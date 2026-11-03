Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Argentina Metals Corp. (TSXV: VLLC) (OTCQB: VLLCF) (FSE: VA5) ("VLLC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares (the "Shares") are eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

"With DTC eligibility, existing American investors may benefit from greater liquidity and execution speeds. This also opens the door to new investors that may have been previously restricted from trading in our Shares and simplifies the process of trading our Shares in the United States," stated Roger Clegg, CEO of VLLC. "The anticipated liquidity increase is expected to provide current and prospective US investors further opportunities to participate in Argentina Metals' growth."

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, an American corporation that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of securities of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be DTC-eligible. DTC eligibility is expected to create a seamless electronic trading process and thereby enhance the liquidity of the Company's Shares.

About Argentina Metals Corp.

Argentina Metals Corp. (TSXV: VLLC) (OTCQB: VLLCF) (FSE: VA5) is a Canadian copper exploration company focused on Mendoza Province, Argentina. The Company holds approximately 146,700 hectares across 26 projects, all 100%-owned on a clean-title basis with no private royalties, NSRs, back-in rights or earn-in obligations, other than royalties payable to the Province of Mendoza. Anchored by its flagship Las Estrellas Project, the Company has built an early position in an underexplored part of the Argentine Andes amid pro-mining reforms that are reshaping the country's resource sector. For more information, visit our website at www.argentinametals.com.

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Cautionary Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the commencement of the Company's Shares being DTC eligible, the anticipated benefits of DTC eligibility, including enhanced share liquidity, increased visibility in the American investment community and the development of an American shareholder base and the Company's business objectives and growth strategy. Forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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