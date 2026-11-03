Premia Holdings Ltd. has completed the acquisition of Ramius Enterprise Luxembourg Holdco S.à r.l. and its subsidiaries, including property and casualty reinsurer Cowen Reinsurance S.A. "Cowen Reinsurance"). Cowen Reinsurance has been renamed Premia Reinsurance Europe S.A.

Bill O'Farrell, Group Chief Executive Officer of Premia, noted "We are pleased to close this important transaction with TD Bank. This acquisition provides our clients with a local professional reinsurance solution in an important European market. We look forward to leveraging our financial strength, disciplined underwriting approach, and structuring expertise to deliver greater value, responsiveness, and tailored risk solutions to insurers across the region."

Premia is a leading provider of risk transfer solutions focused on legacy risks, structured solutions, and run-off insurance portfolios with established insurance platforms operating in Bermuda, the United States, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, and United Kingdom, including a managing agent at Lloyd's of London.

This transaction, which has been approved by the Commissariat Aux Assurances in Luxembourg, closed on October 30, 2026.

About Premia Holdings (www.premiaholdings.com

Premia Holdings Ltd. is an insurance and reinsurance group with operations in Bermuda, the U.S., the U.K., and Continental Europe that is focused on sourcing, structuring, and servicing business in the global property and casualty legacy market. With over $5 billion in transactions completed, Premia is well equipped to execute acquisitions and reinsurance transactions in the global P&C legacy market. Premia was launched in 2017 as a legacy market specialist and Premia Reinsurance Ltd. is rated "A- "(excellent) by AM Best and "A" by KBRA.

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Contacts:

Media

For Premia Holdings

Scott Maries

Premia Holdings Ltd.

441- 278-9176

smaries@premiareltd.com