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WKN: A14WKW | ISIN: US5352191093 | Ticker-Symbol: LI4
Frankfurt
03.11.26 | 08:08
32,400 Euro
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Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
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LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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PR Newswire
03.11.2026 12:30 Uhr
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Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Reports 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights:

  • Total revenue increased 12% to $269.2 million
  • Net income available to stockholders of $24.2 million, the highest quarterly result in Company history
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $64.1 million
  • Lindblad segment net yield per available guest night increased 6% to $1,398
  • Occupancy increased to 91% from 88%
  • Acquired a majority ownership interest in White Desert, the pioneering luxury Antarctic company, and Echo Charlie, a new aviation travel brand providing specialized access to unique destinations worldwide

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND; the "Company" or "Lindblad"), a global provider of expedition cruises and adventure travel experiences, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Natalya Leahy, Chief Executive Officer, said "It has been an exciting quarter for us! With the acquisition of White Desert and the launch of Echo Charlie, we are opening a new chapter of growth, innovation and long-term shareholder value creation. We also delivered outstanding financial results with record Adjusted EBITDA and occupancy above 90% for the third consecutive quarter. These achievements reflect the strength of our business model and disciplined execution. Our confidence in the future and appreciation for our people who make it possible have never been stronger."

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Tour Revenues

Third quarter tour revenues of $269.2 million increased $29.0 million, or 12%, as compared to the same period in 2025. The increase was driven by a $15.8 million increase at the Lindblad segment and a $13.2 million increase at the Land Experiences segment.

Lindblad segment tour revenues of $153.4 million increased $15.8 million, or 11%, compared to the third quarter a year ago primarily due to an increase in occupancy to 91% on a 4% increase in available guest nights, driving a 6% increase in net yield to $1,398.

Land Experiences tour revenues of $115.8 million increased $13.2 million, or 13%, compared to the third quarter a year ago primarily due to an increase in guests and operating additional trips.

Net Income

Net income available to stockholders for the third quarter was $24.2 million, $0.36 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss available to stockholders of $49 thousand, $0.00 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025. The $24.3 million increase in net income available to stockholders primarily reflects improved operating results, partially offset by a $7.0 million increase in income tax expense. The 2025 net loss available to stockholders included a $23.5 million loss on extinguishment of debt, a $1.2 million preferred stock dividend, and a $1.8 million benefit related to employee retention tax credits.

Adjusted EBITDA

Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $64.1 million increased $6.9 million as compared to the same period in 2025 driven by a $4.3 million increase at the Lindblad segment and a $2.5 million increase at the Land Experiences segment.

Lindblad segment Adjusted EBITDA of $37.1 million increased $4.3 million as compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to increased tour revenues, partially offset by higher cost of tours related to an increase in voyages and higher fuel costs, increased selling and marketing costs, primarily due to increased royalties associated with the final royalty rate step-up under the National Geographic agreement, and higher marketing spend to drive long-term growth initiatives.

Land Experiences segment Adjusted EBITDA of $27.0 million increased $2.5 million as compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to increased tour revenues, partially offset by increased operating and personnel costs related to increased trips, and higher marketing spend to drive future growth.



For the three months ended September 30,



For the nine months ended September 30,


(In thousands)


2026



2025



Change



%


2026



2025



Change



%

Tour revenues:

































Lindblad


$

153,364



$

137,561



$

15,803




11

%


$

435,084



$

379,714



$

55,370




15

%

Land Experiences



115,787




102,611




13,176




13

%



241,327




208,124




33,203




16

%

Total tour revenues


$

269,151



$

240,172



$

28,979




12

%


$

676,411



$

587,838



$

88,573




15

%

Operating income:

































Lindblad


$

17,771



$

13,236



$

4,535




34

%


$

32,184



$

19,553



$

12,631




65

%

Land Experiences



24,980




22,734




2,246




10

%



38,136




31,440




6,696




21

%

Operating income


$

42,751



$

35,970



$

6,781




19

%


$

70,320



$

50,993



$

19,327




38

%

Adjusted EBITDA:

































Lindblad


$

37,111



$

32,773



$

4,338




13

%


$

87,514



$

75,422



$

12,092




16

%

Land Experiences



27,004




24,490




2,514




10

%



43,893




36,666




7,227




20

%

Total adjusted EBITDA


$

64,115



$

57,263



$

6,852




12

%


$

131,407



$

112,088



$

19,319




17

%

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company's cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were $308.2 million as of September 30, 2026, as compared to $289.7 million as of December 31, 2025. The increase primarily reflects $111.3 million of net cash provided by operating activities, due to increased bookings for future travel, which was partially offset by $54.6 million of cash used, net of cash acquired, to acquire a majority ownership interest in White Desert and Echo Charlie, $18.8 million of cash used in purchasing property and equipment and $19.8 million used to acquire an additional 5.0% ownership of Natural Habitat and an additional 9.9% ownership of Classic Journeys.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had a total debt position of $675.0 million and was in compliance with all of its applicable debt covenants.

