Dunlop Sports Americas: Elevating Every Grip: Srixon Launches Refreshed Glove Collection

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Refined through feedback that informs every shot, SRIXON announces the launch of its all-new glove collection, designed to give golfers the comfortable fit, confident grip and feel they need to swing freely and stay in control. Featuring premium materials, updated designs and the new S logo branding, the collection brings together the performance golfers want with the comfort they need throughout the round.

Trusted by Srixon's tour staff worldwide, the redesigned Cabretta Tour Glove is built for golfers who value feel and feedback. Made with premium cabretta leather, it offers a soft, natural fit that helps golfers stay connected to the club and feel the difference when they strike a shot pure. Srixon's proprietary silicone-infused tanning process helps preserve the leather's soft feel while added water resistance helps maintain that feel as conditions change. Strategically placed perforations and an optimized glove thickness round out a design built for comfort and control. The Cabretta Tour Glove is available for men and women, in left and right-hand options, and now comes in a new six-pack option alongside individual gloves.

For golfers looking for dependable performance in changing conditions, the new All Weather+ Glove combines premium UltiSoft synthetic material with cabretta leather reinforcement in the palm and thumb to help maintain a confident grip when weather becomes a factor. The result is a soft, leather-like feel with consistent grip, enhanced breathability and added durability in high-wear areas. The new All Weather+ Glove is also available for men and women, in left and right-hand options, and can be purchased individually or in a two-pack. Srixon is also introducing junior-sized All Weather+ Gloves, bringing reliable grip and comfort to the next generation of golfers.

With two distinct options, the all-new Srixon glove collection gives golfers the enhanced feel and control to play with confidence from the first swing to the last.

To shop the new collection, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

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ABOUT Dunlop Sports Americas:

Based in Huntington Beach, CA and Greenville, SC, Dunlop Sports Americas (DSA) is the North American subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. We manufacture and sell premium golf and racket sports equipment to players of all skill levels under a portfolio of brands: Dunlop, Srixon, Cleveland Golf, and XXIO. DSA is also a licensed exclusive distributor of ASICS golf footwear. Our unique global sales network and infrastructure in R&D, manufacturing, and material science elevates our brands onto a global stage where we encourage players from around the world to experience our incredible products. For more information, please contact Noelle Zavaleta at noellezavaleta@srixon.com.

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/elevating-every-grip-srixon-launches-refreshed-glove-collection-1245235