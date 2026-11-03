2026-11-03T12:17:09Z



Suspension

At Trading Venue FNSE

Due to Non Disclosure Of Inside Information About The Issuer Or Financial Instrument

Ongoing: True

Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to suspend the trading in all other instruments related to the issuer. Order books will be flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel +468 405 60 00, or email iss@nasdaq.com



Issuer: Cereno Scientific AB, LEI: 549300VX8KTMYDS6NM84

Instrument: CRNO B SE0008241558



The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified

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