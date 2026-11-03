Svea Mining AB appoints DNB Carnegie as liquidity provider

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Svea Mining AB (publ) ("Svea Mining" or the "Company") has appointed DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) ("DNB Carnegie") as liquidity provider for the Company's shares on Spotlight Stock Market (ticker: SVEA) (ISIN: SE0030252599). DNB Carnegie began the role on October 27, 2026, the Company's first day of trading.

The commitment follows Spotlight Stock Market's rules for liquidity providers. DNB Carnegie will quote bid and ask prices in the share for at least 85 percent of trading hours each day. Each quote will be for at least SEK 5,000 on both the bid and ask side, with a maximum spread of 6 percent. The aim is to improve liquidity in the share and narrow the gap between bid and ask prices.

The agreement has an initial term of six months. After that, it continues until either party ends it with one month's notice. Svea Mining pays DNB Carnegie a fee of SEK 25,000 per month, excluding VAT.

"Having a liquidity provider from day one makes it easier for investors to buy and sell our shares at fair prices. We are pleased to have DNB Carnegie supporting trading in Svea Mining as we build the Company," says Mackenzie Osborne, CEO of Svea Mining.

About Svea Mining AB

Svea Mining AB is a Swedish mineral exploration company exploring for gold, copper and silver across approximately 7,500 hectares in the Skellefteå volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) district of northern Sweden, one of Europe's most productive regions for gold, copper and silver for more than a century. The Company holds two exploration permits: the Kalvträsk project (approximately 7,000 hectares) and the Stöverfors project (451.93 hectares), both within or on the margin of a geological system that has produced almost 30 mines and still hosts active mining today. The Company's registered office is in Sweden.

For further information

Mackenzie Osborne, CEO Svea Mining AB Email: info@sveamining.com Website: www.sveamining.com

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