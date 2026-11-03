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WKN: 895780 | ISIN: FI0009005318 | Ticker-Symbol: NRE
Tradegate
03.11.26 | 11:25
13,640 Euro
+2,71 % +0,360
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,66013,70016:06
13,67013,69016:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.11.2026 12:15 Uhr
68 Leser
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Nokian Tyres plc: Nokian Tyres to end sponsorship of the 2027 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship if Russia participates

Nokian Tyres plc Press Release November 3, 2026 at 1.15 p.m. EET

Nokian Tyres has decided that it will end its sponsorship of the 2027 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship if Russia is allowed to participate in the tournament.

"Our sponsorship agreement with the IIHF covers the 2026 and 2027 World Championships, and our cooperation around the 2026 tournament was very successful. However, under the current circumstances, continuing the sponsorship if Russia participates would not be aligned with our values. We have therefore decided to end our sponsorship of the 2027 World Championship should Russia be allowed to take part," says Tiina Frazer, SVP, Brand, Marketing and Communications at Nokian Tyres.

Further information
media@nokiantyres.com

Nokian Tyres' purpose is to make the world safer by reinventing tires, and how they are made, over and over again - a safer place to drive, work and live now and for generations to come. Inspired by our northern heritage, we develop and manufacture premium tires for passenger cars, trucks and heavy machinery. Our Vianor chain provides tire and car services. We are some 4,000 people with net sales of EUR 1.4 billion in 2025, and together we lead the journey to smarter driving for people and for businesses. Nokian Tyres is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
Further information: company.nokiantyres.com, www.nokiantyres.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.