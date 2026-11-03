Inogen Alliance: The Culture Behind the Deal: in EHS Due Diligence

Rethinking: EHS Global Goals. Local Delivery.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / In this bonus episode, the host, Keith Knoke, chair of the board at Inogen Alliance, is joined by Andy Sweetman from Antea Group UK to explore what buyers should look for during environmental, health and safety due diligence. Building on the main Episode 8 discussion, they look beyond visible compliance issues to the management practices, hidden liabilities and operational risks that can shape an acquisition's future value.

Listen Now

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

YouTube

Time Stamps

00:00:05 - Introduction: What buyers worry about and what they should look for

00:00:25 - Looking beyond visible risks to management culture

00:01:35 - Less obvious environmental risks and historic liabilities

00:02:01 - Waste disposal liabilities at a site the business never operated

00:03:20 - PFAS and the limits of previous site investigations

00:03:46 - Climate and water risks affecting future operations

00:04:15 - Data centres, leisure assets and environmental exposure

00:04:39 - Why EHS culture matters in an acquisition

00:05:09 - Strong culture versus a clean compliance record

00:06:02 - Translating leadership values into plant-floor practice

00:06:46 - Assessing EHS responsibility and competence

00:07:46 - Management workshops and testing the paperwork

00:08:39 - What leadership engagement reveals about EHS culture

00:09:38 - One piece of advice for buyers

00:10:00 - Using due diligence to understand how the business operates

00:10:26 - Closing reflections and the main episode

00:11:01 - Where to follow the series

Guest Quotes

Andy Sweetman: "The paperwork can tell you a certain amount of things, but I think talking directly to the people who own it is important."

Find more stories and multimedia from Inogen Alliance at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Inogen Alliance

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/inogen-alliance

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Inogen Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-culture-behind-the-deal-in-ehs-due-diligence-1245762