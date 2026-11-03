Syra Health Delivers Third Consecutive Profitable Quarter: Record Revenue of $2.6 Million, Up 52%, and 46.3% Gross Margin

Revenue climbed 52% year-over-year to $2.6 million in Q3 2026, the highest quarterly revenue in the Company's history.

Earnings per share (EPS) swung to $0.02 in Q3 2026, compared with a loss of $(0.02) in Q3 2025.

Gross margin reached a Company record of 46.3% in Q3 2026, up 1,340 basis points from 32.9% in Q3 2025.

EBITDA turned positive at $301,725 in Q3 2026, a $520,326 improvement from a loss of $(218,601) in Q3 2025.

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (OTCQB: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), an integrated healthcare solutions company powering better health outcomes through prevention-focused, accessible, and affordable solutions, announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Q3 2026 Financial Highlights

Syra Health extended its profitability in Q3 2026, reporting net income of $344,610 compared with a net loss of $(225,902) in Q3 2025, a year-over-year improvement of $570,512.

Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, climbed 52% to a record $2.6 million, the highest quarterly revenue in the Company's history, up from $1.7 million in the prior-year period.

With revenue growing faster than costs, gross margin widened by approximately 1,340 basis points to 46.3%, up from 32.9% a year earlier. The result sets a new Company record, surpassing the previous high of 44.5% achieved just last quarter.

EPS rose to $0.02 from a loss of $(0.02) in Q3 2025, a year-over-year improvement of $0.04 per share.

EBITDA improved by $520,326 or 238.03% to $301,725 in Q3 2026, compared with a loss of $(218,601) in Q3 2025.

Year-to-date results reinforce the strength of the business. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, Syra Health generated net income of $ 835,831 compared with a net loss of $(761,763) a year earlier, while net cash provided by operating activities reached $975,023, compared with net cash used in operating activities of $(158,554) in the prior-year period.

2026 Financial Outlook

With three consecutive profitable quarters now behind us, Syra Health remains on track to achieve its previously stated goal of full-year profitability in 2026. Given the RFP- and contract-driven nature of its business, the Company continues to expect the timing of awards, revenue recognition, and contract milestones to cause some quarter-to-quarter variability.

Recent Operational Highlights

Syra Health continues to grow its work with managed care organizations (MCOs) serving hundreds of thousands of Medicaid members, including large-scale engagements that span: Population health implementations that collect, analyze, and report on claims data A live-agent call center focused on improving quality measures and closing care gaps Process design for expedited credentialing and recredentialing of Medicaid providers Staffing of utilization management nurses

Following CMS approval of Syrenity for the ACCESS Model, Syra Health is actively recruiting Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) to utilize Syrenity, delivered with partner HealthSync, as part of their participation in the model.

Management Commentary

Greg Alexander, CEO of Syra Health, said, "Q3 2026 marks our third consecutive profitable quarter, and it is the clearest evidence yet that Syra Health has become a profitable growth company. We grew revenue 52% year-over-year to a record $2.6 million, and we did it profitably: gross margin reached 46.3%, the highest in our history, up more than 13 percentage points from a year ago. That kind of growth paired with that kind of margin expansion doesn't happen by accident. It reflects deliberate choices we have made to focus on our high-value population health solutions, pursue better-margin workforce contracts, and run the business with discipline.

The results speak to the durability of what we're building. Through the first nine months of 2026, we generated net income of $835,831 compared with a loss of $(761,763) in the same period last year, produced $975,023 in operating cash flow, and ended the quarter with $2.4 million in cash and no long-term debt. We are funding our own growth, including continued investment in Syrenity Enterprise, our B2B mental and behavioral health solution.

We believe the best is still ahead. Our approval for Syrenity within the CMS ACCESS Model with our partner HealthSync is expected to become a consistent source of revenue over the next decade. With strong momentum across our business, we remain focused on delivering full-year profitability in 2026 and creating long-term value for our customers, the communities we serve, and our shareholders."

