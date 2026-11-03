Univar Solutions LLC: Univar Solutions Completes Acquisition of Lavo Bulk Business in Canada

Transaction strengthens company's presence in Eastern Canada and expands complementary chemical solutions and capabilities for customers

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univar Solutions LLC ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the certain assets of KIK Consumer Products' Lavo Bulk business in Canada ("Lavo Bulk").

The acquisition strengthens Univar Solutions' presence in Eastern Canada and expands the complementary chemical solutions and capabilities the Company can provide to customers in the region.

"The addition of Lavo Bulk is a strong strategic fit with our business and our commitment to growing with key customers and critical suppliers in Canada," said Bob Craycraft, Chief Executive Officer, Chemical Distribution & Services for Univar Solutions. "We are pleased to welcome the Lavo Bulk team to Univar Solutions. Together, we look forward to building on their established expertise, relationships and capabilities while continuing to deliver the safe, reliable service our customers expect."

The Lavo Bulk leadership and sales team dedicated to the Lavo Bulk business have joined Univar Solutions, helping preserve established expertise, customer and supplier relationships, and knowledge of the business' operational and supply requirements.

"We see meaningful opportunities to build on the strength of the business and deepen our relationships with customers and supplier partners across the region," added Chris Halberg, Senior Regional Vice President, Canada and EMEA, Chemical Distribution & Services for Univar Solutions. "Our immediate focus is on a smooth transition, supporting our new colleagues and maintaining the high level of service customers have come to expect."

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With one of the industry's largest private transportation fleets and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company's business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

Media Relations

Dwayne Roark

+1 331-777-6031

mediarelations@univarsolutions.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d823816-a6cf-48d6-a4f2-66a3077c594e