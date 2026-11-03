Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Reports 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights:
- Total revenue increased 12% to $269.2 million
- Net income available to stockholders of $24.2 million, the highest quarterly result in Company history
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $64.1 million
- Lindblad segment net yield per available guest night increased 6% to $1,398
- Occupancy increased to 91% from 88%
- Acquired a majority ownership interest in White Desert, the pioneering luxury Antarctic company, and Echo Charlie, a new aviation travel brand providing specialized access to unique destinations worldwide
NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND; the "Company" or "Lindblad"), a global provider of expedition cruises and adventure travel experiences, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.
Natalya Leahy, Chief Executive Officer, said "It has been an exciting quarter for us! With the acquisition of White Desert and the launch of Echo Charlie, we are opening a new chapter of growth, innovation and long-term shareholder value creation. We also delivered outstanding financial results with record Adjusted EBITDA and occupancy above 90% for the third consecutive quarter. These achievements reflect the strength of our business model and disciplined execution. Our confidence in the future and appreciation for our people who make it possible have never been stronger."
THIRD QUARTER RESULTS
Tour Revenues
Third quarter tour revenues of $269.2 million increased $29.0 million, or 12%, as compared to the same period in 2025. The increase was driven by a $15.8 million increase at the Lindblad segment and a $13.2 million increase at the Land Experiences segment.
Lindblad segment tour revenues of $153.4 million increased $15.8 million, or 11%, compared to the third quarter a year ago primarily due to an increase in occupancy to 91% on a 4% increase in available guest nights, driving a 6% increase in net yield to $1,398.
Land Experiences tour revenues of $115.8 million increased $13.2 million, or 13%, compared to the third quarter a year ago primarily due to an increase in guests and operating additional trips.
Net Income
Net income available to stockholders for the third quarter was $24.2 million, $0.36 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss available to stockholders of $49 thousand, $0.00 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025. The $24.3 million increase in net income available to stockholders primarily reflects improved operating results, partially offset by a $7.0 million increase in income tax expense. The 2025 net loss available to stockholders included a $23.5 million loss on extinguishment of debt, a $1.2 million preferred stock dividend, and a $1.8 million benefit related to employee retention tax credits.
Adjusted EBITDA
Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $64.1 million increased $6.9 million as compared to the same period in 2025 driven by a $4.3 million increase at the Lindblad segment and a $2.5 million increase at the Land Experiences segment.
Lindblad segment Adjusted EBITDA of $37.1 million increased $4.3 million as compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to increased tour revenues, partially offset by higher cost of tours related to an increase in voyages and higher fuel costs, increased selling and marketing costs, primarily due to increased royalties associated with the final royalty rate step-up under the National Geographic agreement, and higher marketing spend to drive long-term growth initiatives.
Land Experiences segment Adjusted EBITDA of $27.0 million increased $2.5 million as compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to increased tour revenues, partially offset by increased operating and personnel costs related to increased trips, and higher marketing spend to drive future growth.
For the three months ended September 30,
For the nine months ended September 30,
(In thousands)
2026
2025
Change
%
2026
2025
Change
%
Tour revenues:
Lindblad
$
153,364
$
137,561
$
15,803
11
%
$
435,084
$
379,714
$
55,370
15
%
Land Experiences
115,787
102,611
13,176
13
%
241,327
208,124
33,203
16
%
Total tour revenues
$
269,151
$
240,172
$
28,979
12
%
$
676,411
$
587,838
$
88,573
15
%
Operating income:
Lindblad
$
17,771
$
13,236
$
4,535
34
%
$
32,184
$
19,553
$
12,631
65
%
Land Experiences
24,980
22,734
2,246
10
%
38,136
31,440
6,696
21
%
Operating income
$
42,751
$
35,970
$
6,781
19
%
$
70,320
$
50,993
$
19,327
38
%
Adjusted EBITDA:
Lindblad
$
37,111
$
32,773
$
4,338
13
%
$
87,514
$
75,422
$
12,092
16
%
Land Experiences
27,004
24,490
2,514
10
%
43,893
36,666
7,227
20
%
Total adjusted EBITDA
$
64,115
$
57,263
$
6,852
12
%
$
131,407
$
112,088
$
19,319
17
%
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
The Company's cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were $308.2 million as of September 30, 2026, as compared to $289.7 million as of December 31, 2025. The increase primarily reflects $111.3 million of net cash provided by operating activities, due to increased bookings for future travel, which was partially offset by $54.6 million of cash used, net of cash acquired, to acquire a majority ownership interest in White Desert and Echo Charlie, $18.8 million of cash used in purchasing property and equipment and $19.8 million used to acquire an additional 5.0% ownership of Natural Habitat and an additional 9.9% ownership of Classic Journeys.
