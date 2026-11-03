SmartGATE purchase intended to support mission-critical equipment serving the global mining industry, expanding Legend's Active Power Management applications into industrial markets.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Legend Power Systems Inc. (TSXV: LPS) (OTCQB: LPSIF) ("Legend Power" or the "Company"), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, announced today that a global industrial technology company serving the mining industry has purchased a SmartGATE Active Power Management system to address voltage fluctuations contributing to equipment faults and operational downtime at one of its facilities.

The customer operates sophisticated, highly automated equipment supporting advanced technology applications used throughout the global mining industry. Voltage fluctuations affecting its operations were creating equipment faults and unplanned downtime, prompting the decision to deploy SmartGATE to improve the consistency and quality of the electrical power supplied to its equipment.

SmartGATE actively regulates incoming electrical power to a defined voltage setpoint, addressing voltage deviations that can disrupt equipment operation and place additional stress on electrical systems. The system is designed to improve electrical operating conditions, with the potential to reduce power-related disruptions, maintenance requirements and premature equipment deterioration.

"This is exactly the type of problem SmartGATE was built to solve," said Michael Cioce, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Legend Power Systems. "When voltage fluctuations start causing equipment faults and shutting down operations, the cost goes well beyond electricity. You're dealing with lost productivity, maintenance expenses and unnecessary stress on expensive equipment. This customer recognized the problem and made the decision to address it at the source."

The purchase extends Legend Power's commercial applications into another sophisticated industrial environment, where consistent electrical performance is essential to operational reliability.

The initial installation also provides an opportunity to demonstrate the broader economic benefits of Active Power Management, including energy efficiency, lower repair and maintenance costs and improved equipment longevity. Successful performance could create opportunities for additional SmartGATE installations across the customer's own facilities, as well as at facilities operated by its customers, although no further purchases have been committed at this time.

About Legend Power Systems Inc.

Legend Power Systems Inc. (https://legendpower.com/) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend Power's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment. The proprietary and patented system reduces total energy consumption and power costs, while also maximizing the life of electrical equipment. Legend Power's unique solution is also a key contributor to both corporate sustainability efforts and the meeting of utility energy efficiency targets.

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