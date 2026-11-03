Rain Enhancement Technologies Receives Colorado Permit for Upper Yampa Precipitation Enhancement Project

State approval clears the way for installation in the Flat Tops, set to begin this month

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) ("RET" or the "Company"), a leading provider of ionization rain and snowfall generation technology, today announced that the Colorado Water Conservation Board (CWCB) has issued a permit for the Company's weather enhancement project targeting Colorado's Upper Yampa River Basin. The permit follows an October 14, 2026 public hearing at which no objections were raised, and authorizes RET to install and operate the WETA (Weather Enhancement Technology Array) for one year, with installation to begin this month. The Upper Yampa project becomes the ninth permitted weather modification program in Colorado, according to the CWCB, and RET's second in the state, joining its program in Weld County.

The WETA will be installed on Colorado Parks and Wildlife land in the Flat Tops area of Northwest Colorado, positioned so that prevailing winds carry its effect east into the project's target area, the drainage basin of the Yamcolo Reservoir. The reservoir is one of the Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District's primary water supply facilities, and the project's area of expected impact covers up to 192,000 acres. The ground-based, solar-powered system uses no chemicals or aircraft and can operate year-round, enhancing snowpack in winter and rainfall from spring through fall.

"Receiving our permit is the milestone that turns this pilot from a plan into an operation," said Randy Seidl, CEO of Rain Enhancement Technologies. "Our team is ready to begin installation in the Flat Tops in the coming weeks, and we're grateful to the CWCB, the Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado River District for their support throughout the process. A second permitted program in Colorado is an important step in showing water managers across the West what the WETA can deliver."

"Issuing this permit completes the state's review of the Upper Yampa project, including a public hearing that gave local communities and agencies the opportunity to weigh in," said Andrew Rickert, Program Manager for the CWCB's Weather Modification Program. "We look forward to seeing operations get underway this winter and to evaluating the results alongside Colorado's other permitted programs."

"At the Upper Yampa District, we're really trying to enhance the water supply for our reservoirs, and for the headwaters and snowpack that drive the whole upper end of the system," said Andy Rossi, General Manager of the Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District. "This is an excellent opportunity for us to try one of the new technologies out there in response to drought, and over the next year we'll be tracking whether it has a quantifiable positive impact on both rain and snow."

Once installed, the WETA will be operated remotely by RET, with automatic shutdown when wind speed or direction falls outside set parameters and suspension of operations during National Weather Service watches and warnings. Performance will be measured with a network of instruments in and around the target area, alongside existing SNOTEL (Snow Telemetry) and NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) data, using the same statistical approach applied to the Company's winter operations in Utah's La Sal Mountains. There, the Company's analysis estimated more than 20% enhancement in snow water equivalent over the 2025-26 winter, and preliminary results for April through July 2026 estimated more than 20% enhancement in warm-season precipitation. The District will receive regular operating reports, and the final seasonal report will be submitted for independent review.

About Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc.

Rain Enhancement Technologies was founded to provide the world with reliable access to water, one of life's most important resources. To achieve this mission, RET develops, manufactures, and commercializes ionization precipitation generation technology that enhances rainfall and snowpack to address water scarcity challenges. The Company is also developing applications for fog mitigation to expand its weather modification capabilities. RET's chemical-free, solar-powered technology seeks to transform water resource management for businesses, society, and the planet. To learn more, go to www.rainenhancement.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The disclosure herein includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (1) statements regarding the significance of the permit, the timing of installation, and whether the pilot will be funded; (2) statements regarding impact of the WETA system on year-round precipitation; (3) statements regarding public reaction to the permit or for the project; (4) references with respect to the anticipated benefits of the Company's WETA platform and technology; (5) the reliability of the statistical analysis of enhanced snowpack; and (6) current and future potential commercial and customer relationships. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of RET's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of RET. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on April 15, 2026, as amended from time to time. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties above are not exhaustive, and there may be additional risks that Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc. ("RETI") and RET do not presently know or that RETI and RET currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect RETI and RET's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. RETI and RET anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause RETI and RET's assessments to change. However, while RETI and RET Holdco may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, RETI and RET specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing RETI and RET's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts

Neal Stein

Technology PR Solutions

321-473-7407

nealjstein@techprsolutions.com

Linda Maynard

Rain Enhancement Technologies

(617) 869-4832

linda@rainenhancement.com

SOURCE: Rain Enhancement Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/rain-enhancement-technologies-receives-colorado-permit-for-upper-yampa-1245516