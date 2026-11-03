Company-wide gains blocked by tool fragmentation and governance gaps; while workers continue to feel the strain of single-player AI and negative impact on wellbeing

Miro, the collaboration and context layer for the AI era, today released research exploring how AI is changing individual productivity and team performance. The survey of over 9,500 leaders and workers finds that while 83% of people believe that AI has improved their individual productivity at work, only 56% say that the quality of output has improved as a result of AI deployment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261103271772/en/

Knowledge workers are individually more capable than ever with the majority now well beyond the 'foundational stage' of AI understanding and deployment according to the Miro report'The State of Intelligent Collaboration'. But enterprise fragmentation caused by operational silos, misalignment, and AI governance challenges prevents turning individual gains into scaled business outcomes. Too often company culture favors a single-player approach to AI rather than a collaborative environment where teamwork and AI exist side-by-side.

The impact is not just measured by stalled organizational output. It is also felt by individual workers who bear the cognitive strain of when AI amplifies unproductive working practices instead of solving operational workflows. 55% are seeing an increase in 'AI slop' resulting in unnecessary rework, and nearly 1 in 10 say that decision making has become worse due to increased AI usage.

Key research findings:

AI has improved personal productivity, but not organizational gains

83% of workers report improved individual productivity with AI and 73% of respondents report that speed of output has increased as a result of AI.

However, despite these gains, only 56% said that this had translated to an improvement in the quality of output.

A majority said that AI had not led to an improvement in decision-making (52%) or collaboration between colleagues and teams (60%).

Nearly 1 in 10 said that decision making had declined as a consequence of AI.

Fragmentation and silos block organizational impact

69% of survey respondents said most AI-assisted work happens in private sessions rather than shared spaces.

49% of enterprises struggle with information silos; employees cannot access shared context across systems.

40% of leaders rate visibility into how AI is being used as poor or non-existent.

As many as 58% report compliance and security concerns without unified governance.

The cognitive toll on workers and their wellbeing

44% of workers report increased context switching in the past year.

59% report higher volume of AI-generated outputs to review; 55% cite increased 'AI slop' (low-quality AI-driven outputs) requiring additional human review and rework.

60% worry that role boundaries will blur; 47% fear related roles will merge.

44% report concern about declining collaboration culture; 1 in 5 say that work feels lonely due to increased AI usage.

"When speaking to our customers, I hear about gains in AI-driven productivity at the individual level," said Dave Ross, Product Evangelist Leader at Miro. "But many of them find scaling these gains across the organization a challenge. Faster execution is definitely a benefit, but decision making and decision quality is the real bottleneck. What this research points to is the growing need for a place where AI and people can collaborate together to make those critical decisions, instead of in fragmented and disjointed individual single-player tools."

Enterprise leaders are looking for an alternative approach that consolidates fragmented collaboration tools and connects siloed data. Gartner refers to these solutions as AI workhubs. The survey found that two-thirds of enterprise decision-makers plan to implement an AI workhub within 12 months. They recognize the needs for teams and AI agents to collaborate on shared work with complete context and full oversight.

Ross concludes: "With AI workhubs, teams and their agents have the context and shared understanding they need to make better decisions and turn decisions into faster execution and better outcomes."

Notes to editors

About the research

Miro conducted an online survey of 9,500+ leaders and employees from cross-industry product development, IT, operations, and other functions based in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific to understand the current state and challenges of AI transformation at their companies, and their views on AI workhubs. The study began in September 2026 and was completed in October 2026.

Download the full State of Intelligent Collaboration 2026 research: https://miro.com/resources/the-state-of-intelligent-collaboration/

Learn more about Miro's Intelligent Canvas: https://miro.com/intelligent-canvas/

About Miro

Miro is the AI Innovation Workspace that brings teams and AI together to plan, co-create, and build the next big thing, faster. Serving more than 100 million users across 250,000 customers, Miro empowers cross-functional teams to flow from early discovery through final delivery on a shared, AI-first canvas. With the canvas as the prompt, Miro's collaborative AI Workflows keeps teams in the flow of work, scales shifts in ways of working, and drives organization-wide transformation. To learn more, visit https://miro.com.

Miro and the Miro logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of RealtimeBoard, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261103271772/en/

Contacts:

press@miro.com