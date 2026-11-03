Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Reports 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights:

Total revenue increased 12% to $269.2 million

Net income available to stockholders of $24.2 million, the highest quarterly result in Company history

Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $64.1 million

Lindblad segment net yield per available guest night increased 6% to $1,398

Occupancy increased to 91% from 88%

Acquired a majority ownership interest in White Desert, the pioneering luxury Antarctic company, and Echo Charlie, a new aviation travel brand providing specialized access to unique destinations worldwide

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND; the "Company" or "Lindblad"), a global provider of expedition cruises and adventure travel experiences, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Natalya Leahy, Chief Executive Officer, said "It has been an exciting quarter for us! With the acquisition of White Desert and the launch of Echo Charlie, we are opening a new chapter of growth, innovation and long-term shareholder value creation. We also delivered outstanding financial results with record Adjusted EBITDA and occupancy above 90% for the third consecutive quarter. These achievements reflect the strength of our business model and disciplined execution. Our confidence in the future and appreciation for our people who make it possible have never been stronger."

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Tour Revenues

Third quarter tour revenues of $269.2 million increased $29.0 million, or 12%, as compared to the same period in 2025. The increase was driven by a $15.8 million increase at the Lindblad segment and a $13.2 million increase at the Land Experiences segment.

Lindblad segment tour revenues of $153.4 million increased $15.8 million, or 11%, compared to the third quarter a year ago primarily due to an increase in occupancy to 91% on a 4% increase in available guest nights, driving a 6% increase in net yield to $1,398.

Land Experiences tour revenues of $115.8 million increased $13.2 million, or 13%, compared to the third quarter a year ago primarily due to an increase in guests and operating additional trips.

Net Income

Net income available to stockholders for the third quarter was $24.2 million, $0.36 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss available to stockholders of $49 thousand, $0.00 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025. The $24.3 million increase in net income available to stockholders primarily reflects improved operating results, partially offset by a $7.0 million increase in income tax expense. The 2025 net loss available to stockholders included a $23.5 million loss on extinguishment of debt, a $1.2 million preferred stock dividend, and a $1.8 million benefit related to employee retention tax credits.

Adjusted EBITDA

Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $64.1 million increased $6.9 million as compared to the same period in 2025 driven by a $4.3 million increase at the Lindblad segment and a $2.5 million increase at the Land Experiences segment.

Lindblad segment Adjusted EBITDA of $37.1 million increased $4.3 million as compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to increased tour revenues, partially offset by higher cost of tours related to an increase in voyages and higher fuel costs, increased selling and marketing costs, primarily due to increased royalties associated with the final royalty rate step-up under the National Geographic agreement, and higher marketing spend to drive long-term growth initiatives.

Land Experiences segment Adjusted EBITDA of $27.0 million increased $2.5 million as compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to increased tour revenues, partially offset by increased operating and personnel costs related to increased trips, and higher marketing spend to drive future growth.





For the three months ended September 30,



For the nine months ended September 30,

(In thousands)

2026



2025



Change



%

2026



2025



Change



% Tour revenues:































































Lindblad

$ 153,364



$ 137,561



$ 15,803





11 %

$ 435,084



$ 379,714



$ 55,370





15 % Land Experiences



115,787





102,611





13,176





13 %



241,327





208,124





33,203





16 % Total tour revenues

$ 269,151



$ 240,172



$ 28,979





12 %

$ 676,411



$ 587,838



$ 88,573





15 % Operating income:































































Lindblad

$ 17,771



$ 13,236



$ 4,535





34 %

$ 32,184



$ 19,553



$ 12,631





65 % Land Experiences



24,980





22,734





2,246





10 %



38,136





31,440





6,696





21 % Operating income

$ 42,751



$ 35,970



$ 6,781





19 %

$ 70,320



$ 50,993



$ 19,327





38 % Adjusted EBITDA:































































Lindblad

$ 37,111



$ 32,773



$ 4,338





13 %

$ 87,514



$ 75,422



$ 12,092





16 % Land Experiences



27,004





24,490





2,514





10 %



43,893





36,666





7,227





20 % Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 64,115



$ 57,263



$ 6,852





12 %

$ 131,407



$ 112,088



$ 19,319





17 %

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company's cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were $308.2 million as of September 30, 2026, as compared to $289.7 million as of December 31, 2025. The increase primarily reflects $111.3 million of net cash provided by operating activities, due to increased bookings for future travel, which was partially offset by $54.6 million of cash used, net of cash acquired, to acquire a majority ownership interest in White Desert and Echo Charlie, $18.8 million of cash used in purchasing property and equipment and $19.8 million used to acquire an additional 5.0% ownership of Natural Habitat and an additional 9.9% ownership of Classic Journeys.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had a total debt position of $675.0 million and was in compliance with all of its applicable debt covenants.