As of September 30, 2026, the Company had a total debt position of $675.0 million and was in compliance with all of its applicable debt covenants.
2026 OUTLOOK
The Company's current expectations for the full year 2026 are as follows:
- Tour revenues of $870 - $885 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $142 - $148 million
STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN
The Company currently has a $35.0 million stock repurchase plan in place. As of October 31, 2026, the Company had repurchased 875,218 shares and 6.0 million warrants under the plan for a total of $23.0 million and had $12.0 million remaining under the plan. As of October 31, 2026, there were 65.7 million shares of common stock outstanding.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Occupancy, Net Yields and Net Cruise Costs, to enable it to analyze its performance, liquidity and financial condition. The Company utilizes these financial measures to manage its business on a day-to-day basis and believes that they are the most relevant measures of performance. Some of these measures are commonly used in the cruise and tourism industry to evaluate performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide expanded insight to assess revenue and cost performance, in addition to the standard GAAP-based financial measures. There are no specific rules or regulations for determining non-GAAP measures, and as such, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies within the industry.
The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of non-GAAP financial measures along with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information to GAAP are included in the supplemental financial schedules.
Audio Conference Webcast Information
The Company has scheduled an audio conference webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 3, 2026, to discuss the Company's third quarter financial results. The webcast can be accessed at investors.expeditions.com, or at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/416185057. Dial-in numbers by country are available at https://help.events.q4inc.com/eahc/international-dial-in-numbers, meeting ID 416185057.
To participate in the Q&A, use the analyst registration, https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/416185057?pwd=BmWfj6ho, to receive a unique passcode.
A replay of the webcast will be available at the Company's investor relations website, investors.expeditions.com.
About Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND; the "Company") is a leader in global expedition travel, offering immersive, educational journeys that span all seven continents through its eight pioneering brands. Driven by a passion for the planet and the belief that there is always more to be discovered, the Company leads travelers to the farthest reaches of the world with an expansive portfolio of ship-, land- and air-based expeditions. In collaboration with National Geographic, Lindblad Expeditions operates and sells the National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions co-brand, which offers ship-based voyages that allow guests to explore remote destinations alongside scientists and naturalists, and with state-of-the-art exploration tools. In addition to its renowned modern expedition cruises, the Company's award-winning land-based brands-Natural Habitat Adventures, Off the Beaten Path, DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co., Classic Journeys, Wineland-Thomson Adventures, White Desert, and Echo Charlie-provide extraordinary wildlife, cultural, and adventure-focused experiences. Together, these brands connect travelers with some of the planet's most inspiring natural and cultural landscapes, fostering a deep appreciation for the world.
To learn more about Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc., its growing portfolio of brands, and the Company's commitment to responsible exploration, visit investors.expeditions.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include the Company's financial projections and may also generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe the Company's financial guidance or future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. There may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) adverse general economic and/or geopolitical factors that negatively impact the ability or desire of people to travel; (ii) loss of business due to competition; (iii) unscheduled disruptions in our business due to travel restrictions, weather events, mechanical failures, crew or guest illness such as a gastrointestinal virus, pandemics, geopolitical issues or other events; (iv) increases in fuel prices, changes in fuel consumed and availability of fuel supply in the geographies in which we operate or in general; (v) the loss of key employees, our inability to recruit or retain qualified shoreside and shipboard employees and increased labor costs; (vi) the impact of delays or cost overruns with respect to anticipated or unanticipated drydock, maintenance, modifications or other required construction related to any of our vessels; (vii) management of our growth and our ability to execute our planned growth, including our ability to successfully integrate any future acquisitions; (viii) our ability to maintain our relationships with National Geographic and/or World Wildlife Fund; (ix) our ability to maintain