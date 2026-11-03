XPENG Showcases New Flagship SUVs and Physical AI Ecosystem in Dubai as MEA Expansion Accelerates

Dubai Brand Night showcased XPENG's Physical AI vision, with guests from 14 countries and regions across MEA

XPENG to enter all six GCC markets this year with new distribution agreements in Kuwait and Oman

Set to expand to 20+ countries and regions across MEA with 100+ sales and service outlets in 2027, covering 90%+ of its core EV markets

XPENG's Kunpeng Range Extender technology debuts with the GX and G9L flagships, delivering up to 1,210 km of combined range under NEDC so drivers can ride without range anxiety in the Middle East's heat and across long distances

Overseas debut of the GX, with 4,000+ orders across MEA and 800 confirmed orders in the UAE, as the GX and G9L are launching simultaneously across 11 markets.

Six models developed specifically for the Middle East to launch within the next year, backed by cross-regional warranty coverage and spare-parts delivery in as little as 24 hours

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XPENG, a leading global Physical AI company, set out the next phase of its Middle East growth at its Dubai Brand Night, bringing more of its products, technology and broader Physical AI ecosystem to a region it sees as a core strategic market for the company. The company plans to complete its entry into all six GCC markets by the end of the year. In 2027, it aims to expand to more than 20 countries and regions across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) with 100+ sales and service, covering more than 90% of its core EV markets. At the same time, it is introducing XPENG Kunpeng Range Extender technology through its GX and G9L flagship SUVs, engineered around the region's long distances and extreme heat.

Dr. Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President, XPENG, said, "The Middle East combines an appetite for embracing new technology with some of the world's most ambitious plans for how people will live and move in the future. That makes it an important market for XPENG. We are starting by bringing vehicles and technologies designed around the realities of the region, from long distances to extreme heat. But our ambition goes much further. As we deepen our presence here, we want to bring more of XPENG's Physical AI capabilities to the Middle East, spanning intelligent vehicles, robotaxis, humanoid robots and flying cars."

Eliminating Range Anxiety on the GX and G9L with Kunpeng Range Extender: Up to 1,210 km Without Recharging

Long distances, extreme temperatures and varying charging infrastructure make the Middle East a distinctive market for electric mobility. XPENG believes extended-range electric mobility could help accelerate EV adoption across the region, combining the benefits of electric driving with the freedom to travel further. XPENG Kunpeng Range Extender technology, debuting on the GX and G9L flagship SUVs, is designed to address these demands. Where a fast charger is available, its 800V architecture and 5C ultra-fast charging take the battery from 10% to 80% in as little as 10.7 minutes.

XPENG's Kunpeng Range Extender uses an electric motor to drive the wheels in all driving conditions, while an onboard generator produces electricity when needed. This means drivers can enjoy the smooth, responsive feel of electric driving for everyday journeys, with the flexibility to travel longer distances without depending entirely on charging infrastructure. Ahead of Dubai Brand Night, the GX completed a 1,231-km journey from the UAE to Oman in the gruelling desert heat of Liwa without recharging.

Additionally, XPENG Kunpeng Range Extender brings the same advanced AI capabilities found in XPENG's pure-electric vehicles, including intelligent driving, smart cockpit features and full-vehicle OTA updates.

Two Flagships Built on a Foundation of High-Tech Luxury

For Middle East customers, the GX and G9L bring two distinct characters built on the same flagship technology foundation. Both feature high-tech luxury such as an 88-inch AR-HUD, a 21.4-inch 3K rear screen, noise cancellation, built-in 12.5-litre dual-zone refrigerators, and AI-powered zero-gravity seating with heating, ventilation and massage functions, all in premium Nappa leather.

Safety is central to both flagships. The G9L has demonstrated XPENG's rigorous commitment to safety. Developed as a global model from the outset, it has been engineered against the requirements of four global five-star safety ratings, with 192 crash tests completed cumulatively, and is reinforced by multiple layers of system redundancy and emergency communications. The GX reflects XPENG's continued commitment to advanced safety engineering.

The GX is the executive flagship, prioritising comfort, privacy and space across three rows. Its second-row zero-gravity seat offers a first-class experience, while a power-folding third row adds flexibility without compromising practicality, with space for six adults and six 24-inch suitcases at the same time. The GX has already secured more than 4,000 confirmed orders across MEA, including 800 in the UAE, ahead of first deliveries.

