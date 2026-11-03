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WKN: A1XE8F | ISIN: DK0060542181 | Ticker-Symbol: QJQ
Tradegate
03.11.26 | 14:25
39,580 Euro
+1,49 % +0,580
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ISS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ISS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,78039,80015:53
39,76039,78015:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.11.2026 14:34 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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ISS A/S: ISS extends international partnership with global manufacturer

ISS, a global leader in workplace experience and facility services, has extended its longstanding partnership with a global manufacturing company. The contract has an annual value of approximately 1% of ISS' Group revenue.

Copenhagen, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the extended agreements, ISS will continue to deliver a broad range of integrated facility services across nearly 30 countries worldwide.

The contract has a duration of three years, with an option to extend for a further two years. The contract starts in Q1 2027.


For media enquiries, ISS:
Charlotte Holm, Head of Group External Communication, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468



For media enquiries, ISS: Charlotte Holm, Head of Group External Communication, +45 4176 1989 For investor enquiries: Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725 Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.