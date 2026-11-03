EQT-backed SatPort Infrastructure completes acquisition of teleport business from Speedcast to expand its satellite ground infrastructure platform globally

The acquisition adds 12 teleports across five continents, establishing SatPort Infrastructure as a global, dedicated, carrier-neutral ground infrastructure platform for satellite operators, governments, and enterprise customers

SatPort provides secure and resilient teleport and gateway infrastructure for low Earth orbit (LEO), medium Earth orbit (MEO), and geostationary (GEO) constellations

The acquisition follows a build-to-suit agreement between SatPort Infrastructure and Telesat to expand the Telesat Lightspeed ground network globally, and EQT continues to support the long-term build-out of SatPort Infrastructure's network to meet growing demand from satellite operators

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Infrastructure VI ("EQT Infrastructure") and SatPort Infrastructure ("SatPort") are pleased to announce that SatPort has completed the acquisition of the teleport infrastructure business from communications and IT services provider Speedcast, expanding its carrier-neutral platform for satellite ground infrastructure globally.

Demand for satellite services is growing, with global revenues expected to reach USD 145bn by 2035¹, supported by the increased deployment of LEO satellites. These constellations can provide low-cost, high throughput and secure connectivity to serve the needs of consumers, enterprises and governments, playing an increasingly important role in global telecommunications. Each constellation requires a global network of ground stations, or teleports, which host the antennas and other physical infrastructure, to enable the transmission of data between the Earth and orbiting satellites. As satellite networks expand, operators are increasingly looking for independent infrastructure partners to provide these capabilities at scale.

SatPort was formed by EQT Infrastructure to provide secure, resilient, and well-located essential ground infrastructure for satellite constellations. SatPort combines deep operational expertise with the long-term capital and capabilities to fund, develop, and scale critical infrastructure globally. The acquisition of Speedcast's ground infrastructure network will further enhance SatPort's offering for customers around the world. The business acquired from Speedcast comprises 12 teleports across 11 countries and five continents. More than 100 experienced professionals also join SatPort, and Speedcast will remain a customer under a new long-term infrastructure services agreement.

The acquisition builds on SatPort's global build-to-suit agreement with Telesat, signed in September 2026, to develop, build, and host landing stations for Telesat Lightspeed, a LEO constellation designed for enterprise and government customers. With the acquisition, SatPort is now a fully operational, carrier-neutral global platform for satellite operators, governments, and enterprises, with a network of operating teleports and capabilities to deploy new sites for operators worldwide.

Carl Sjölund, Partner at EQT Infrastructure, said: "The satellite industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation, with rapidly growing constellations creating an unprecedented need for ground infrastructure. Just as we have seen in towers, fiber and data centers, we believe the next phase of growth will be supported by independent, specialized infrastructure platforms that can serve multiple customers at scale. With SatPort, we are building a global leader in this emerging infrastructure category. The acquisition of Speedcast's teleport business is an important milestone in that journey, and we're excited to support Joe and his team in realizing the significant opportunity ahead."

Joe Spytek, Chief Executive Officer of SatPort, said: "With this acquisition, SatPort has built a platform with the global network and operational expertise to provide tailored ground infrastructure for operators in any orbit. With long-term backing from EQT Infrastructure, we're excited to continue growing the platform to serve the next generation of satellite operators as they scale worldwide, allowing our customers to focus on their constellations while we take care of the infrastructure on the ground."

With this transaction, EQT Infrastructure VI is expected to be 80-85 percent invested (including closed and/or signed investments, announced public offers, if applicable, and less any expected syndication).

¹ Novaspace Satellite Connectivity and Video Market Report (October 2026)

Contact

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-backed-satport-infrastructure-completes-acquisition-of-teleport-business-from-speedcast-to-expan,c4419219

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4419219/4352893.pdf Press Release_EQT-backed SatPort Infrastructure completes acquisition of teleport business from Speedcast to expand its satellite ground infrastructure platform globally_261103 https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-backed-satport-infrastructure-completes-acquisition-of-teleport-business-from-speedcast-to-expan,c3577917 EQT-backed SatPort Infrastructure completes acquisition of teleport business from Speedcast to expand its satellite ground infrastructure platform globally

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-backed-satport-infrastructure-completes-acquisition-of-teleport-business-from-speedcast-to-expand-its-satellite-ground-infrastructure-platform-globally-302927816.html