2026 OUTLOOK

The Company's current expectations for the full year 2026 are as follows:

  • Tour revenues of $870 - $885 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $142 - $148 million

STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN

The Company currently has a $35.0 million stock repurchase plan in place. As of October 31, 2026, the Company had repurchased 875,218 shares and 6.0 million warrants under the plan for a total of $23.0 million and had $12.0 million remaining under the plan. As of October 31, 2026, there were 65.7 million shares of common stock outstanding.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Occupancy, Net Yields and Net Cruise Costs, to enable it to analyze its performance, liquidity and financial condition. The Company utilizes these financial measures to manage its business on a day-to-day basis and believes that they are the most relevant measures of performance. Some of these measures are commonly used in the cruise and tourism industry to evaluate performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide expanded insight to assess revenue and cost performance, in addition to the standard GAAP-based financial measures. There are no specific rules or regulations for determining non-GAAP measures, and as such, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies within the industry.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of non-GAAP financial measures along with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information to GAAP are included in the supplemental financial schedules.

Audio Conference Webcast Information

The Company has scheduled an audio conference webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 3, 2026, to discuss the Company's third quarter financial results. The webcast can be accessed at investors.expeditions.com, or at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/416185057. Dial-in numbers by country are available at https://help.events.q4inc.com/eahc/international-dial-in-numbers, meeting ID 416185057.

To participate in the Q&A, use the analyst registration, https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/416185057?pwd=BmWfj6ho, to receive a unique passcode.

A replay of the webcast will be available at the Company's investor relations website, investors.expeditions.com.

About Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND; the "Company") is a leader in global expedition travel, offering immersive, educational journeys that span all seven continents through its eight pioneering brands. Driven by a passion for the planet and the belief that there is always more to be discovered, the Company leads travelers to the farthest reaches of the world with an expansive portfolio of ship-, land- and air-based expeditions. In collaboration with National Geographic, Lindblad Expeditions operates and sells the National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions co-brand, which offers ship-based voyages that allow guests to explore remote destinations alongside scientists and naturalists, and with state-of-the-art exploration tools. In addition to its renowned modern expedition cruises, the Company's award-winning land-based brands-Natural Habitat Adventures, Off the Beaten Path, DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co., Classic Journeys, Wineland-Thomson Adventures, White Desert, and Echo Charlie-provide extraordinary wildlife, cultural, and adventure-focused experiences. Together, these brands connect travelers with some of the planet's most inspiring natural and cultural landscapes, fostering a deep appreciation for the world.

To learn more about Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc., its growing portfolio of brands, and the Company's commitment to responsible exploration, visit investors.expeditions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include the Company's financial projections and may also generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe the Company's financial guidance or future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. There may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) adverse general economic and/or geopolitical factors that negatively impact the ability or desire of people to travel; (ii) loss of business due to competition; (iii) unscheduled disruptions in our business due to travel restrictions, weather events, mechanical failures, crew or guest illness such as a gastrointestinal virus, pandemics, geopolitical issues or other events; (iv) increases in fuel prices, changes in fuel consumed and availability of fuel supply in the geographies in which we operate or in general; (v) the loss of key employees, our inability to recruit or retain qualified shoreside and shipboard employees and increased labor costs; (vi) the impact of delays or cost overruns with respect to anticipated or unanticipated drydock, maintenance, modifications or other required construction related to any of our vessels; (vii) management of our growth and our ability to execute our planned growth, including our ability to successfully integrate any future acquisitions; (viii) our ability to maintain our relationships with National Geographic and/or World Wildlife Fund; (ix) our ability to maintain licenses and permits necessary for certain operations in compliance with laws, regulations and other requirements; (x) compliance with new and existing laws and regulations, including environmental regulations and travel advisories and restrictions; (xi) our substantial indebtedness and our ability to remain in compliance with the financial and/or operating covenants in such arrangements; (xii) the impact of material litigation, enforcement actions, claims, fines or penalties on our business; (xiii) the impact of severe or unusual weather conditions, including climate change, on our business; (xiv) adverse publicity regarding the travel and cruise industry in general, the safety of travel, or passenger and crew illnesses such as a gastrointestinal virus or other health issues; (xv) the result of future financing efforts; and (xvi) those risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect the Company's performance may be found in its filings with the SEC, which are available at https://www.sec.gov or at https://www.expeditions.com in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share data)






