EonX Technologies Inc.: EonX Announces Strategic Technology Partnership with Metcash, Australia's Leading Wholesaler and Service Provider to Independent Business Operators

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX) ("EonX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic technology agreement with Metcash Services Company Pty Ltd, part of Metcash Limited.

The partnership brings together EonX's technology expertise and Metcash's extensive experience supporting independent businesses across Australia.

Metcash is the leading wholesaler and service provider to independent businesses in Australia. It supplies more than 6,300 bannered retail stores and has over 100,000 customers across the Food, Liquor and Hardware sectors. Its extensive footprint features prominent Australian independent brands such as IGA, Cellarbrations, The Bottle-O, Mitre 10, Home Hardware, and Total Tools. For the financial year ended April 30, 2026, Metcash reported Group revenue of AUD $19.6 billion (USD $13.69 billion).*

EONX specialises in delivering white-label integrated payments with embedded loyalty services to leading global enterprises and financial services organisations. EonX continues to power the next generation of enterprise payments and loyalty services globally across key business industries.

EonX President & Group CEO, Andrew Kallen, said, "We are delighted to be working with Metcash, a business with a long history of supporting independent retailers across Australia. This partnership represents an opportunity to bring together our technology services and Metcash's understanding of the independent business sector. We look forward to building a strong and successful partnership."

"Building on Metcash's existing platform and national scale, we see a real opportunity to turn everyday business activities into greater value for our independent business customers."

"Our partnership with EonX will help us bring that opportunity to life, and we look forward to announcing more on this as soon as we are up and running" said Danielle Jenkinson, Group Chief Growth Officer at Metcash.

*Source: Metcash Limited FY26 Full Year Results, released to the ASX on June 22, 2026. Group revenue includes charge-through sales. USD conversion at 1 United States Dollar (USD) to 1.43 Australian Dollars (AUD) as at 03 November, 2026.

About EONX

EonX is a financial technology company powering the next generation of Payments & Loyalty platforms which reward business and customers when engaging and transacting.

On behalf of the board of directors of

EONX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

"Andrew Kallen"

President & Group CEO

For more information about EonX please contact:

Andrew Kallen

President & Group CEO

EONX Technologies Inc.

Telephone: +18036767776

Email: investors@eonx.com

Website: www.eonx.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: EonX Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/eonx-announces-strategic-technology-partnership-with-metcash-aust-1245738