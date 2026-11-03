Check Point Software Technologies: Check Point Appoints Adam Ely as Chief Business Officer to Lead Company-Wide Growth Strategy

Appointment builds on the momentum of Check Point's AI Security business and its leadership in securing enterprise AI transformation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader in cyber security solutions, announced the appointment of Adam Ely as Chief Business Officer (CBO). The appointment supports Check Point's evolution into a multi-product platform company built around four strategic pillars: Hybrid Mesh Network Security, Workspace Security, Exposure Management and AI Security. As the portfolio grows, the CBO role ensures the pillars operate as one platform, focused on securing customers' AI transformation and driving sustained growth.

In his new role, Ely will own company-wide strategy and growth, working across product, go-to-market, corporate development and strategic partnerships to translate customer and market needs into Check Point's platform strategy and execution. He will also deepen Check Point's engagement with customers, the CISO community, industry analysts and influencers.

"Our strategy starts with our customers and how we secure their AI transformation," said Nadav Zafrir, CEO of Check Point Software Technologies. "Adam has sat in the CISO's chair and knows the pressure security leaders are under. As we grow into a multi-product platform company, he will make sure we operate under one strategy, stay close to our customers and move faster as their needs change."

Ely brings firsthand CISO experience and deep relationships across the cybersecurity community to the role. Before joining Check Point, he served as CISO at Fidelity Investments and went on to lead Fidelity's Digital group, including its AI product and Center of Excellence teams. He previously served as Deputy CISO and CISO eCommerce at Walmart, co-founded Bluebox Security, which was acquired in 2016, and held security leadership roles at Salesforce and The Walt Disney Company. As an active investor and advisor in the start-up ecosystem, Ely also brings close connections to the next generation of cybersecurity and AI innovation.

"Security leaders want fewer tools, clearer answers and partners who understand their business," said Adam Ely, Chief Business Officer and General Manager of AI Security at Check Point Software Technologies. "Check Point has the platform, the research and the global reach to deliver that. My focus is to bring what we hear from customers directly into how we build, partner and grow."

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About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a global cyber security leader protecting more than 100,000 organizations worldwide. Its mission is to secure enterprises' AI transformation. With a prevention-first approach and an open ecosystem architecture, Check Point helps organizations block advanced threats, prioritize exposures, and automate security operations across complex digital environments. The unified architecture simplifies protection across hybrid networks, multi-cloud environments, digital workspaces, and AI systems. Structured around four strategic pillars, Hybrid Mesh Network Security, Workspace Security, Exposure Management, and AI Security, Check Point delivers consistent protection and visibility across multivendor environments, enabling organizations to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and accelerate innovation without increasing complexity.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding our products and solutions and customer demands, our ability to capture growth opportunities and drive sustainable and steady growth in the future, statements made by our CEO, and our participation in investor conferences and other events during the fourth quarter of 2026. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks include our ability to continue to develop platform capabilities and solutions; customer acceptance and purchase of our existing solutions and new solutions; the market for IT security continues to develop; competition from other products and services; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions, including acts of terrorism or war. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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SOURCE Check Point Software Technologies