As of September

30, 2026



As of December

31, 2025




(unaudited)






ASSETS









Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents


$

274,949



$

256,692


Restricted cash



33,223




33,043


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



89,650




78,145


Total current assets



397,822




367,880











Property and equipment, net



508,235




522,123


Goodwill



104,938




60,609


Intangibles, net



97,053




16,599


Other long-term assets



17,474




12,747


Total assets


$

1,125,522



$

979,958











LIABILITIES









Current Liabilities:









Unearned passenger revenues


$

431,788



$

361,481


Accrued expenses and other



66,871




77,883


Accounts payable



24,059




22,227


Long-term debt - current portion



-




3


Total current liabilities



522,718




461,594











Long-term debt, less current portion



664,516




662,671


Other long-term liabilities



32,396




9,192


Total liabilities



1,219,630




1,133,457











Commitments and contingencies









Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, 165,000 shares authorized; no shares issued

and outstanding as of September 30, 2026, 62,000 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2025



-




83,079


Redeemable noncontrolling interests



77,609




47,948





77,609




131,027











STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT









Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 62,000 Series A shares issued

and outstanding as of December 31, 2025



-




-


Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 65,655,769 and

55,421,384 issued, 65,620,129 and 55,323,495 outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and

December 31, 2025, respectively



7




6


Additional paid-in capital



217,240




126,873


Accumulated deficit



(388,944)




(411,405)


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(20)




-


Total stockholders' deficit



(171,717)




(284,526)


Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' deficit


$

1,125,522



$

979,958


LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)




For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,




2026



2025



2026



2025



















Tour revenues


$

269,151



$

240,172



$

676,411



$

587,838



















Operating expenses:

















Cost of tours



135,927




124,373




345,282




308,611


General and administrative



35,749




34,808




101,965




98,613


Selling and marketing



37,775




30,091




105,735




84,722


Depreciation and amortization



16,949




14,930




53,109




44,899


Total operating expenses



226,400




204,202




606,091




536,845



















Operating income



42,751




35,970




70,320




50,993



















Other (expense) income:

















Interest expense, net



(10,191)




(11,256)




(31,264)




(34,503)


(Loss) gain on foreign currency



(886)




(318)




(1,515)




982


Other (expense) income



(114)




1,105




(59)




1,134


Loss on extinguishment of debt



-




(23,492)




-




(23,492)


Total other expense



(11,191)




(33,961)




(32,838)




(55,879)



















Income (loss) before income taxes



31,560




2,009




37,482




(4,886)


Income tax provision (benefit)



4,473




(2,564)




4,687




(3,503)



















Net income (loss)



27,087




4,573




32,795




(1,383)


Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



2,848




3,383




3,463




4,783


Net income (loss) attributable to Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.



24,239




1,190




29,332




(6,166)


Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock dividend



-




1,239




497




3,667


Net income (loss) available to stockholders


$

24,239



$

(49)



$

28,835



$

(9,833)



















Weighted average shares outstanding:

















Basic



65,560,483




55,557,530




64,206,682




54,859,959


Diluted



66,680,459




55,557,530




65,154,789




54,859,959



















Undistributed income (loss) per share available to stockholders:

















Basic


$

0.37



$

(0.00)



$

0.45



$

(0.18)


Diluted


$

0.36



$

(0.00)



$

0.44



$

(0.18)


LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(unaudited)




For the nine months ended September 30,




2026



2025


Cash Flows From Operating Activities









Net income (loss)


$

32,795



$

(1,383)


Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization



53,109




44,899


Amortization of deferred financing costs, net



1,974




2,684


Amortization of right-of-use lease assets



1,922




1,254


Stock-based compensation



5,221




14,489


Deferred income taxes



923




(984)


Loss (gain) on foreign currency



1,515




(982)


Write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs due to debt extinguishment



-




7,111


Changes in operating assets and liabilities









Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(3,329)




(8,891)


Unearned passenger revenues



40,483




41,134


Other long-term assets



(3,328)




(1,023)


Other long-term liabilities



1,064




(1,010)


Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other



(21,010)




(157)


Net cash provided by operating activities



111,339




97,141











Cash Flows From Investing Activities









Purchases of property and equipment



(18,829)




(36,778)


Acquisitions (net of cash acquired)



(54,604)




(17,359)


Net cash used in investing activities



(73,433)




(54,137)











Cash Flows From Financing Activities









Additional acquisition of redeemable noncontrolling interest



(19,760)




-


Proceeds from exercise of options



6,603




4,259


Repurchase under stock-based compensation plans, related tax impacts



(5,356)




