Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.: Sandro Piancone and Jorge Olson Release Wholesale MBA, the Insider's Guide to Selling Consumer Goods Through Distributors, Retailers, and Direct-to-Consumer Channels

New book provides entrepreneurs, emerging brands, and consumer packaged goods companies with a practical roadmap for building profitable wholesale distribution and retail growth strategies

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) proudly announces the release of Wholesale MBA: How to Sell Consumer Goods to Distributors, Retailers, and Consumers, a comprehensive business guide co-authored by Sandro Piancone and Jorge Olson. Sponsored by Fast Moving Consumer Goods, the book delivers real-world strategies for entrepreneurs, brand owners, and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies seeking to grow sales through wholesale, retail, e-commerce, and omnichannel distribution.

Drawing from decades of combined experience in consumer goods, retail distribution, marketing, and brand development, the authors provide readers with practical insights into how products move from manufacturers to distributors, retailers, and ultimately consumers.

"Many founders have great products but struggle to navigate the complexities of wholesale distribution," said Sandro Piancone. "Wholesale MBA was written to help entrepreneurs understand how the industry really works and provide a framework for building scalable, profitable consumer brands."

The book explores critical topics including:

Building successful wholesale distribution networks

Securing retail placements and growing store count

Working effectively with distributors and brokers

Developing profitable pricing strategies

Managing retail relationships

Creating consumer demand and increasing product velocity

Scaling brands through omnichannel growth

Avoiding common mistakes that prevent emerging brands from achieving national distribution

Co-author Jorge Olson, a recognized entrepreneur, brand builder, and marketing strategist, brings decades of experience helping companies increase revenue, improve distribution, and build stronger connections with consumers.

"Wholesale MBA bridges the gap between theory and execution," said Jorge Olson. "Whether you're launching a startup brand or expanding an established company, understanding wholesale fundamentals can dramatically accelerate growth and improve profitability."

The release comes at a time when many emerging consumer brands are seeking alternatives to expensive trial-and-error approaches. The book provides practical frameworks and actionable strategies designed to help founders make better decisions regarding distribution, retail expansion, sales management, and business growth.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods sponsored the publication to support its mission of helping emerging brands navigate the challenges of retail, wholesale, and consumer product growth.

Who Should Read Wholesale MBA?

The book is designed for:

CPG founders and entrepreneurs

Consumer product manufacturers

Food and beverage brands

Health and wellness companies

Sales and marketing professionals

Wholesale distributors

Retail buyers and category managers

Business students interested in consumer goods and retail distribution

Availability

Wholesale MBA: How to Sell Consumer Goods to Distributors, Retailers, and Consumers is available now through Amazon.

Order Your Copy Today:

Wholesale MBA: How to Sell Consumer Goods to Distributors, Retailers, and Consumers: Olson, Jorge S, Piancone, Sandro: 9781945196331: Amazon.com: Books

About Sandro Piancone

Having founded and built up several successful businesses and taking 2 public, one on the OTCBB pinks and one on the Nasdaq. Sandro has worked with hundreds of companies to launch their brands, including Snoop Dogg, Cheech and Chong, Rick Ross, Miller Beer, Thrifty Ice Cream, Rockstar Energy Drink and 5 Hour Energy. He sits on several corporate boards, advising on issues such as brand building, and raising capital.

He created a Fast Moving Consumer Goods 'Incubator", one of the first in the nation.

He works long and hard to make sure that his clients, and their products, move to market as quickly and smoothly as possible with no problems and the highest profits.

About Jorge Olson

orge's books vary from beverages, business, marketing strategy, and sales, politics, and immigration coaching and mentoring, as well as inspiration and motivation. He uses memoirs, and research to write life-changing stories. Jorge also writes books in his native language of Spanish.

Jorge S. Olson is a dynamic, motivating and humorous storyteller. He has a passion for people, business and life. It is this passion that shines and translates in his stories, books and conversations.

Besides writing business strategy related books, Jorge also writes short stories, novellas and novels under pen names.

He will maintain you entertained with stories, knowledge, experience and a dynamic pace that will keep you glued to his business books as well as his fiction books. Jorge is funny, inspirational and motivational.

Jorge Olson grew up in Mexico with no running water and no electricity. He managed to land his first CEO position at the young age of 28. By 31 he was a veteran technology and consumer goods executive, consultant and owner of several wholesale distribution companies. Jorge is an entrepreneur, consultant, writer, speaker and family man.

He is a self-proclaimed "Eternal Teenager!"

His advice and knowledge is sought after by executives, investors, entrepreneurs and everyday people looking for self empowerment and growth. More than 250,000 people subscribe to his newsletters and discussion groups.

In his daily work Jorge helps companies in marketing and business strategy. He also gives regular keynote speeches and training sessions on marketing, sales, distribution, leadership, teamwork, and self-improvement. He has launched publicly traded companies and six private companies as well as more than 1,000 consumer goods.

Jorge S. Olson is passionate about art, business, change, self-help, and social evolution. He wants to live and experience as much as possible and prays to live long enough to write about it. He now resides in San Diego, California where he is working on achieving his lifelong dream of writing to make a difference, to influence and evoke strong feelings and deep thought from readers.

About Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods is a nationwide ecosystem created to educate and support new founders, celebrities, CEOs and doctors engaged in the formulation, manufacturing, launching and scaling of their fast moving consumer good's brand including beverages, beauty products, nutritional supplements, and spirits. FMCG provides beverage development and formulation, beverage manufacturing, nutritional supplement development and production, beauty products development, TikTok Live Selling, retail sales and wholesale distribution management. FMCG is the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator. Both Sandro Piancone and Jorge Olson are available for podcast and speaking engagements.

https://www.fmcgstock.com

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Media Contact:

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

media@fmcgstock.com

SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sandro-piancone-and-jorge-olson-release-wholesale-mba-the-inside-1245605