Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces its NOTICE OF MEETING and MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR.
Click the link below to read this announcement in full.
https://www.besra.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/Besra-Gold-Inc.-Annual-General-Meeting-Circular-December-2026ASX
This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Besra Gold Inc.
For further information, please contact:
Investors:
Dr Ray Shaw
Chief Executive Officer
info@besra.com
Media:
Nicholas Read / Kate Bell Read
Corporate
info@readcorporate.com.au
About Besra - www.besra.com
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