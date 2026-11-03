Regulatory News:
FDJ UNITED (Paris:FDJU), a leader in betting and gaming in Europe, announces its 2027 financial communication calendar.
Event
Date
Results FY 2026
February, Thursday 18 premarket
Quiet period from January, Monday 11
Revenue Q1 2027
April, Tuesday 20 aftermarket
Quiet period from April, Monday 5
AGM
May, Wednesday 12 PM
Results H1 2027
July, Wednesday 28 premarket
Quiet period from June, Monday 28
Revenue Q3 2027
October, Wednesday 20 aftermarket
Quiet period from October, Monday 4
About FDJ UNITED
FDJ UNITED is a leading betting and gaming operator in Europe, with a vast portfolio of iconic brands and a reputation for technological excellence. With over 5,000 employees and a presence in over ten regulated markets, the Group offers a diversified, responsible range of games, both under exclusive rights and open to competition: lottery games in France and Ireland via an extensive point-of-sale network and also online; sports betting at points of sale in France; and online games open to competition (sports and horse-race betting, poker and online casino games, in markets where these activities are authorised). FDJ UNITED has placed responsibility at the heart of its strategy and promotes recreational betting. The Group is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris (FDJU) and included in the SBF 120, Euronext 100, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600 and FTSE Euro indices.
For more information, visit www.fdjunited.com
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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261103173367/en/
Contacts:
Media
01 41 10 33 82 media@fdjunited.com
Investor Relations
01 41 04 19 74 invest@fdjunited.com