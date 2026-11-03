Ascendion Named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens for Generative AI and Agentic AI Services 2026

Third consecutive year of Leader recognition in ISG's Generative AI Provider Lens

ISG recognizes Ascendion across AI strategy and consulting, development and deployment, and agentic AI development and deployment

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendion, an AI-native software engineering company, has been named a Leader in three provider quadrants across the ISG Provider Lens Generative AI Services and Agentic AI Services 2026 global reports.

Ascendion has been recognized in:

Strategy and Consulting Services

Development and Deployment Services

Agentic AI Services

This recognition highlights how Ascendion is addressing a central challenge facing enterprises: moving AI from promising demonstrations into production systems that people can govern, trust, and use to improve how work gets done.

Across the three assessments, ISG highlighted Ascendion's engineering-led approach to AI transformation and the impact of AAVA (the company's proprietary agentic platform aligned to software and data engineering). ISG also noted Ascendion's methods for governing and orchestrating complex AI-enabled engineering workflows, and its approach to agentic AI based on controlled delegation, flexible technology choices, and human accountability.

"Ascendion distinguishes itself through the breadth and maturity of its AI capabilities, spanning strategy and consulting, development and deployment, and agentic AI," said Gowtham Sampath, Assistant Director and Principal Analyst, ISG. "Its engineering depth, AAVA capabilities, and flexible approach to enterprise technology environments give clients a practical foundation for scaling AI in complex organizations."

AAVA provides governance and orchestration across AI agents, workflows, and enterprise engineering environments. It enables clients to work with their preferred models, tools, and technology environments while applying consistent controls and integrating AI across the software development lifecycle.

Ascendion reinforces this model with AI-native delivery roles designed for production environments. Its 10x Engineers apply AI across the software development lifecycle; Forward Deployment Engineers connect client context with architecture and implementation; and Agentic Delivery Managers oversee human-AI execution across complex programs.

"The real test of enterprise AI is whether it can deliver outcomes in production, at scale, with the right controls," said Karthik Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Ascendion. "That requires bringing strategy, engineering, AI agents, and people together as one operating model. AAVA gives enterprises the governance and visibility to do that while moving faster and reducing risk. We're honored that ISG has recognized the breadth of what Ascendion is building for this next era of enterprise AI."

Download the licensed ISG reports:

ISG Provider Lens for Generative AI Services

ISG Provider Lens for Agentic AI Services

About Ascendion

Ascendion is a global AI-native software engineering company delivering trusted business outcomes - capital unlock, innovation velocity, lower risk - to 250+ enterprise clients. The company delivers business outcomes at scale by combining expert engineers, AI agents, and AAVA, Ascendion's agentic AI platform. Together, they design, engineer, and operate production-ready software that improves everyday work and life. Learn more at www.ascendion.com.

Engineering to the Power of AI, Engineering to Elevate Life, and AAVA are trademarks or service marks of Ascendion. AAVA is pending registration. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG helps organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth through technology, market intelligence, and advisory services. Founded in 2006, ISG has 1,500 professionals worldwide.

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