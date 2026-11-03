Velo3D, Inc.: Velo3D and Sandia National Laboratories Sign Five-Year CRADA to Collaborate on Metal Additive Manufacturing

Five-year umbrella agreement formalizes the working relationship between the two organizations. Individual research projects are scoped and approved separately.

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Velo3D, Inc. (Nasdaq: VELO) today announced that it has entered into a five-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Sandia National Laboratories. The agreement was signed January 13, 2026, and establishes a framework for Velo3D and Sandia to explore joint research in metal additive manufacturing relevant to the defense industrial base and energy infrastructure.

The CRADA is an umbrella agreement. It sets the terms under which the two organizations may work together, and individual projects are scoped separately under Project Task Statements. Areas the parties intend to explore include part reliability, repeatability across machines and sites, materials development, and workforce development and technology transfer.

"Sandia has decades of experience answering some of the nation's most challenging problems, with a diverse set of capabilities and areas of expertise," said Arun Jeldi, Chief Executive Officer of Velo3D. "Metal additive manufacturing research, in combination with Sandia's other capabilities, offers a tremendous opportunity to advance the state of the technology, and working with its team gives us a rigorous research partner on the questions that matter most to programs moving parts into production at scale. This agreement is a starting point."

A central question for the industry is whether a part made on one machine can be made the same way on the next. Velo3D's Golden Print File methodology is designed to reproduce the same build from one Sapphire® system to another. Velo3D expects to share findings from the collaboration as the work progresses.

About Velo3D

Velo3D® designs and builds metal additive manufacturing systems and production services in the United States for the defense, aerospace and energy industries. Its Sapphire® printers, Flow print preparation software and Assure quality assurance software are designed to produce complex metal parts repeatably across machines and sites. Velo, Velo3D, Sapphire and Intelligent Fusion are registered trademarks of Velo3D, Inc. Flow and Assure are trademarks of Velo3D, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "will", "could", "should", and similar expressions are intended to identify such statements. These include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated scope, timing, funding and outcomes of research under the CRADA with Sandia National Laboratories and any Project Task Statements entered into under it. These statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the possibility that no Project Task Statements are entered into or funded under the CRADA, or that research under it does not produce the expected results; changes in customer demand; the Company's exposure to government and defense contracts, including delays or reductions in government funding, changes in defense procurement priorities, and the timing of contract awards; and the other risks described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara, Managing Director

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Velo3D

[email protected]

SOURCE Velo3D, Inc.