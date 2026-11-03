Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - UPPER, a woman-founded, AI-enabled talent sourcing platform for end-to-end talent scouting, today announced the public launch of its platform for talent teams and staffing firms in any industry. The launch makes UPPER's end-to-end sourcing service - previously available only to a small group of early customers - openly available to any talent team or staffing firm: one job description goes in, and a ranked shortlist of candidates who have expressed interest comes back, with supporting candidate evidence and their own CVs, ready for a recruiter conversation.

UPPER



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Hiring breaks before the interview. A recruiter writes the job description, then spends days searching channel by channel, scoring resumes by eye, and chasing outreach that goes unanswered. UPPER removes that grind. Describe the role once and UPPER sources across major job channels at the same time, scores the candidates sourced and evaluated for that search against the role's requirements, including responsibilities, seniority, and evidence of relevant work, runs outreach and manages engagement until top-ranked candidates have expressed interest and are ready for a recruiter conversation, with their own CVs included in the handoff. The result is a ranked shortlist with candidate evidence and CVs for a hiring manager to review.

"UPPER exists because I watched the same week repeat: write the job description, burn days on manual searching and scoring, send outreach into the void, and lose the best people before the first call," said Rachel Messing, founder and CEO of UPPER. "So we built the machine to do the digging. Machines source, score, and recommend; people decide."

The platform is available now to talent teams and staffing firms. Details, product information, and contact options are at https://www.upperlev.com.

About UPPER

UPPER is a woman-founded, AI-enabled talent sourcing platform for end-to-end talent scouting. From one job description, UPPER sources across major job channels, scores the candidates sourced and evaluated for that search against the role's requirements, runs outreach and manages engagement until top-ranked candidates have expressed interest and are ready for a recruiter conversation, with their own CVs included in the handoff. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, UPPER serves talent teams and staffing firms in any industry. AI that puts Rockstar talent to work, every day. https://www.upperlev.com

260 Peachtree Street Northwest, Suite 2200, Atlanta, GA 30303

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