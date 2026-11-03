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AC

WKN: A4ZZ0W | ISIN: CA05156X8504 | Ticker-Symbol: 21P
Tradegate
03.11.26 | 17:29
4,500 Euro
+19,24 % +0,726
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AURORA CANNABIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AURORA CANNABIS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5004,54817:29
4,5004,54817:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AURORA CANNABIS
AURORA CANNABIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AURORA CANNABIS INC4,500+19,24 %
ORGANIGRAM GLOBAL INC0,816-5,45 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.