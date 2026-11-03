Through OpenAI TAC, frontier AI is applied to the research and security work that makes the Tanium platform stronger for customers worldwide

Tanium, a leader in Autonomous IT, today announced its participation in OpenAI's Trusted Access for Cyber (TAC) program, strengthening its ability to responsibly apply advanced AI capabilities to its threat research and the security of the Tanium platform, the platform that customers rely on to keep pace with AI-powered threats.

Tanium is applying this across three areas, and threat research reaches customers through the detection content Tanium already delivers:

Threat research and detection. Tanium threat hunters are using advanced AI reasoning to study attacker techniques and emerging threats. That research feeds the detection content delivered to customers.

Tanium threat hunters are using advanced AI reasoning to study attacker techniques and emerging threats. That research feeds the detection content delivered to customers. Vulnerability and remediation research. Tanium engineers are using OpenAI GPT Cyber Models to explore new approaches to investigating, prioritizing, and remediating vulnerabilities, informing how Tanium helps customers reduce risk faster.

Tanium engineers are using OpenAI GPT Cyber Models to explore new approaches to investigating, prioritizing, and remediating vulnerabilities, informing how Tanium helps customers reduce risk faster. Platform security. Tanium's security engineers are adding OpenAI GPT Cyber Models to the rigorous security practices protecting Tanium software, cloud services, and infrastructure, to strengthen defenses against new attack techniques.

AI is changing both sides of cybersecurity. Attackers are already using AI to find weaknesses, blend in with normal activity, and operate at greater speed and scale, while defenders have an opportunity to apply the same advances to work that has historically demanded significant time and expertise. For Tanium, participation in OpenAI TAC means the experts who study attacker behavior and secure the platform customers depend on now have access to advanced cyber capabilities that are not broadly available.

"Customers trust Tanium with visibility and control across their entire environment, and we take that responsibility seriously," said Christian Hunt, chief of engineering at Tanium. "TAC puts OpenAI GPT Cyber Models in the hands of our threat hunters and security engineers. What they learn informs stronger detections, new approaches to reduce risk, and a platform customers can depend on as attackers increasingly use AI."

Tanium's participation in the OpenAI TAC reflects its commitment to putting frontier AI to work responsibly, with human judgment and oversight built in. The research and security work it enables reaches customers through the platform that protects their most critical endpoints. Tanium operates within the program's requirements and authorized-use boundaries, including identity verification, access governance and permitted-use safeguards.

To learn more about the Tanium platform, visit the website.

Tanium's statements and content regarding its plans, directions, and intent are confidential and subject to change without notice at Tanium's sole discretion. Information regarding potential future products or functionality is intended to outline Tanium's general product direction and it should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision, nor is it incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment, promise, or legal obligation. The development, release, and timing of any future products or functionality remain at Tanium's sole discretion.

About Tanium

Tanium is the Autonomous IT company. As AI accelerates both innovation and risk, Tanium Atlas, the company's autonomous operating system, puts the full depth of the Tanium Autonomous IT Platform behind every IT and security operator human and agentic. Tanium provides the real-time intelligence, agentic decision-making, and autonomous execution operators needed to detect, decide, and remediate at machine speed across their endpoint estate.

The company is recognized as a Leader in the inaugural 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Management Tools, as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Client Endpoint Management Software for Windows Device Management 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment, and as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Management Platforms, Q2 2026.

To learn how Tanium delivers Autonomous IT for Unstoppable Business, visit www.tanium.com and LinkedIn.

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