(248)


Noncontrolling interest distributions



(804)




(950)


Payment of deferred financing costs



(129)




(11,777)


Repayments of long-term debt



(3)




(635,029)


Proceeds from long-term debt



-




675,010


Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(19,449)




31,265


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(20)




(288)


Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



18,437




73,981


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



289,735




216,143











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


$

308,172



$

290,124











Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:









Cash paid during the period:









Interest


$

50,834



$

43,875


Income taxes



2,888




2,239


Non-cash investing and financing activities:









Shares issued in connection with conversion of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock


$

83,576



$

-


Non-cash preferred stock dividend



497




3,667


Non-cash recognition of new leases



1,571




-


Additional paid-in capital exercise proceeds of option shares



(933)




358


Additional paid-in capital exchange proceeds used for option shares



933




(358)


LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental Financial Schedules
(In thousands)
(unaudited)


Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Consolidated










Consolidated


For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,


(In thousands)


2026



2025



2026



2025


Net income (loss)


$

27,087



$

4,573



$

32,795



$

(1,383)


Interest expense, net



10,191




11,256




31,264




34,503


Income tax provision (benefit)



4,473




(2,564)




4,687




(3,503)


Depreciation and amortization



16,949




14,930




53,109




44,899


Loss (gain) on foreign currency



886




318




1,515




(982)


Stock-based compensation



1,540




5,370




5,221




14,489


Transaction-related costs



2,875




159




3,036




873


Other expense (income)



114




20




59




(9)


Debt extinguishment



-




23,492




-




23,492


Acquisition gain



-




(1,125)




-




(1,125)


Reorganization costs



-




834




(279)




834


Adjusted EBITDA


$

64,115



$

57,263



$

131,407



$

112,088






















Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA










Lindblad Segment


For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,


(In thousands)


2026



2025



2026



2025


Operating income


$

17,771



$

13,236



$

32,184



$

19,553


Depreciation and amortization



15,032




13,360




47,931




40,672


Stock-based compensation



1,418




5,325




4,788




14,186


Transaction-related costs



2,890




18




2,890




177


Reorganization costs



-




834




(279)




834


Adjusted EBITDA


$

37,111



$

32,773



$

87,514



$

75,422








Land Experiences Segment


For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,


(In thousands)


2026



2025



2026



2025


Operating income


$

24,980



$

22,734



$

38,136



$

31,440


Depreciation and amortization



1,917




1,570




5,178




4,227


Stock-based compensation



122




45




433




303


Transaction-related costs



(15)




141




146




696


Adjusted EBITDA


$

27,004



$

24,490



$

43,893



$

36,666


LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental Financial Schedules
(In thousands, except for Guest Metrics and per Available Guest Night metrics)
(unaudited)


Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities










For the nine months ended September 30,












2026



2025


Net cash provided by operating activities










$

111,339



$

97,141


Less: purchases of property and equipment











(18,829)




(36,778)


Free Cash Flow










$

92,510



$

60,363




Guest Metrics - Lindblad Segment




For the three months ended September 30,



For the nine months ended September 30,




2026



2025



2026



2025


Available Guest Nights



99,550




95,487




270,896




252,327


Guest Nights Sold



90,779




84,143




248,423




221,315


Occupancy



91

%



88

%



92

%



88

%

Maximum Guests



12,465




11,909




36,389




32,906


Number of Guests



11,402




10,685




33,427




29,165


Voyages



161




159




479




433




Calculation of Gross and Net Yield per Available Guest Night


For the three months ended September 30,



For the nine months ended September 30,


(In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights, Gross and Net Yield per Available Guest Night)


2026



2025



2026



2025


Guest ticket revenues


$

137,513



$

120,979



$

375,061



$

331,804


Other tour revenue



15,851




16,582




60,023




47,910


Tour revenues



153,364




137,561




435,084




379,714


Less: Commissions



(6,305)




(5,304)




(17,294)




(15,349)


Less: Other tour expenses



(7,852)




(6,762)




(29,815)




(23,095)


Net Yield


$

139,207



$

125,495



$

387,975



$

341,270


Available Guest Nights



99,550




95,487




270,896




252,327


Gross Yield per Available Guest Night


$

1,541



$

1,441



$

1,606



$

1,505


Net Yield per Available Guest Night



1,398




1,314




1,432




1,352






For the three months ended September 30,



For the nine months ended September 30,


(In thousands)


2026



2025



2026



2025


Operating income


$

17,771



$

13,236



$

32,184



$

19,553


Cost of tours



69,291




63,800




207,830




187,092


General and administrative



22,010




23,682




63,198




65,758


Selling and marketing



29,260




23,483




83,941




66,639


Depreciation and amortization



15,032




13,360




47,931




40,672


Less: Commissions



(6,305)