licenses and permits necessary for certain operations in compliance with laws, regulations and other requirements; (x) compliance with new and existing laws and regulations, including environmental regulations and travel advisories and restrictions; (xi) our substantial indebtedness and our ability to remain in compliance with the financial and/or operating covenants in such arrangements; (xii) the impact of material litigation, enforcement actions, claims, fines or penalties on our business; (xiii) the impact of severe or unusual weather conditions, including climate change, on our business; (xiv) adverse publicity regarding the travel and cruise industry in general, the safety of travel, or passenger and crew illnesses such as a gastrointestinal virus or other health issues; (xv) the result of future financing efforts; and (xvi) those risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect the Company's performance may be found in its filings with the SEC, which are available at https://www.sec.gov or at https://www.expeditions.com in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
As of September
30, 2026
As of December
31, 2025
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
274,949
$
256,692
Restricted cash
33,223
33,043
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
89,650
78,145
Total current assets
397,822
367,880
Property and equipment, net
508,235
522,123
Goodwill
104,938
60,609
Intangibles, net
97,053
16,599
Other long-term assets
17,474
12,747
Total assets
$
1,125,522
$
979,958
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities:
Unearned passenger revenues
$
431,788
$
361,481
Accrued expenses and other
66,871
77,883
Accounts payable
24,059
22,227
Long-term debt - current portion
-
3
Total current liabilities
522,718
461,594
Long-term debt, less current portion
664,516
662,671
Other long-term liabilities
32,396
9,192
Total liabilities
1,219,630
1,133,457
Commitments and contingencies
Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, 165,000 shares authorized; no shares issued
and outstanding as of September 30, 2026, 62,000 shares issued and outstanding as of
December 31, 2025
-
83,079
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
77,609
47,948
77,609
131,027
STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 62,000 Series A shares issued
and outstanding as of December 31, 2025
-
-
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 65,655,769 and
55,421,384 issued, 65,620,129 and 55,323,495 outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and
December 31, 2025, respectively
7
6
Additional paid-in capital
217,240
126,873
Accumulated deficit
(388,944)
(411,405)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(20)
-
Total stockholders' deficit
(171,717)
(284,526)
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' deficit
$
1,125,522
$
979,958
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
For the three months ended
September 30,
For the nine months ended
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Tour revenues
$
269,151
$
240,172
$
676,411
$
587,838
Operating expenses:
Cost of tours
135,927
124,373
345,282
308,611
General and administrative
35,749
34,808
101,965
98,613
Selling and marketing
37,775
30,091
105,735
84,722
Depreciation and amortization
16,949
14,930
53,109
44,899
Total operating expenses
226,400
204,202
606,091
536,845
Operating income
42,751
35,970
70,320
50,993
Other (expense) income:
Interest expense, net
(10,191)
(11,256)
(31,264)
(34,503)
(Loss) gain on foreign currency
(886)
(318)
(1,515)
982
Other (expense) income
(114)
1,105
(59)
1,134
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
(23,492)
-
(23,492)
Total other expense
(11,191)
(33,961)
(32,838)
(55,879)
Income (loss) before income taxes
31,560
2,009
37,482
(4,886)
Income tax provision (benefit)
4,473
(2,564)
4,687
(3,503)
Net income (loss)
27,087
4,573
32,795
(1,383)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
2,848
3,383
3,463
4,783
Net income (loss) attributable to Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.
24,239
1,190
29,332
(6,166)
Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock dividend
-
1,239
497
3,667
Net income (loss) available to stockholders
$
24,239
$
(49)
$
28,835
$
(9,833)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
65,560,483
55,557,530
64,206,682
54,859,959
Diluted
66,680,459
55,557,530
65,154,789
54,859,959
Undistributed income (loss) per share available to stockholders:
Basic
$
0.37
$
(0.00)
$
0.45
$
(0.18)
Diluted
$
0.36
$
(0.00)
$
0.44
$
(0.18)
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
For the nine months ended September 30,
2026
2025
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Net income (loss)
$
32,795
$
(1,383)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
53,109
44,899
Amortization of deferred financing costs, net
1,974
2,684
Amortization of right-of-use lease assets
1,922
1,254
Stock-based compensation
5,221
14,489
Deferred income taxes
923
(984)
Loss (gain) on foreign currency
1,515
(982)
Write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs due to debt extinguishment
-
7,111
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(3,329)
(8,891)
Unearned passenger revenues
40,483
41,134
Other long-term assets
(3,328)
(1,023)
Other long-term liabilities
1,064
(1,010)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other
(21,010)
(157)
Net cash provided by operating activities
