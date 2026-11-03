VANTIVE US HEALTHCARE LLC: Vantive Announces Agreement to Divest Majority of Hemodialysis Assets and Associated Operations to Rockwell Medical

Sharpens Vantive's Focus on Home Dialysis and Critical Care

DEERFIELD, Ill., Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantive, a vital organ therapy company with a 70-year legacy of kidney care innovation, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) to divest the majority of the assets and associated operations related to Vantive's hemodialysis (HD) business. This transaction advances Vantive's evolution, with a more focused, growth-oriented portfolio centered around chronic disease management and critical care intervention.

Vantive is building on its legacy of innovation by prioritizing investment in the areas where it is uniquely positioned to make a meaningful difference for patients and care teams. Throughout its history, Vantive has pioneered therapies that redefined kidney care - from making home dialysis broadly available to patients living with chronic kidney disease, to advancing continuous renal replacement therapy for patients experiencing acute kidney injury in the intensive care unit (ICU). Today, Vantive is making dialysis easier to start, manage and sustain by enabling more patients to receive therapy at home, while selectively expanding its kidney care platform to advance a more integrated approach to addressing organ failure in the ICU setting.

"We see a significant opportunity to close the gap between the care we know is possible and the care patients and providers experience today," said Chris Toth, CEO of Vantive. "This announcement brings Vantive's ambition into sharper focus. We are applying our expertise and scale to make care easier to access, simpler to deliver and more effective for the people who rely on our therapies. Whether that care happens at home over many years or in the ICU during a critical moment, our goal is to help ensure the right therapy can be delivered at the right time, with greater confidence for care teams."

Positioning HD for Continued Growth with Rockwell Medical



Under the terms of the agreement, Rockwell Medical will acquire Vantive's hemodialysis concentrates, HD monitors, and water treatment systems, together with related consumables and technical services.

Toth continued, "We are confident Rockwell Medical is well positioned to support the continued growth and development of this important therapy. With a singular focus on hemodialysis, Rockwell Medical is deeply committed to accelerating the progress that our team has made. As a result, we believe the combined business will benefit from increased investment, creating new opportunities for innovation and growth. We are committed to working together through the transition to help ensure continuity of care and reliable access to the products, services and support that patients and care providers depend on."

"This transaction represents an exciting opportunity to build on the strong foundation established by the Vantive team over many decades," said Mark Strobeck, Ph.D., President and CEO of Rockwell Medical. "As a company singularly focused on hemodialysis, we are committed to advancing the quality, reliability and customer support that providers and patients depend on every day. We believe this portfolio has significant opportunities for continued growth, and we look forward to bringing together complementary capabilities to better serve dialysis providers worldwide and further strengthen our position in the global hemodialysis market."

The transaction is expected to close in mid-2027, subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Upon the completion of the transaction, ownership of Vantive's manufacturing facility in Medolla, Italy will transfer to Rockwell Medical to support capacity and the continued development of the global HD business. Vantive's dialyzer portfolio, including the Theranova dialyzer, which enables HDx therapy (expanded hemodialysis), is not included in the transaction.

Perella Weinberg Partners LP and Barclays are acting as financial advisors, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as legal counsel to Vantive. Aquilo Partners, L.P. is acting as exclusive financial advisor and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP is acting as legal counsel to Rockwell Medical.

Vantive, HDx, and Theranova are trademarks of Vantive Health LLC or its affiliates.

About Vantive

Vantive is a vital organ therapy company on a mission to extend lives and expand possibilities for patients and care teams globally. For 70 years, our team has driven meaningful innovations in kidney care. Today, Vantive's people, solutions and services deliver over 1 million touchpoints each day to patients around the world. As we build on our legacy, we are focused on elevating the dialysis experience through digital solutions and advanced services, while looking beyond kidney care and investing in transforming vital organ therapies. Our goal is to provide therapies that fit more easily into providers' practices and patients' lives. Greater flexibility and efficiency in therapy administration for care teams, and longer, fuller lives for patients- that is what Vantive aspires to deliver. To learn more, visit www.vantive.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) is a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. Rockwell Medical's mission is to provide dialysis clinics and the patients they serve with the highest quality products supported by the best customer service in the industry. Rockwell is focused on innovative, long-term growth strategies that enhance its products, its processes, and its people, enabling the Company to deliver exceptional value to the healthcare system and provide a positive impact on the lives of hemodialysis patients. Hemodialysis is the most common form of end-stage kidney disease treatment and is typically performed in freestanding outpatient dialysis centers, hospital-based outpatient centers, skilled nursing facilities, or a patient's home. Rockwell Medical's products are vital to vulnerable patients with end-stage kidney disease, and the Company is relentless in providing unmatched reliability and customer service. Certified as a Great Place to Work® four years in a row (2023-2026) and named Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production three years in a row (2024-2026), Rockwell Medical is Driven to Deliver Life-Sustaining Dialysis Solutions. For more information, visit www.rockwellmed.com.

SOURCE VANTIVE US HEALTHCARE LLC