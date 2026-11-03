GEN Restaurant Group to Host Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call on November 10, 2026 at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time

CERRITOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. ("GEN" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GENK), a leader in at-home Korean BBQ, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, after market close on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

GEN will host an investor conference call on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a question-and-answer session from telephone participants. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Kim and Chief Financial Officer Luke Hewko will host the call. To participate, please use the following information:

Q3 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. Dial-in: 1-800-717-1738

International Dial-in: 1-646-307-1865

Webcast: GENK Q3 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation. The conference call will be broadcast live via webcast and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.genkoreanbbq.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, November 24, 2026. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay ID 1168975. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above.

About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

GEN (Nasdaq:GENK) is a consumer-packaged goods company bringing authentic Korean BBQ and other Korean foods into home kitchens nationwide. Founded in 2011 by two Korean immigrants in Los Angeles, GEN built one of the leading Korean BBQ brands in the United States and now packages its signature recipes for at-home dining, led by ready-to-cook marinated meats. GEN products are sold nationwide through the likes of Albertsons, Costco, and other leading warehouse club and grocery retailers. The global rise of Korean culture - from K-pop and K-dramas to film and social media - has fueled robust growth in demand for Korean food, and GEN is positioned to bring that demand into homes across America. For more information, visit investor.genkoreanbbq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "will," "may," "could," "potential," and other similar words or expressions that predict or indicate future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding the binding letter of intent and the proposed transaction described in this press release, including whether definitive agreements will be negotiated or executed, whether the conditions to completion will be satisfied, whether any transaction will be consummated, and the potential terms, structure, timing or benefits of any such transaction; the amount and timing of any payments to be received by the Company, including payments based on the future performance of the acquired locations; the potential exercise and value of the Company's option to convert any unpaid balance into equity of Chubby; the timing of the takeover of the Company's restaurant locations; any statements regarding our strategy, future operations, and growth prospects, including expectations relating to the Company's CPG division, the anticipated effects on GEN's balance sheet and liquidity, the timing and extent of reductions in lease liabilities and related right-of-use assets, and the use of cash proceeds; any statements regarding the amount or timing of future revenue or revenue growth; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements of belief or expectation; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing or other future events. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements, including, among other things, the risk that the parties do not negotiate or execute definitive agreements with respect to the proposed transaction, or that either party terminates the letter of intent; that required landlord consents, license transfers, lender arrangements, or Board or stockholder approvals are not obtained; that allocations for certain locations are removed from the total consideration; that any transaction is not consummated on the terms contemplated, on the anticipated timeline, or at all; that Chubby does not make payments when due, or that the guarantee and collateral supporting those payments prove insufficient; that the performance of the acquired locations differs from historical results; and that the anticipated benefits of any transaction are not realized. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

GENK@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: GEN Restaurant Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/gen-restaurant-group-to-host-third-quarter-2026-earnings-call-on-novembe-1245506