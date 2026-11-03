Net income rises 76% over Q2 as gross margin expands to 87.2%; year-to-date operating cash flow reaches $1.73 million

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Reklaim Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) ("Reklaim" or the "Company"), a consumer data privacy and monetization platform that enables individuals to access, control, remove and monetize their personal data, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. All financial amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Reklaim generated quarterly revenue of $3,156,313, up 187.1% from Q3 2025 and 19.9% from Q2 2026.

Net income reached $1,272,063, up 76.0% from the second quarter and compared with a net loss of $514,636 in the prior-year period.

Gross profit increased 36.5% sequentially to $2,752,814, while gross margin expanded to 87.2% from 76.6%. Operating expenses increased 15.7% over Q2.

During Q3 2026, the Company repurchased 5,149,000 common shares under its Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB), bringing total repurchases for the first nine months of 2026 to 11,275,000 common shares. Subsequent to quarter-end, on October 5, 2026, the Company cancelled the 5,149,000 shares repurchased during Q3, bringing total cancellations to 11,275,000 common shares.

For the first nine months of 2026, Reklaim generated $7,592,647 in revenue, $2,359,914 in net income, and $1,733,522 in cash from operating activities.

Q3 2026 Financial Results

Revenue increased 187.1% to $3,156,313 from $1,099,363 in Q3 2025.

Gross profit increased 232.8% to $2,752,814 from $827,259 in Q3 2025.

Gross margin expanded to 87.2%, compared with 75.3% in Q3 2025 and 76.6% in Q2 2026.

Operating expenses totalled $1,506,070, an increase of 12.2% from $1,342,472 in Q3 2025.

Net income was $1,272,063, compared with a net loss of $514,636 in Q3 2025, marking Reklaim's third consecutive profitable quarter.

U.S. Trading Market Upgrade

Reklaim upgraded its U.S. trading market from OTC Pink to the OTCQB Venture Market, increasing visibility among U.S. investors and supporting the Company's efforts to broaden its shareholder base.

Reklaim's U.S. trading symbol, MYIDF, remains unchanged.

Financial Disclosure

Readers should review these results together with Reklaim's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes, and its MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Company financial disclosure and investor information can be accessed through Reklaim Investor Relations and SEDAR+.

About Reklaim

Reklaim Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) is a consumer data privacy and monetization platform that returns control of personal information to individuals. Consumers can access, manage, remove, or choose to earn from their data, while Reklaim provides consumer-permissioned data solutions to brands, agencies, platforms and enterprise partners. The Company generates revenue through data licensing, audience activation, and enterprise data partnerships.

For more information, visit reklaimyou.com or Reklaim Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include, without limitation, statements concerning the Company's growth strategy and the anticipated benefits of the OTCQB market upgrade. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the anticipated benefits of the OTCQB market upgrade are not realized, fluctuations in quarterly revenue and operating results, changes in privacy laws and enforcement, restrictions affecting data categories or permitted uses, changes in browser or partner policies, competition, customer demand, market prices, working capital requirements, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding customer demand, consumer participation, partner access, regulatory developments, prevailing market conditions, general business, economic, competitive, political and social conditions, the continued availability of capital and financing, and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company's financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 are not necessarily indicative of results that may be expected for any future period. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations regarding the matters described in this news release, and readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents, including the risk factors described in its most recent management's discussion and analysis, available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322109