Q3 2026 Financial Results

Third quarter 2026 revenue rose 52% to $2,557,295, up from $1,687,971 in the third quarter of 2025. The Company's high-margin population health solutions continued to lead the way, also growing 52% year-over-year to $1,943,788 from $1,280,011 in the same period of 2025.

Healthcare workforce revenue increased 50% to $613,507 from $407,960 a year earlier as Syra Health met rising demand for solutions that address critical healthcare workforce shortages while prioritizing contracts with stronger margins.

Gross profit margin widened by 1,340 basis points to 46.3% in the third quarter of 2026, up from 32.9% in the prior year period, driven by a favorable revenue mix and ongoing operating leverage.

The Company balanced disciplined cost management with targeted investment in growth. Salaries and benefits grew to $440,172 in Q3 2026 from $336,390 in the prior-year period as Syra Health added talent to support its expansion. Professional services fell 9% to $175,295 in Q3 2026 from $191,726 in Q3 2025, and selling, general and administrative expenses declined 12% to $222,141 from $252,384 in the prior-year period. Research and development expenses increased to $46,716 in Q3 2026 from $816 in Q3 2025, funding the build-out of Syrenity Enterprise, the Company's B2B mental and behavioral health solution. Depreciation expense dropped 87% to $715 from $5,396 a year earlier.

Operating activities provided $975,023, in net cash for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared with $(158,554) in the prior-year period. Cash and cash equivalents grew to $2.4 million as of September 30, 2026, from $1.6 million as of December 31, 2025, with no long-term debt.

SYRA HEALTH CORP. BALANCE SHEETS

















September 30,



December 31,





2026



2025





(Unaudited)







ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,383,413



$ 1,614,733

Accounts receivable, net



1,517,493





918,374

Other current assets



262,998





205,423

Total current assets



4,163,904





2,738,530



















Property and equipment, net



4,476





6,986

Right-of-use asset



57,010





27,401



















Total assets

$ 4,225,390



$ 2,772,917



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 211,169



$ 247,520

Accounts payable, related party



125,000





72,000

Accrued expenses



367,996





194,821

Deferred revenue



261,249





16,611

Current portion of operating lease liability, related party



57,010





27,401

Notes payable



179,272





116,386

Total current liabilities



1,201,696





674,739



















Non-current portion of operating lease liability, related party



-





-



















Total liabilities



1,201,696





674,739



















Commitments and contingencies

































Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no

shares designated, issued and outstanding



-





-

Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares

authorized, 13,850,279 and 11,339,169 shares issued and

outstanding, respectively



13,850





11,339

Convertible class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000

shares authorized, 350,000 and 600,000 shares issued and

outstanding, respectively



350





600

Additional paid-in capital



11,894,189





11,806,765

Accumulated deficit



(8,884,695)





(9,720,526)

Total stockholders' equity



3,023,694





2,098,178



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,225,390



$ 2,772,917



SYRA HEALTH CORP. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

















For the Three Months Ended



For the Nine Months Ended





2026



2025



2026



2025



























Net revenues

$ 2,557,295



$ 1,687,971



$ 7,225,238



$ 5,491,944

Cost of services



1,372,254





1,133,430





4,002,639





3,595,352

Gross profit



1,185,041





554,541





3,222,599





1,896,592



































Operating expenses:































Salaries and benefits



440,172





336,390





1,204,417





1,169,951

Professional services



175,295





191,726





500,455





580,691

Research and development expenses



46,716





816





100,988





67,701

Selling, general and administrative

expenses



222,141





252,384





671,673





828,741

Depreciation



715





5,396





2,510





18,171

Total operating expenses



885,039





786,712





2,480,043





2,665,255



































Operating income (loss)



300,002





(232,171)





742,556





(768,663)



































Other income (expense):































Interest income



1,008





8,174





54,354





15,892

Interest expense



(1,353)





(1,905)





(6,032)





(8,992)

Total other income (expense)



