Signant Health Introduces Signant SignalSpace, a Connected Environment for Clinical Trial Data and Workflows

SignalSpace brings product and trial data into one connected environment, where AI agents dramatically improve data access and analyses so that clinical teams can think and act differently on the signals they see.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health, a leading provider of evidence generation solutions for clinical trials, today announced Signant SignalSpace, a connected environment that brings Signant applications, study activity, support, workflows, data, and AI-guided intelligence together in one secure destination for sites, sponsors, and CROs.

Clinical trial technology and the patient data it collects have expanded considerably, but the user experience and the evidence generated can remain fragmented. A single study often includes multiple systems, logins, workflows, and support channels, making it harder to perform uninterrupted workflows, access data, surface what needs attention and act on it. SignalSpace provides one starting point for the Signant applications and information users already rely on, helping site teams move between solutions without losing context while giving sponsors and CROs a broader view across studies, products, and programs.

"The challenge isn't a lack of data. It's being able to intuitively access the right information and act on it," said Spencer Jones, senior vice president, global product management, Signant. "SignalSpace gives users one connected starting point for their work, while helping sponsors and CROs connect signals across their studies and move more easily from information to insight and action."

SignalSpace combines personalized access to applications, studies, tasks, support, workflows, data, and intelligence in a single secure experience. Built-in capabilities include study intelligence powered by Signant's SHAI DataAssist, an AI-based, iterative prompting tool that enables users to query study data sets using simple, natural language questioning. Using this, users can explore data, identify patterns, and gain greater visibility into activity across a study or program without relying on fixed static reports, custom data report requests, or manual activity using downloaded data sets.

"Signant has a strong tradition of best-in-class solutions for ePRO, eClinRO, RTSM, clinical supplies, and more," continued Jones. "Our customers are already licensing these solutions in bundles or at a pre-determined annual volume. SignalSpace amplifies the value of these multi-solution agreements by making product access easier and coalescing endpoints in a single environment. SignalSpace will continue to evolve beyond today's capabilities, bringing greater connectivity, intelligence, and efficiency across the clinical trial ecosystem. Our vision is to create a more unified environment where sponsors and CROs can more easily access, understand, and act on data across their studies and programs. As these capabilities expand, SignalSpace will provide an increasingly rich view of patient experience data derived from the most important trial constituent - patients themselves."

Signant SignalSpace, which comes standard with Signant solutions, is available for sponsors, CROs, and sites participating in Signant-supported studies. To learn more, visit https://discover.signanthealth.com/signal-space.

About Signant Health

Signant Health is the evidence generation company, leveraging software, deep therapeutic and scientific knowledge, and operational expertise to deliver quality evidence across traditional, virtual, and hybrid trial models. For over 25 years, 600+ sponsors and CROs of all sizes - including all Top 20 pharma - have trusted Signant's comprehensive eClinical solutions. Our clinical outcome assessments (eCOA, clinician ratings, cognitive testing) and wearable digital health technologies powered by Ametris provide the industry's most comprehensive evidence generation capabilities, alongside EDC, eConsent, RTSM, supply chain management, and data quality analytics. Learn more at? www.signanthealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/signant-health-introduces-signant-signalspace-a-connected-environment-for-clinical-trial-data-and-workflows-302921320.html