111,339
97,141
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(18,829)
(36,778)
Acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(54,604)
(17,359)
Net cash used in investing activities
(73,433)
(54,137)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
Additional acquisition of redeemable noncontrolling interest
(19,760)
-
Proceeds from exercise of options
6,603
4,259
Repurchase under stock-based compensation plans, related tax impacts
(5,356)
(248)
Noncontrolling interest distributions
(804)
(950)
Payment of deferred financing costs
(129)
(11,777)
Repayments of long-term debt
(3)
(635,029)
Proceeds from long-term debt
-
675,010
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(19,449)
31,265
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(20)
(288)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
18,437
73,981
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
289,735
216,143
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
308,172
$
290,124
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period:
Interest
$
50,834
$
43,875
Income taxes
2,888
2,239
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Shares issued in connection with conversion of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock
$
83,576
$
-
Non-cash preferred stock dividend
497
3,667
Non-cash recognition of new leases
1,571
-
Additional paid-in capital exercise proceeds of option shares
(933)
358
Additional paid-in capital exchange proceeds used for option shares
933
(358)
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Consolidated
Consolidated
For the three months ended
September 30,
For the nine months ended
September 30,
(In thousands)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net income (loss)
$
27,087
$
4,573
$
32,795
$
(1,383)
Interest expense, net
10,191
11,256
31,264
34,503
Income tax provision (benefit)
4,473
(2,564)
4,687
(3,503)
Depreciation and amortization
16,949
14,930
53,109
44,899
Loss (gain) on foreign currency
886
318
1,515
(982)
Stock-based compensation
1,540
5,370
5,221
14,489
Transaction-related costs
2,875
159
3,036
873
Other expense (income)
114
20
59
(9)
Debt extinguishment
-
23,492
-
23,492
Acquisition gain
-
(1,125)
-
(1,125)
Reorganization costs
-
834
(279)
834
Adjusted EBITDA
$
64,115
$
57,263
$
131,407
$
112,088
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Lindblad Segment
For the three months ended
September 30,
For the nine months ended
September 30,
(In thousands)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Operating income
$
17,771
$
13,236
$
32,184
$
19,553
Depreciation and amortization
15,032
13,360
47,931
40,672
Stock-based compensation
1,418
5,325
4,788
14,186
Transaction-related costs
2,890
18
2,890
177
Reorganization costs
-
834
(279)
834
Adjusted EBITDA
$
37,111
$
32,773
$
87,514
$
75,422
Land Experiences Segment
For the three months ended
September 30,
For the nine months ended
September 30,
(In thousands)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Operating income
$
24,980
$
22,734
$
38,136
$
31,440
Depreciation and amortization
1,917
1,570
5,178
4,227
Stock-based compensation
122
45
433
303
Transaction-related costs
(15)
141
146
696
Adjusted EBITDA
$
27,004
$
24,490
$
43,893
$
36,666
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
For the nine months ended September 30,
2026
2025
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
111,339
$
97,141
Less: purchases of property and equipment
(18,829)
(36,778)
Free Cash Flow
$
92,510
$
60,363
Guest Metrics - Lindblad Segment
For the three months ended September 30,
For the nine months ended September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Available Guest Nights
99,550
95,487
270,896
252,327
Guest Nights Sold
90,779
84,143
248,423
221,315
Occupancy
91
%
88
%
92
%
88
%
Maximum Guests
12,465
11,909
36,389
32,906
Number of Guests
11,402
10,685
33,427
29,165
Voyages
161
159
479
433
Calculation of Gross and Net Yield per Available Guest Night
For the three months ended September 30,
For the nine months ended September 30,
(In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights, Gross and Net Yield per Available Guest Night)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Guest ticket revenues
$
137,513
$
120,979
$
375,061
$
331,804
Other tour revenue
15,851
16,582
60,023
47,910
Tour revenues
153,364
137,561
435,084
379,714
Less: Commissions
(6,305)
(5,304)
(17,294)
(15,349)
Less: Other tour expenses
(7,852)
(6,762)
(29,815)
(23,095)
Net Yield
$
139,207
$
125,495
$
387,975
$
341,270
Available Guest Nights
99,550
95,487
270,896
252,327
Gross Yield per Available Guest Night
$
1,541
$
1,441
$
1,606
$
1,505
Net Yield per Available Guest Night
1,398
1,314
1,432
1,352
For the three months ended September 30,
For the nine months ended September 30,
(In thousands)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Operating income
$
17,771
$
13,236
$
32,184
$
19,553
Cost of tours
69,291
63,800
207,830
187,092
General and administrative
22,010
23,682
63,198
65,758
Selling and marketing
29,260
23,483
83,941
66,639
Depreciation and amortization
15,032
13,360
47,931
40,672
Less: Commissions
(6,305)
(5,304)
(17,294)
(15,349)
Less: Other tour expenses
(7,852)
(6,762)
(29,815)
(23,095)
Net Yield
$
139,207
$
125,495
$
387,975
$
341,270
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Calculation of Gross and Net Cruise Cost
For the three months ended September 30,
