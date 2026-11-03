Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces its NOTICE OF MEETING and MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR.

Click the link below to read this announcement in full.

https://www.besra.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/Besra-Gold-Inc.-Annual-General-Meeting-Circular-December-2026ASX

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Besra Gold Inc.

About Besra - www.besra.com

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