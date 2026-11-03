Nino Di Teodoro joins industry leaders on AI in financial crime compliance at AMLP Forum's 20th Annual European AML & FinCrime Conference, November 9-10

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Pelican AI (CSE: PEL) ("Pelican" or the "Company"), a provider of artificial intelligence-powered payments, financial crime compliance and trade finance solutions, is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Nino Di Teodoro, will join a panel on AI in financial crime compliance during AMLP Forum's 20th Annual European AML/CTF & Financial Crime Conference, taking place November 9-10, 2026 at Merchant Taylors' Hall in the City of London. Pelican is a Gold Sponsor of this year's event.

The panel will bring together senior leaders from across the banking and financial technology industry to discuss how financial institutions can adopt AI-driven compliance tools while managing governance, human oversight and regulatory risk.

Now in its 20th year, AMLP's European AML & FinCrime Conference will bring together more than 500 delegates from over 50 countries, alongside 100+ speakers including representatives from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the European Commission, the Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA), MONEYVAL, the Egmont Group, Europol, and national financial intelligence units and supervisors.

"This conference brings banks, regulators and technology providers together for real conversation," said Nino Di Teodoro, Chief Executive Officer of Pelican AI. "That's where AI in compliance actually gets shaped, and it's a great opportunity to hear from other industry leaders, contribute, and show where Pelican fits in."

About Pelican AI

Pelican AI is a financial technology company providing artificial intelligence-powered solutions for payments, financial crime compliance and trade finance. With more than 30 years of proprietary AI expertise, Pelican's technology is trusted by major financial institutions across more than 55 countries and has processed more than 2 billion transactions representing approximately $10 trillion in value.

Pelican's technology uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to help financial institutions automate payment processing, improve straight-through processing, strengthen financial crime compliance and modernize transaction banking infrastructure. Its solutions include Pelican Payments, Pelican Secure and AI-powered trade finance applications.

For more information, visit Pelican AI's website: https://pelican.ai/

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company's conference participation, its strategy to build industry visibility and thought leadership in AI-powered financial crime compliance, and the status and potential outcomes of the disclosed litigation. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including general economic and market factors, competition, the risks associated with the disclosed litigation, and the other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption.

Pelican is involved in ongoing litigation. Readers are directed to the Company's August 27, 2026 news release and the disclosure in "Item 23 - Legal Proceedings and Regulatory Actions" and "Item 21 - Risk Factors" in the Company's CSE Form 2A Listing Statement available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for further details.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322099