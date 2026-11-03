Abits Group Inc.: Abits Group Announces AI Infrastructure and High-Performance Computing Expansion Strategy

Company to evaluate existing U.S. power infrastructure and data center operations for potential AI infrastructure hosting opportunities

DUFF, TN / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Abits Group Inc. (Nasdaq:ABTS) ("Abits" or the "Company"), a U.S.-focused digital infrastructure company with Bitcoin mining operations, today announced a strategy to pursue opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and high-performance computing (HPC) hosting. The initiative aims to leverage the Company's existing power infrastructure, facilities and operating experience to develop new hosting revenue opportunities.

Stephen Faucetta, Chairman and CEO of Abits Group, commented:

"We see a compelling opportunity to expand our business as demand for AI computing infrastructure accelerates. With access to existing power and operating facilities, we believe Abits may have an advantage over new developments that must secure suitable sites, power connections and regulatory approvals before construction can begin. Our goal is to capitalize on these assets to develop new revenue streams while maintaining a disciplined approach to investment and execution."

AI's rapid growth is driving significant demand for data center capacity and electricity. According to a June 2026 report from the U.S. Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, data centers could account for approximately 11.8% of total U.S. electricity consumption by 2030, with projections ranging from 9.5% to 15.3%. The Company believes that power constraints, grid interconnection delays and permitting requirements are also creating challenges for new data center developments.

Abits intends to pursue a phased approach to evaluating AI and HPC hosting opportunities at its existing U.S. facilities. The initial evaluation is expected to focus on available power capacity, cooling and connectivity requirements, necessary infrastructure upgrades and potential commercial arrangements. The Company has not entered into any definitive AI or HPC hosting agreements at this stage, and potential deployments would depend on technical feasibility, customer demand, the availability of financing and investment economics.

About Abits Group Inc.

Abits Group Inc. (Nasdaq:ABTS) is a digital infrastructure company with Bitcoin mining operations in the United States. Through its U.S. subsidiary, Abit USA, Inc., the Company owns or operates infrastructure supporting energy-intensive computing applications. Abits is evaluating opportunities to expand its business into artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and related digital infrastructure services. Additional information is available at www.abitsgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company's AI infrastructure strategy, potential deployment of AI and high-performance computing systems, the availability and suitability of its power, facilities and other infrastructure, potential partnerships and commercial arrangements, and the timing, scale and economic potential of the initiative. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include the Company's lack of experience in AI or HPC hosting; the cost and feasibility of upgrading its existing facilities; the Company's ability to secure financing, equipment, customers and strategic partners; the availability and cost of electricity; utility, permitting and regulatory requirements; network and cooling availability; changes in demand; technological change; competition; supply chain constraints; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

Hayden IR

Brian Siegel, 346-396-8696

or

Brett Maas, 646-536-7331

abts@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Abits Group Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/abits-group-announces-ai-infrastructure-and-high-performance-computin-1245533