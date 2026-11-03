Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - BlockchainK2 Corp. (TSXV: BITK) (OTCQB: BIDCF) (FSE: KRL2) (the "Company" or "BlockchainK2") announces the appointment of Mikhail Ratchkovski as a director of the Company, effective November 2, 2026. Mr. Ratchkovski has also been appointed to the Company's audit committee and will serve as its chair.

About Mikhail Ratchkovski

Mr. Ratchkovski has more than 20 years of property management experience in British Columbia. Since 2017, he has served as a Senior Strata Manager at FirstService Residential in Vancouver, where he oversees a portfolio of strata properties across multiple buildings. He previously held property management positions with Vancouver Condo, Colliers International and Pacific Quorum. From 1994 to 2005, he administered business licensing and enforced municipal bylaws as a bylaw officer in Whistler, British Columbia.

Mr. Ratchkovski completed undergraduate coursework in industrial electronics at the Leningrad Polytechnic Institute (now Saint Petersburg Polytechnic University) and holds a diploma in electronic engineering technology from the Leningrad College of Electronics and Information Technology.

The Board welcomes Mr. Ratchkovski and looks forward to his contributions to the Company.

About BlockchainK2 Corp.

BlockchainK2 Corp. is a technology and investment company focused on opportunities within the blockchain and digital-asset ecosystem. Through its subsidiaries, investments and strategic relationships, the Company seeks to participate in the development of blockchain-enabled financial infrastructure and digital-asset businesses.

Additional information is available at https://blockchaink2.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law.

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