The G9L offers a dynamic, lifestyle-focused approach, with flexible three-row seating providing adaptable space for family travel and outdoor adventures. Its rear-wheel steering of up to 15 degrees gives this large SUV a turning radius of less than 5.5 metres. Together, they offer different expressions of XPENG's approach to luxury, characterised by its technology, engineering and design.

In the UAE, the GX Flagship Edition is priced at AED 299,000, while the G9L has a pre-sale starting price of AED 259,000. Both models are launching simultaneously across 11 countries, with pre-orders now open.

Disclaimer: Please refer to the official website for the latest pricing information.

Expanding to Cover 90%+ of Core EV Markets Across MEA by 2027

Technology designed around the realities of Middle Eastern driving is just the beginning. XPENG's ambition is to invest more deeply in the region, with a growing network of local partners and the sales, servicing and after-sales capabilities to support customers over the long term.

Since entering the UAE in October 2024 with Ali & Sons, XPENG has expanded into Qatar with Almana Group, building on its presence in Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon. In 2026 alone, the company entered Tunisia, Bahrain, Morocco and Mauritius. In Egypt, XPENG was the leading premium EV brand by registration in the first half of 2026. Building on this growing footprint, the GX is launching across 11 countries: the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Lebanon, Jordan and Nigeria. The G9L is also launching across 11 countries: the UAE, Qatar, Morocco, Tunisia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Lebanon, Jordan, Nigeria and Ghana.

XPENG also signed new distribution agreements with Auto Sales in Kuwait and Mohsin Automobiles LLC in Oman, bringing the company closer to full entry into all six GCC markets in 2026. By 2027, the company aims to cover more than 90% of its core EV markets across MEA, spanning more than 20 countries and regions with 100+ sales and service outlets.

Six New Models Developed for the Middle East Launching Within One Year

XPENG is pairing its expanding regional footprint with an accelerated product rollout. Within the next year, XPENG is set to launch six new models for the Middle East in a synchronised rollout with China.

XPENG is backing that rollout by reinforcing its local support network. It has achieved 100% cross-regional warranty coverage across the GCC and Levant, allowing owners to access warranty repairs and spare parts across participating markets, with coverage set to expand to North Africa in 2027. A fully digitalised central spare-parts warehouse in Dubai can deliver parts to service centres in as little as 24 hours. Owners also benefit from 24-hour vehicle health monitoring.

On the ground, these capabilities are supported by a flagship showroom in Abu Dhabi and a major service centre in New Cairo, creating a regional network intended to support customers beyond the initial vehicle purchase.

Bringing XPENG's Physical AI Vision to the Middle East, Among the First Overseas Markets for Flying Cars

XPENG's ambition in the Middle East goes beyond electric vehicles. The same willingness to embrace new technology that is reshaping the region's cities and transportation systems also creates an opportunity for the company's broader Physical AI vision.

XPENG develops its own AI models, Turing AI chips and integrated software and hardware, forming a common Physical AI foundation designed to enable machines to understand and move through the physical world. Cars are one expression of that technology, but the same foundation underpins XPENG's wider ecosystem of robotaxis, humanoid robots and flying cars.

Guests at Dubai Brand Night saw XPENG's IRON humanoid robot first-hand, with initial overseas deliveries targeted for H1 2027. Meanwhile, flying cars are one area where XPENG's Physical AI vision could take shape particularly early in the region. MEA is expected to be among the first overseas markets for XPENG's flying cars, building on growing collaboration around testing, regulation and potential future deployment. In the UAE, ARIDGE is working with Ras Al Khaimah to establish a regulatory sandbox for personal flying cars under GCAA oversight, alongside plans for an Abu Dhabi-Ras Al Khaimah demonstration route.

Together with plans to explore the Middle East as a market for its robotaxi, XPENG YOYO, the company offered a glimpse of the cutting-edge Physical AI technologies it plans to bring to the region.

ABOUT XPENG

XPENG is a leading global Physical AI company, dedicated to bringing artificial intelligence into the physical world to reshape future mobility and smart living. Through in-house R&D, XPENG has developed a full-stack Physical AI architecture spanning Turing AI chips, world foundation models, and highly integrated software and hardware applications. This unified technology foundation powers an expansive product portfolio of smart EVs, robotaxis, and humanoid robots, advancing the deployment of Physical AI at scale. Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG is dual-primary listed on the New York Stock Exchange (XPEV) and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (9868).

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