2026 OUTLOOK

The Company's current expectations for the full year 2026 are as follows:

Tour revenues of $870 - $885 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $142 - $148 million

STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN

The Company currently has a $35.0 million stock repurchase plan in place. As of October 31, 2026, the Company had repurchased 875,218 shares and 6.0 million warrants under the plan for a total of $23.0 million and had $12.0 million remaining under the plan. As of October 31, 2026, there were 65.7 million shares of common stock outstanding.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Occupancy, Net Yields and Net Cruise Costs, to enable it to analyze its performance, liquidity and financial condition. The Company utilizes these financial measures to manage its business on a day-to-day basis and believes that they are the most relevant measures of performance. Some of these measures are commonly used in the cruise and tourism industry to evaluate performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide expanded insight to assess revenue and cost performance, in addition to the standard GAAP-based financial measures. There are no specific rules or regulations for determining non-GAAP measures, and as such, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies within the industry.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of non-GAAP financial measures along with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information to GAAP are included in the supplemental financial schedules.

Audio Conference Webcast Information

The Company has scheduled an audio conference webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 3, 2026, to discuss the Company's third quarter financial results. The webcast can be accessed at investors.expeditions.com, or at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/416185057. Dial-in numbers by country are available at https://help.events.q4inc.com/eahc/international-dial-in-numbers, meeting ID 416185057.

To participate in the Q&A, use the analyst registration, https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/416185057?pwd=BmWfj6ho, to receive a unique passcode.

A replay of the webcast will be available at the Company's investor relations website, investors.expeditions.com.

About Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND; the "Company") is a leader in global expedition travel, offering immersive, educational journeys that span all seven continents through its eight pioneering brands. Driven by a passion for the planet and the belief that there is always more to be discovered, the Company leads travelers to the farthest reaches of the world with an expansive portfolio of ship-, land- and air-based expeditions. In collaboration with National Geographic, Lindblad Expeditions operates and sells the National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions co-brand, which offers ship-based voyages that allow guests to explore remote destinations alongside scientists and naturalists, and with state-of-the-art exploration tools. In addition to its renowned modern expedition cruises, the Company's award-winning land-based brands-Natural Habitat Adventures, Off the Beaten Path, DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co., Classic Journeys, Wineland-Thomson Adventures, White Desert, and Echo Charlie-provide extraordinary wildlife, cultural, and adventure-focused experiences. Together, these brands connect travelers with some of the planet's most inspiring natural and cultural landscapes, fostering a deep appreciation for the world.

To learn more about Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc., its growing portfolio of brands, and the Company's commitment to responsible exploration, visit investors.expeditions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include the Company's financial projections and may also generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe the Company's financial guidance or future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. There may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) adverse general economic and/or geopolitical factors that negatively impact the ability or desire of people to travel; (ii) loss of business due to competition; (iii) unscheduled disruptions in our business due to travel restrictions, weather events, mechanical failures, crew or guest illness such as a gastrointestinal virus, pandemics, geopolitical issues or other events; (iv) increases in fuel prices, changes in fuel consumed and availability of fuel supply in the geographies in which we operate or in general; (v) the loss of key employees, our inability to recruit or retain qualified shoreside and shipboard employees and increased labor costs; (vi) the impact of delays or cost overruns with respect to anticipated or unanticipated drydock, maintenance, modifications or other required construction related to any of our vessels; (vii) management of our growth and our ability to execute our planned growth, including our ability to successfully integrate any future acquisitions; (viii) our ability to maintain our relationships with National Geographic and/or World Wildlife Fund; (ix) our ability to maintain licenses and permits necessary for certain operations in compliance with laws, regulations and other requirements; (x) compliance with new and existing laws and regulations, including environmental regulations and travel advisories and restrictions; (xi) our substantial indebtedness and our ability to remain in compliance with the financial and/or operating covenants in such arrangements; (xii) the impact of material litigation, enforcement actions, claims, fines or penalties on our business; (xiii) the impact of severe or unusual weather conditions, including climate change, on our business; (xiv) adverse publicity regarding the travel and cruise industry in general, the safety of travel, or passenger and crew illnesses such as a gastrointestinal virus or other health issues; (xv) the result of future financing efforts; and (xvi) those risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect the Company's performance may be found in its filings with the SEC, which are available at https://www.sec.gov or at https://www.expeditions.com in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)









