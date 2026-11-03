Nasuni Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Customer Value Leadership Recognition for Hybrid Data Orchestration Platforms

Recognition highlights Nasuni's sustained customer adoption, platform innovation, and ability to deliver measurable value across complex hybrid, multi-cloud, and AI-driven data environments.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As enterprises navigate rapidly growing volumes of unstructured data, increasingly distributed IT environments, and the accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence, the ability to orchestrate enterprise file data across hybrid, multi-cloud, and edge infrastructures has become increasingly strategic. Against this backdrop, Nasuni has distinguished itself through a platform strategy focused on simplifying data management, strengthening cyber resilience, and enabling organizations to derive greater value from their enterprise data, through an integrated platform approach spanning file data management, distributed access, data intelligence and governance and AI-ready data access. For these achievements, Frost & Sullivan has recognized Nasuni with the 2026 Global Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the Hybrid Data Orchestration Platforms industry.

The recognition reflects Nasuni's ability to translate platform innovation into measurable customer and business outcomes while expanding its role within enterprise data environments. Through its cloud-native architecture and unified approach to file data management, Nasuni helps organizations address the operational complexity associated with distributed data while creating a scalable foundation for emerging AI-driven use cases. Its growing global customer base and increasing adoption of multiple platform capabilities further demonstrate the sustained value customers derive from the Nasuni platform.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Nasuni excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "Nasuni's growth trajectory reflects the effectiveness of its platform strategy, with a global customer base exceeding 1,300 organizations and surpassing $200 million in annual recurring revenue, demonstrating sustained market adoption and expanding enterprise reliance," said Claudia Hochman, Sr. Industry Analyst, Cloud and Digital Infrastructure, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on cloud-native innovation, platform expansion, strategic partnerships, and customer success, Nasuni continues to evolve its capabilities to address the changing requirements of enterprise data environments. Its investments in distributed data access, data intelligence, cyber resilience, and AI data readiness enable organizations to modernize file data infrastructure while supporting increasingly complex hybrid and multi-cloud architectures and emerging AI-driven use cases.

Innovation remains central to Nasuni's approach. Its platform integrates file data management, data protection and recovery, distributed file access, and data intelligence and governance across on-premises, cloud, multi-cloud, and edge environments. By leveraging its UniFS global file system architecture and cloud-native object storage, Nasuni enables organizations to scale file data while simplifying infrastructure and improving operational efficiency.

"For us, the measure that matters is customer success. This recognition reflects what we hear every week: customers want productive teams and AI that delivers tangible business value from the proprietary data they have built over years. That is what our platform is built to do: bring data to people wherever work happens, and bring AI to the governed data wherever it lives. Our October 6 launch took that further, with AI Activate, Resilio 6.0, DryvIQ, and Enterprise Search coming soon on one governed foundation. We are grateful to our customers, and honored by this recognition," said Sam King, Chief Executive Officer, Nasuni.

Nasuni's commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the market. The company serves more than 1,300 customers globally and manages hundreds of petabytes of file data. Increasing adoption of multiple platform capabilities demonstrates deeper customer engagement, with 58% of customers now using two or more Nasuni capabilities, compared with 37% two years ago.

Nasuni is also advancing the role of enterprise file data in AI-driven transformation. Through capabilities including File IQ, Ops IQ, and AI Activate, the company is helping organizations improve data visibility, governance, and secure access to enterprise file data for AI applications. AI Activate is designed to provide permission-aware access to existing file data, enabling organizations to leverage enterprise information for natural-language queries, document analysis, content generation, and emerging AI workflows without duplicating data into separate environments.

Strategic expansion has further enhanced Nasuni's platform value. The acquisition of Resilio extends governed file data capabilities to distributed devices and workstations, while DryvIQ expands the platform's data intelligence, and governance across a broader enterprise data estate, including third-party data repositories, beyond data managed by Nasuni. Together with Nasuni's expanding cloud ecosystem, these capabilities support a more integrated operational approach across increasingly distributed enterprise environments.

Frost & Sullivan commends Nasuni for its ability to combine platform innovation, customer-centric strategy, and measurable business outcomes. The company's differentiated approach to hybrid data orchestration, continued platform enhancement, advances in AI-ready data infrastructure, and growing enterprise adoption demonstrate its ability to create sustained customer value in a rapidly evolving market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition honors forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

You can download the full report and recognition here.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Contact:

Ashley Shreve

E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

About Nasuni

Nasuni is an AI infrastructure company purpose-built for unstructured data. The Nasuni File Data Platform manages, protects, and activates the operational file data where enterprise work happens, providing one secure, governed foundation for enterprise teams and the AI that supports them.

Built on Nasuni's unique cloud-native file system, the platform creates a single global namespace across cloud and edge. It combines enterprise scale, cyber resilience, content intelligence, high-performance access, and secure AI activation to help enterprises lower costs, reduce risk, improve productivity, and unlock more value from their proprietary data.

Nasuni is trusted by more than 1,300 enterprises worldwide and has a 98% customer satisfaction rating. Learn more at www.nasuni.com.

US:

Hannah Fairbanks

V2 Communications

617-426-2222

nasuni@v2comms.com

Europe:

Beth Collinson

Bracken PR

+44 (0)7591 004 738

nasuni@brackenpr.com

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