For the nine months ended September 30,
(In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights, Gross and Net Cruise Cost per Avail. Guest Night)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Cost of tours
$
69,291
$
63,800
$
207,830
$
187,092
Plus: Selling and marketing
29,260
23,483
83,941
66,639
Plus: General and administrative
22,010
23,682
63,198
65,758
Gross Cruise Cost
120,561
110,965
354,969
319,489
Less: Commissions
(6,305)
(5,304)
(17,294)
(15,349)
Less: Other tour expenses
(7,852)
(6,762)
(29,815)
(23,095)
Net Cruise Cost
106,404
98,899
307,860
281,045
Less: Fuel Expense
(7,567)
(6,224)
(22,463)
(17,755)
Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel
98,837
92,675
285,397
263,290
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Stock-based compensation
(1,418)
(5,325)
(4,788)
(14,186)
Reorganization costs
-
(834)
279
(834)
Transaction-related costs
(2,890)
(18)
(2,890)
(177)
Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel
$
94,529
$
86,498
$
277,998
$
248,093
Adjusted Net Cruise Cost
$
102,096
$
92,722
$
300,461
$
265,848
Available Guest Nights
99,550
95,487
270,896
252,327
Gross Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night
$
1,211
$
1,162
$
1,310
$
1,266
Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night
1,069
1,036
1,136
1,114
Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Available Guest Night
993
971
1,054
1,043
Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Available Guest Night
950
906
1,026
983
Adjusted Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night
1,026
971
1,109
1,054
Reconciliation of 2026 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance:
(In millions)
Full Year 2026
Income before income taxes
$
8
to
$
28
Depreciation and amortization
74
to
69
Interest expense, net
43
to
41
Stock-based compensation
10
to
7
Other
7
to
3
Adjusted EBITDA
$
142
to
$
148
A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is not provided because the Company cannot estimate or predict with reasonable certainty certain discrete tax items, which could significantly impact that financial measure.
Operational and Financial Metrics
Adjusted EBITDA is defined by us as net income (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, income tax expense or benefit, foreign currency gains or losses and certain other non-operating items. Other non-operating items excluded include such items as stock-based compensation, reorganization costs, executive severance costs, debt refinancing costs, acquisition-related expenses and other non-recurring charges. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, when considered along with other performance measures, is a useful measure to evaluate operating performance and trends. We believe this measure provides additional insight into underlying operating results by excluding items that may not be indicative of ongoing performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity or financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures such as net income or cash flows from operations. Our definition and use of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Free Cash Flow is defined by us as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe Free Cash Flow is a useful measure of liquidity because it reflects cash generated by our operations after capital expenditures; however, it does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, as it does not deduct mandatory debt service and other non-discretionary expenditures. Free Cash Flow should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities, and our definition may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
The following metrics apply to our Lindblad segment:
Adjusted Net Cruise Cost represents Net Cruise Cost adjusted for non-GAAP other supplemental adjustments which include certain non-operating items such as stock-based compensation and acquisition-related expenses.
Available Guest Nights is a measurement of capacity and represents double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin) multiplied by the number of cruise days for the period.
Gross Cruise Cost represents the sum of cost of tours plus selling and marketing expenses, and general and administrative expenses.
Gross Yield per Available Guest Night represents tour revenues divided by Available Guest Nights.
Guest Nights Sold represents the number of guests carried for the period multiplied by the number of nights sailed within the period.
Maximum Guests is a measure of capacity and represents the maximum number of guests in a period and is based on double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin).
Net Cruise Cost represents Gross Cruise Cost excluding commissions and certain other direct costs of guest ticket revenues and other tour revenues.
Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel represents Net Cruise Cost excluding fuel costs.
Net Yield represents tour revenues less insurance proceeds, commissions and direct costs of other tour revenues.
Net Yield per Available Guest Night represents Net Yield divided by Available Guest Nights.
Number of Guests represents the number of guests who travel with us in a period.
Occupancy is calculated by dividing Guest Nights Sold by Available Guest Nights.
Voyages represent the number of ship expeditions completed during the period.
SOURCE Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.