As of September 30, 2026



As of December 31, 2025





(unaudited)









ASSETS















Current Assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 274,949



$ 256,692

Restricted cash



33,223





33,043

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



89,650





78,145

Total current assets



397,822





367,880



















Property and equipment, net



508,235





522,123

Goodwill



104,938





60,609

Intangibles, net



97,053





16,599

Other long-term assets



17,474





12,747

Total assets

$ 1,125,522



$ 979,958



















LIABILITIES















Current Liabilities:















Unearned passenger revenues

$ 431,788



$ 361,481

Accrued expenses and other



66,871





77,883

Accounts payable



24,059





22,227

Long-term debt - current portion



-





3

Total current liabilities



522,718





461,594



















Long-term debt, less current portion



664,516





662,671

Other long-term liabilities



32,396





9,192

Total liabilities



1,219,630





1,133,457



















Commitments and contingencies















Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, 165,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026, 62,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025



-





83,079

Redeemable noncontrolling interests



77,609





47,948







77,609





131,027



















STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT















Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 62,000 Series A shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025



-





-

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 65,655,769 and 55,421,384 issued, 65,620,129 and 55,323,495 outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively



7





6

Additional paid-in capital



217,240





126,873

Accumulated deficit



(388,944)





(411,405)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(20)





-

Total stockholders' deficit



(171,717)





(284,526)

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' deficit

$ 1,125,522



$ 979,958



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)





For the three months ended September 30,



For the nine months ended September 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025



































Tour revenues

$ 269,151



$ 240,172



$ 676,411



$ 587,838



































Operating expenses:































Cost of tours



135,927





124,373





345,282





308,611

General and administrative



35,749





34,808





101,965





98,613

Selling and marketing



37,775





30,091





105,735





84,722

Depreciation and amortization



16,949





14,930





53,109





44,899

Total operating expenses



226,400





204,202





606,091





536,845



































Operating income



42,751





35,970





70,320





50,993



































Other (expense) income:































Interest expense, net



(10,191)





(11,256)





(31,264)





(34,503)

(Loss) gain on foreign currency



(886)





(318)





(1,515)





982

Other (expense) income



(114)





1,105





(59)





1,134

Loss on extinguishment of debt



-





(23,492)





-





(23,492)

Total other expense



(11,191)





(33,961)





(32,838)





(55,879)



































Income (loss) before income taxes



31,560





2,009





37,482





(4,886)

Income tax provision (benefit)



4,473





(2,564)





4,687





(3,503)



































Net income (loss)



27,087





4,573





32,795





(1,383)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



2,848





3,383





3,463





4,783

Net income (loss) attributable to Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.



24,239





1,190





29,332





(6,166)

Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock dividend



-





1,239





497





3,667

Net income (loss) available to stockholders

$ 24,239



$ (49)



$ 28,835



$ (9,833)



































Weighted average shares outstanding:































Basic



65,560,483





55,557,530





64,206,682





54,859,959

Diluted



66,680,459





55,557,530





65,154,789





54,859,959



































Undistributed income (loss) per share available to stockholders:































Basic

$ 0.37



$ (0.00)



$ 0.45



$ (0.18)

Diluted

$ 0.36



$ (0.00)



$ 0.44



$ (0.18)



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(unaudited)





For the nine months ended September 30,





2026



2025

Cash Flows From Operating Activities















Net income (loss)

$ 32,795



$ (1,383)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



53,109





44,899

Amortization of deferred financing costs, net



1,974





2,684

Amortization of right-of-use lease assets



1,922





1,254

Stock-based compensation



5,221





14,489

Deferred income taxes



923





(984)

Loss (gain) on foreign currency



1,515





(982)

Write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs due to debt extinguishment



-





7,111

Changes in operating assets and liabilities















Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(3,329)





(8,891)

Unearned passenger revenues



40,483





41,134

Other long-term assets



(3,328)





(1,023)

Other long-term liabilities



1,064





(1,010)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other



(21,010)





(157)

Net cash provided by operating activities



111,339





97,141



















Cash Flows From Investing Activities















Purchases of property and equipment



(18,829)





(36,778)

Acquisitions (net of cash acquired)



(54,604)





(17,359)

Net cash used in investing activities



(73,433)





(54,137)



















Cash Flows From Financing Activities















Additional acquisition of redeemable noncontrolling interest



(19,760)





-

Proceeds from exercise of options



6,603





4,259

Repurchase under stock-based compensation plans, related tax impacts



(5,356)





(248)

Noncontrolling interest distributions



(804)





(950)

Payment of deferred financing costs



(129)





(11,777)