(345)





6,269





48,322





6,900



































Income (loss) before income taxes



299,657





(225,902)





790,878





(761,763)

Benefit of (provision for) income taxes



44,953





-





44,953





-

Net income (loss)

$ 344,610



$ (225,902)



$ 835,831



$ (761,763)



































Weighted average common shares

outstanding - basic



14,194,482





11,939,169





13,111,289





11,823,089

Weighted average common shares

outstanding - diluted



15,142,247





11,939,169





14,059,054





11,823,089

Net income (loss) per common share -

basic and diluted

$ 0.02



$ (0.02)



$ 0.06



$ (0.06)



SYRA HEALTH CORP.

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)











For the Nine Months Ended





September 30,





2026



2025

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net income (loss)

$ 835,831



$ (761,763)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by

operating activities:















Depreciation



2,511





18,171

Common stock issued for services



-





2,586

Stock-based compensation



89,685





75,194

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



(599,119)





(245,428)

Other current assets



211,654





279,890

Right-of-use asset



50,511





89,621

Accounts payable



(36,352)





215,723

Accounts payable, related party



53,000





137,764

Deferred revenue



244,638





125,000

Accrued expenses



173,175





(5,691)

Operating lease liability



(50,511)





(89,621)

Net cash provided by operating activities



975,023





(158,554)



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Purchase of property and equipment



-





-

Net cash used in investing activities



-





-



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from sale of common stock and exercise of warrants



-





14,800

Repayments on notes payable



(206,343)





(275,106)

Net cash used in financing activities



(206,343)





(260,306)



















NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



768,680





(418,860)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF

PERIOD



1,614,733





2,395,405

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$ 2,383,413



$ 1,976,454



















SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:















Interest paid

$ 6,032



$ 8,992

Income taxes paid

$ -



$ -



















NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

































Conversion of Class B common stock to Class A common stock

$ 2,500



$ 2,333

Cashless Exercise of Series B Warrants into Class A common

stock

$ 11



$ -

Recognition of right-of-use asset and lease liability

$ 80,120



$ -

Amendment of right-of-use asset and lease liability

$ -



$ 166,119

Prepaid asset financed with note payable

$ 269,229



$ 311,118



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we have provided the following non-GAAP financial measure in this release and the accompanying tables: adjusted EBITDA. We use this non-GAAP financial measures internally to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of our operating performance and liquidity and believe it is useful to investors as a supplement to GAAP measures in analyzing, trending, and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. However, this measure is not intended to be a substitute for those reported in accordance with GAAP. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. For reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measures under GAAP, see the table below.













Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025











Net Income (Loss) $ 835,831

$ (761,763)

Interest expense 6,032

8,992

Depreciation expense 2,510

18,171

Provision for income taxes (44,953)

-

Earnings before Interest, Taxes Depreciation and Amortization $ 799,420

$ (734,600)













Three Months Ended



September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025











Net Income (Loss) $ 344,610

$ (225,902)

Interest expense 1,353

1,905

Depreciation expense 715

5,396

Provision for income taxes (44,953)

-

Earnings before Interest, Taxes Depreciation and Amortization $ 301,725

$ (218,601)



About Syra Health

Syra Health is an integrated healthcare solutions company helping government and commercial healthcare organizations improve health outcomes through prevention, expanded access, and affordable care. Our population health analytics turn data into proactive, actionable intelligence, and our public health community needs assessments help health departments direct resources where communities need them most. In mental and behavioral health, Syra Health's award-winning Syrenity solution and SyraBot, a HIPAA-compliant and ADA-accessible AI chatbot, deliver secure, accessible support in highly regulated environments. Syra Health also provides healthcare staffing, training, and education designed to help organizations reduce costs, strengthen their workforce, and deliver consistent, high-quality care.

Discover our healthcare solutions at www.syrahealth.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy, and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact

Christine Drury

IR/PR Director

Syra Health

[email protected]

463-345-5180

SOURCE Syra Health