CFO
Tel.: (+45) 81 10 06 80

About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec's instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec's customers include some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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