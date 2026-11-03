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PR Newswire
03.11.2026 13:12 Uhr
213 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Lexani Motorcars Unveils Lexus LX600 Bespoke Luxury Interior

Lexani Motorcars Unveils Lexus LX600 Bespoke Luxury Interior

Extended body, raised roof and Italian leather executive seating create a private sanctuary for discerning travelers.

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexani Motorcars has completed a bespoke luxury interior build of a 2025 Lexus LX600, transforming the SUV into a private executive retreat. Created for clients who value personal space, refined comfort and privacy, the build brings together handcrafted finishes, integrated entertainment and thoughtful amenities for business travel and relaxation.

The vehicle features a 20-inch (50.8-centimeter) body extension and a raised roof providing five inches (12.7 centimeters) of additional headroom. These expanded proportions establish a more generous passenger environment while retaining the factory front cabin.

Featured Amenities

  • Executive seating: Two six-way power seats in linen-colored Italian leather, featuring soft foam cushioning, air-pillow headrests, ventilation and continuous-flow power footrests.
  • Privacy and entertainment: Fixed front partition with a 43-inch QLED display, Marantz receiver, five-speaker MartinLogan audio system and blackout side-window curtains.
  • Intuitive technology: Control4 Infotainment System, (2) Apple iPads with docking stations and an intercom for driver communication.
  • Connectivity and charging: Dual-SIM router, USB-C charging at each VIP seat, 220-volt outlets, and HDMI connections.
  • Refined finishes: Cherry-tinted burl wood accents, chrome fixtures, ultra-suede headliner and sidewall armrests.
  • Personalized lighting: Dimmable ambient and opera-style fixtures, individual reading lights and ceiling vanity mirrors.
  • Cabin comfort: Extensive sound and heat insulation, front-cabin noise cancellation and dedicated secondary VIP air conditioning.
  • Everyday convenience: Compact beverage refrigerator, entry-assist and overhead handles, plus front, side and rear camera monitoring.

From the tactile richness of Italian leather to the carefully considered lighting and expanded legroom, every element contributes to a more personal travel experience. The completed Lexus LX600 reflects Lexani Motorcars' approach to custom luxury SUV interiors: creating a private space where passengers can work, unwind and enjoy the journey.

To explore this bespoke Lexus LX600 build and other luxury custom interiors by Lexani Motorcars, visit lexanimotorcars.com/vehicles/toyota.

About Lexani Motorcars

For over a decade, Lexani Motorcars has been the premier luxury custom interior builder, creating bespoke transportation solutions for the world's most discerning clients. The southern California based company also offers Escalade, Navigator, Yukon, Sprinter and Sequoia executive mobile offices. Each mobile office is handcrafted and made to order, completely customizable and specifically-tailored to the client's individual needs be it for business, pleasure or both.

For further information, contact info@lexanimotorcars.com or call 951.531.6801

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lexani-motorcars-unveils-lexus-lx600-bespoke-luxury-interior-302927012.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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