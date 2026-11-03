Alto Neuroscience, Inc. ("Alto") (NYSE: ANRO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel precision medicines for neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced that members of the Company's management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference, November 10-12, 2026 Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings Presentation Date Time: Wednesday, November 11 at 8:00 AM ET Location: New York, New York

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, November 16-19, 2026 Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings Presentation Date Time: Thursday, November 19 at 9:30 AM GMT Location: London, UK



The presentations will be accessible via a live webcast on the Events and Presentations page in the Investors section of Alto's website and a replay will be available following the presentation.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE: ANRO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the treatment of mental health conditions through a deeper understanding of the brain. Leveraging its proprietary Precision Psychiatry Platform, Alto is advancing a broad pipeline of novel medicines for depression, schizophrenia, and other neuropsychiatric disorders. The Company's lead program, ALTO-207, is in late-stage clinical development for treatment-resistant depression. For more information, visit www.altoneuroscience.com or follow Alto on X.

Availability of Information on Alto's Website

Alto routinely uses its investor relations website to post presentations to investors and other important information, including information that may be material. Accordingly, Alto encourages investors and others interested in Alto to review the information it makes public on its investor relations website.

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Contacts:

Investor Contact:

investors@altoneuroscience.com

Media Contact:

media@altoneuroscience.com