RVRC Holding AB: RevolutionRace reorganises its customer service

RVRC Holding AB (the "Group") today announces that its subsidiary Revolutionrace AB ("RevolutionRace" or the "Company") proposes a reorganisation of its customer service. The proposed change means that the number of employees in customer service will be reduced, and negotiations with the unions are ongoing. The Company estimates that the equivalent of approximately 25 full-time positions will be affected, which is expected to generate annual cost savings of approximately SEK 7 million, with full effect from March 2027.

AI-based automation has developed to the point where an increasing number of customer cases are resolved without an agent. At the same time, case volumes vary over the year, and the new structure will make it easier for the Company to adapt staffing to volumes. RevolutionRace has entered into an agreement with an external partner regarding customer service-related services. Customer cases that are not resolved through the AI-based automation will primarily be handled by the external partner, while complex and escalated cases will continue to be handled by the Company's own staff. The proposed structure thereby ensures efficient customer service with the same level of service and quality as before.



The proposal is subject to negotiations with the relevant trade unions. The proposal implies that the equivalent of approximately 25 full-time positions in customer service will be discontinued. The final number will be determined in the ongoing union negotiations. Affected employees have been informed and are being offered support during the transition. The savings of approximately SEK 7 million relate to annual costs compared with the cost level for the last twelve months. The Company estimates that the reorganisation will entail one-off costs of approximately SEK 8 million, which will be recognised in the Group's second quarter.



"This is difficult news to deliver. The proposal affects colleagues who have contributed to building RevolutionRace over many years and who have met our customers every day with great dedication. We will do everything we can to support those affected through the transition. At the same time, the conditions for how we can best help our customers have fundamentally changed. With AI automation, a partner that can scale with demand, and our own expertise for the more complex cases, we want to continue delivering a first-class and efficient customer experience," says Paul Fischbein, CEO of RevolutionRace.

About RVRC Holding

RVRC Holding AB (publ) owns and operates two brands, RevolutionRace and ICANIWILL. The company was founded in 2013 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. RevolutionRace is an outdoor brand offering multifunctional products including clothes, shoes, backpacks, and accessories. ICANIWILL is a brand offering training products including clothes, bags, and accessories. For more information, visit revolutionrace.com and icaniwill.com.

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For more information, please contact:

Jesper Alm, CFO

Email: jesper.alm@revolutionrace.se