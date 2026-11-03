Your vote is important - Vote well in advance of the proxy voting deadline: 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on November 16th, 2026

Shareholder questions or need voting assistance? Please contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group by email at assistance@laurelhill.com, or by texting "INFO" to, or calling, 1-877-452-7184 (North American toll-free) or 1-416-304-0211 (outside North America).

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that independent proxy advisory firm, ISS has recommended shareholders vote "FOR" the special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") to approve the acquisition of the Company by Quantum eMotion Corp. ("QeM"), pursuant to which QeM will acquire, either directly, or indirectly through a wholly-owned subsidiary, all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Plurilock (each, a "Plurilock Share" and, collectively, the "Plurilock Shares"). The proposed acquisition will be completed by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). ISS is an independent proxy advisory firm with approximately 3,400 clients, including many of the world's leading institutional investors who rely on ISS' objective and impartial analysis to make important voting decisions.

The special meeting of shareholders of the Company to approve the Arrangement Resolution will be held in-person at Suite 1500, 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 4N7 on, November 18, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) (the "Meeting"). Upon completion of the Arrangement, QeM will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Plurilock Shares, and Plurilock will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of QeM. As a result of the Arrangement, each shareholder of Plurilock (other than a dissenting shareholder) will receive $0.084 in cash and 0.0763 of a common share of QeM for each Plurilock Share they hold.

Independent Third-Party Proxy Advisory Recommendations

ISS stated:

"The transaction makes strategic sense due to the premium mixed consideration which allows shareholders to realize immediate, certain cash value while participating in the potential upside of the combined company."

Ian Paterson, Chief Executive Officer of Plurilock, commented:

"We are very pleased to receive a positive recommendation from ISS in support of the proposed arrangement with QeM. We believe this transaction offers an attractive outcome for Plurilock shareholders by delivering immediate value while preserving participation in the future upside of the combined company. We thank our shareholders for their continued support and encourage them to vote FOR the Arrangement."

Shareholders Encouraged to Vote Ahead of the Proxy Deadline

The Board of Directors of the Company recommends that shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution.

The proxy voting deadline is 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on November 16, 2026. Shareholders are encouraged to vote well in advance of the proxy voting deadline to ensure your vote is submitted in a timely manner. Voting is easy. Shareholders may vote online, by telephone or by any other methods provided in the form of proxy or voting instruction form included as part of the mailing.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 1, 2026 are eligible to vote at the Meeting.

Shareholder Questions & Voting Assistance

Any shareholder who has questions about how to vote should contact the Company's proxy solicitation agent:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

Call or Text Toll-Free (North America): 1-877-452-7184

Call or Text Outside North America: +1-416-304-0211

Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About Plurilock Security Inc.

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions and delivers critical IT and cybersecurity services to public- and private-sector organizations. Through its operating businesses and predecessor operations, Plurilock has a 25-plus-year operating history, serves hundreds of customers and maintains procurement and contract channels in Canada, the United States and NATO. Its capabilities include Critical Services, cybersecurity and IT modernization, managed services, data protection, cloud security, identity and access management, and AI-enabled security technologies. For more information, visit www.plurilock.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Plurilock expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding: the proposed acquisition of Plurilock; the anticipated completion of the Arrangement; the anticipated consideration to be paid by QeM and received by shareholder of Plurilock and expected strategic benefits.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date of this news release but are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such assumptions include, among others, that the parties will obtain all required approvals in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; that the conditions to closing will be satisfied; that QeM will have sufficient funds to pay the cash component of the consideration; that Plurilock's customer relationships, contract vehicles, certifications, security clearances and key personnel will be retained following the Arrangement; that QeM's technologies will achieve the product readiness, certifications and procurement eligibility required by target customers; that customers will adopt quantum-safe security solutions at the rates anticipated; that QeM's NIST and FIPS submissions will proceed as anticipated; that the parties will be able to integrate their operations and technologies without material disruption; that the combined company will have sufficient capital to fund its operations and commercialization plans; and general economic, market and government procurement conditions. These risks include, among others, the risk that the Arrangement may not be completed on the terms described or at all; failure to obtain required shareholder, court, stock exchange, regulatory, third-party or governmental approvals; the risk that anticipated cross-selling, pilots or deployments of QeM technologies across Plurilock's customer base may not occur or may take longer than expected; uncertainty regarding the timing and extent of market demand for quantum-safe cybersecurity; QeM's limited history of commercial revenue; changes in government budgets, procurement priorities or contracting rules; the risk that Plurilock's contract vehicles, certifications or security clearances may be lost or affected by the change of control; competition from other cybersecurity and quantum-security providers; the risk that the combined company may be unable to develop the integrated solutions described in this news release; customer, supplier or employee retention risks; the possibility that expected synergies or commercialization opportunities may not materialize; risks associated with technology development and validation; cybersecurity, regulatory and litigation risks; and other risks described in Plurilock's public disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed, that any NIST, FIPS or other validation process will be successful or completed within any expected timeframe, or that any anticipated strategic, commercial or technological benefits will be realized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322239