Repayments of long-term debt



(3)





(635,029)

Proceeds from long-term debt



-





675,010

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(19,449)





31,265

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(20)





(288)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



18,437





73,981

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



289,735





216,143



















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 308,172



$ 290,124



















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:















Cash paid during the period:















Interest

$ 50,834



$ 43,875

Income taxes



2,888





2,239

Non-cash investing and financing activities:















Shares issued in connection with conversion of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock

$ 83,576



$ -

Non-cash preferred stock dividend



497





3,667

Non-cash recognition of new leases



1,571





-

Additional paid-in capital exercise proceeds of option shares



(933)





358

Additional paid-in capital exchange proceeds used for option shares



933





(358)



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Schedules

(In thousands)

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Consolidated

















Consolidated

For the three months ended September 30,



For the nine months ended September 30,

(In thousands)

2026



2025



2026



2025

Net income (loss)

$ 27,087



$ 4,573



$ 32,795



$ (1,383)

Interest expense, net



10,191





11,256





31,264





34,503

Income tax provision (benefit)



4,473





(2,564)





4,687





(3,503)

Depreciation and amortization



16,949





14,930





53,109





44,899

Loss (gain) on foreign currency



886





318





1,515





(982)

Stock-based compensation



1,540





5,370





5,221





14,489

Transaction-related costs



2,875





159





3,036





873

Other expense (income)



114





20





59





(9)

Debt extinguishment



-





23,492





-





23,492

Acquisition gain



-





(1,125)





-





(1,125)

Reorganization costs



-





834





(279)





834

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 64,115



$ 57,263



$ 131,407



$ 112,088









































Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA

















Lindblad Segment

For the three months ended September 30,



For the nine months ended September 30,

(In thousands)

2026



2025



2026



2025

Operating income

$ 17,771



$ 13,236



$ 32,184



$ 19,553

Depreciation and amortization



15,032





13,360





47,931





40,672

Stock-based compensation



1,418





5,325





4,788





14,186

Transaction-related costs



2,890





18





2,890





177

Reorganization costs



-





834





(279)





834

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 37,111



$ 32,773



$ 87,514



$ 75,422













Land Experiences Segment

For the three months ended September 30,



For the nine months ended September 30,

(In thousands)

2026



2025



2026



2025

Operating income

$ 24,980



$ 22,734



$ 38,136



$ 31,440

Depreciation and amortization



1,917





1,570





5,178





4,227

Stock-based compensation



122





45





433





303

Transaction-related costs



(15)





141





146





696

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 27,004



$ 24,490



$ 43,893



$ 36,666



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Schedules

(In thousands, except for Guest Metrics and per Available Guest Night metrics)

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

















For the nine months ended September 30,





















2026



2025

Net cash provided by operating activities

















$ 111,339



$ 97,141

Less: purchases of property and equipment



















(18,829)





(36,778)

Free Cash Flow

















$ 92,510



$ 60,363





Guest Metrics - Lindblad Segment





For the three months ended September 30,



For the nine months ended September 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Available Guest Nights



99,550





95,487





270,896





252,327

Guest Nights Sold



90,779





84,143





248,423





221,315

Occupancy



91 %



88 %



92 %



88 % Maximum Guests



12,465





11,909





36,389





32,906

Number of Guests



11,402





10,685





33,427





29,165

Voyages



161





159





479





433





Calculation of Gross and Net Yield per Available Guest Night

For the three months ended September 30,



For the nine months ended September 30,

(In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights, Gross and Net Yield per Available Guest Night)

2026



2025



2026



2025

Guest ticket revenues

$ 137,513



$ 120,979



$ 375,061



$ 331,804

Other tour revenue



15,851





16,582





60,023





47,910

Tour revenues



153,364





137,561





435,084





379,714

Less: Commissions



(6,305)





(5,304)





(17,294)





(15,349)

Less: Other tour expenses



(7,852)





(6,762)





(29,815)





(23,095)

Net Yield

$ 139,207



$ 125,495



$ 387,975



$ 341,270

Available Guest Nights



99,550





95,487





270,896





252,327

Gross Yield per Available Guest Night

$ 1,541



$ 1,441



$ 1,606



$ 1,505

Net Yield per Available Guest Night



1,398





1,314





1,432





1,352









For the three months ended September 30,



For the nine months ended September 30,

(In thousands)

2026



2025



2026



2025

Operating income

$ 17,771



$ 13,236



$ 32,184



$ 19,553

Cost of tours



69,291





63,800





207,830





187,092

General and administrative



22,010





23,682





63,198





65,758

Selling and marketing



29,260





23,483





83,941





66,639

Depreciation and amortization



15,032





13,360





47,931





40,672

Less: Commissions



(6,305)