(5,304)




(17,294)




(15,349)


Less: Other tour expenses



(7,852)




(6,762)




(29,815)




(23,095)


Net Yield


$

139,207



$

125,495



$

387,975



$

341,270


LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental Financial Schedules
(In thousands, except for Guest Metrics and per Available Guest Night metrics)
(unaudited)


Calculation of Gross and Net Cruise Cost


For the three months ended September 30,



For the nine months ended September 30,


(In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights, Gross and Net Cruise Cost per Avail. Guest Night)


2026



2025



2026



2025


Cost of tours


$

69,291



$

63,800



$

207,830



$

187,092


Plus: Selling and marketing



29,260




23,483




83,941




66,639


Plus: General and administrative



22,010




23,682




63,198




65,758


Gross Cruise Cost



120,561




110,965




354,969




319,489


Less: Commissions



(6,305)




(5,304)




(17,294)




(15,349)


Less: Other tour expenses



(7,852)




(6,762)




(29,815)




(23,095)


Net Cruise Cost



106,404




98,899




307,860




281,045


Less: Fuel Expense



(7,567)




(6,224)




(22,463)




(17,755)


Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel



98,837




92,675




285,397




263,290


Non-GAAP Adjustments:

















Stock-based compensation



(1,418)




(5,325)




(4,788)




(14,186)


Reorganization costs



-




(834)




279




(834)


Transaction-related costs



(2,890)




(18)




(2,890)




(177)


Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel


$

94,529



$

86,498



$

277,998



$

248,093


Adjusted Net Cruise Cost


$

102,096



$

92,722



$

300,461



$

265,848


Available Guest Nights



99,550




95,487




270,896




252,327


Gross Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night


$

1,211



$

1,162



$

1,310



$

1,266


Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night



1,069




1,036




1,136




1,114


Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Available Guest Night



993




971




1,054




1,043


Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Available Guest Night



950




906




1,026




983


Adjusted Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night



1,026




971




1,109




1,054


Reconciliation of 2026 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance:

(In millions)






Full Year 2026


Income before income taxes






$

8




to



$

28


Depreciation and amortization







74




to




69


Interest expense, net







43




to




41


Stock-based compensation







10




to




7


Other







7




to




3


Adjusted EBITDA






$

142




to



$

148


A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is not provided because the Company cannot estimate or predict with reasonable certainty certain discrete tax items, which could significantly impact that financial measure.

Operational and Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA is defined by us as net income (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, income tax expense or benefit, foreign currency gains or losses and certain other non-operating items. Other non-operating items excluded include such items as stock-based compensation, reorganization costs, executive severance costs, debt refinancing costs, acquisition-related expenses and other non-recurring charges. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, when considered along with other performance measures, is a useful measure to evaluate operating performance and trends. We believe this measure provides additional insight into underlying operating results by excluding items that may not be indicative of ongoing performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity or financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures such as net income or cash flows from operations. Our definition and use of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Free Cash Flow is defined by us as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe Free Cash Flow is a useful measure of liquidity because it reflects cash generated by our operations after capital expenditures; however, it does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, as it does not deduct mandatory debt service and other non-discretionary expenditures. Free Cash Flow should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities, and our definition may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following metrics apply to our Lindblad segment:

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost represents Net Cruise Cost adjusted for non-GAAP other supplemental adjustments which include certain non-operating items such as stock-based compensation and acquisition-related expenses.

Available Guest Nights is a measurement of capacity and represents double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin) multiplied by the number of cruise days for the period.

Gross Cruise Cost represents the sum of cost of tours plus selling and marketing expenses, and general and administrative expenses.

Gross Yield per Available Guest Night represents tour revenues divided by Available Guest Nights.

Guest Nights Sold represents the number of guests carried for the period multiplied by the number of nights sailed within the period.

Maximum Guests is a measure of capacity and represents the maximum number of guests in a period and is based on double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin).

Net Cruise Cost represents Gross Cruise Cost excluding commissions and certain other direct costs of guest ticket revenues and other tour revenues.

Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel represents Net Cruise Cost excluding fuel costs.

Net Yield represents tour revenues less insurance proceeds, commissions and direct costs of other tour revenues.

Net Yield per Available Guest Night represents Net Yield divided by Available Guest Nights.

Number of Guests represents the number of guests who travel with us in a period.

Occupancy is calculated by dividing Guest Nights Sold by Available Guest Nights.

Voyages represent the number of ship expeditions completed during the period.

SOURCE Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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