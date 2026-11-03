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WKN: 882656 | ISIN: US9174881089 | Ticker-Symbol: UTM
Frankfurt
03.11.26 | 08:09
59,50 Euro
+3,48 % +2,00
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UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
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62,0064,0017:20
ACCESS Newswire
03.11.2026 16:02 Uhr
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Utah Medical Products, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Utah Medical Products, Inc. (Nasdaq:UTMD) announces that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-one and one-half cents ($.315) per share of common stock payable on January 5, 2027 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 17, 2026. This is a 1.6% increase over the prior regular quarterly cash dividend.

Utah Medical Products, Inc., with particular interest in health care for women and their babies, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of disposable and reusable specialty medical devices recognized by clinicians in over a hundred countries around the world as the standard for obtaining optimal long-term outcomes for their patients. For more information about Utah Medical Products, Inc., visit UTMD's website at www.utahmed.com.

Contact: Brian Koopman- (801) 566-1200

SOURCE: Utah Medical Products, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/utah-medical-products-inc.-increases-quarterly-dividend-1244773

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.