(5,304)





(17,294)





(15,349)

Less: Other tour expenses



(7,852)





(6,762)





(29,815)





(23,095)

Net Yield

$ 139,207



$ 125,495



$ 387,975



$ 341,270



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Schedules

(In thousands, except for Guest Metrics and per Available Guest Night metrics)

(unaudited)

Calculation of Gross and Net Cruise Cost

For the three months ended September 30,



For the nine months ended September 30,

(In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights, Gross and Net Cruise Cost per Avail. Guest Night)

2026



2025



2026



2025

Cost of tours

$ 69,291



$ 63,800



$ 207,830



$ 187,092

Plus: Selling and marketing



29,260





23,483





83,941





66,639

Plus: General and administrative



22,010





23,682





63,198





65,758

Gross Cruise Cost



120,561





110,965





354,969





319,489

Less: Commissions



(6,305)





(5,304)





(17,294)





(15,349)

Less: Other tour expenses



(7,852)





(6,762)





(29,815)





(23,095)

Net Cruise Cost



106,404





98,899





307,860





281,045

Less: Fuel Expense



(7,567)





(6,224)





(22,463)





(17,755)

Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel



98,837





92,675





285,397





263,290

Non-GAAP Adjustments:































Stock-based compensation



(1,418)





(5,325)





(4,788)





(14,186)

Reorganization costs



-





(834)





279





(834)

Transaction-related costs



(2,890)





(18)





(2,890)





(177)

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel

$ 94,529



$ 86,498



$ 277,998



$ 248,093

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost

$ 102,096



$ 92,722



$ 300,461



$ 265,848

Available Guest Nights



99,550





95,487





270,896





252,327

Gross Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night

$ 1,211



$ 1,162



$ 1,310



$ 1,266

Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night



1,069





1,036





1,136





1,114

Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Available Guest Night



993





971





1,054





1,043

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Available Guest Night



950





906





1,026





983

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night



1,026





971





1,109





1,054

Reconciliation of 2026 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: (In millions)









Full Year 2026

Income before income taxes









$ 8





to



$ 28

Depreciation and amortization











74





to





69

Interest expense, net











43





to





41

Stock-based compensation











10





to





7

Other











7





to





3

Adjusted EBITDA









$ 142





to



$ 148



A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is not provided because the Company cannot estimate or predict with reasonable certainty certain discrete tax items, which could significantly impact that financial measure.

Operational and Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA is defined by us as net income (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, income tax expense or benefit, foreign currency gains or losses and certain other non-operating items. Other non-operating items excluded include such items as stock-based compensation, reorganization costs, executive severance costs, debt refinancing costs, acquisition-related expenses and other non-recurring charges. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, when considered along with other performance measures, is a useful measure to evaluate operating performance and trends. We believe this measure provides additional insight into underlying operating results by excluding items that may not be indicative of ongoing performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity or financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures such as net income or cash flows from operations. Our definition and use of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Free Cash Flow is defined by us as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe Free Cash Flow is a useful measure of liquidity because it reflects cash generated by our operations after capital expenditures; however, it does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, as it does not deduct mandatory debt service and other non-discretionary expenditures. Free Cash Flow should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities, and our definition may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following metrics apply to our Lindblad segment:

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost represents Net Cruise Cost adjusted for non-GAAP other supplemental adjustments which include certain non-operating items such as stock-based compensation and acquisition-related expenses.

Available Guest Nights is a measurement of capacity and represents double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin) multiplied by the number of cruise days for the period.

Gross Cruise Cost represents the sum of cost of tours plus selling and marketing expenses, and general and administrative expenses.

Gross Yield per Available Guest Night represents tour revenues divided by Available Guest Nights.

Guest Nights Sold represents the number of guests carried for the period multiplied by the number of nights sailed within the period.

Maximum Guests is a measure of capacity and represents the maximum number of guests in a period and is based on double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin).

Net Cruise Cost represents Gross Cruise Cost excluding commissions and certain other direct costs of guest ticket revenues and other tour revenues.

Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel represents Net Cruise Cost excluding fuel costs.

Net Yield represents tour revenues less insurance proceeds, commissions and direct costs of other tour revenues.

Net Yield per Available Guest Night represents Net Yield divided by Available Guest Nights.

Number of Guests represents the number of guests who travel with us in a period.

Occupancy is calculated by dividing Guest Nights Sold by Available Guest Nights.

Voyages represent the number of ship expeditions completed during the period.

SOURCE Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.