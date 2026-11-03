Olara Otunnu Campaign: Ambassador Olara Otunnu Releases Comprehensive Measures for Reforming the United Nations

In "Reforming the United Nations: No Longer an Option; It Is an Imperative," Otunnu sets out in detail how he would spearhead reform of the UN.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Olara Otunnu, a candidate for Secretary-General of the United Nations, today released "Reforming the United Nations: No Longer an Option; It Is an Imperative," a comprehensive set of measures for reforming the UN. The measures are designed to make the UN more focused and more accountable, and to deliver measurable impact on the ground.

Otunnu sets out a detailed program of action across nine areas of intervention: reducing bureaucracy and reviewing senior posts; bringing the UN closer to the people it serves; consolidating administrative functions and advancing digital transformation; reforming UN peace operations; ending major wars; rebuilding consensus on human rights; engaging UN staff; putting Member States in the driving seat of reform; and ensuring the UN reflects the world it serves.

It is the most complete statement yet of what he would do as Secretary-General to refocus, restructure and reorganize the UN system.

"Will the United Nations matter in the lives of ordinary people in the years to come?" Otunnu asks. "I believe that the UN can rise to the moment, but only if we are willing to change how it works." He states, "To confront the crisis and embrace the opportunities of our times, the UN must reform. Without reforms, the organization is at great risk." He adds, "Reform must become part of the cultural DNA of the UN: a continuous process of assessing priorities, challenging entrenched practices and delivering measurable impact."

He writes, "From day one, I would use my prerogative as Secretary-General to laser-focus on eliminating duplication and redundancy, strengthening coherence and accountability, and aligning priorities with commensurate resources."

Otunnu says, "Reform must begin from the top." Senior management positions so far account for only 3 percent of agreed UN80 cuts; he would immediately review and streamline them. He would also move substantive political, humanitarian and development posts to the regional level. "We must do much more to connect the global UN to the local level, thus increasing the impact of the UN on the lives of ordinary people," he writes.

Otunnu calls for focused, accountable peace operations and impartial mediation to end major wars. "Ending these deadly conflicts would constitute an immediate and absolute priority for me," he writes. On human rights, he states, "As Secretary-General, I would invoke the UN Charter and its principles in a completely impartial and non-selective manner."

"I want to see a United Nations of service and impact, not an organization of power and privilege," Otunnu writes. Lasting reform, he argues, requires consensus-building, innovative solutions and resolve. In conclusion, Otunnu states, "I bring to the enterprise of UN reform the combination of deep institutional knowledge and an independent outside perspective on the UN."

About Olara Otunnu

Olara Otunnu is Uganda's candidate for Secretary-General of the United Nations. For more than four decades, he has held diverse leadership positions within and outside the UN. He has been highly acclaimed for his consistent ability to forge consensus and to propose innovative solutions in situations of deadlock and crisis. As President of the UN Security Council in 1981, he invented the straw-poll system, known as the "Otunnu Formula," which has been used ever since in the selection of the Secretary-General. In 1983, as Chair of the Credentials Committee, he designed a breakthrough in the Grenada crisis, which had paralyzed the General Assembly. From 1997 to 2005, he served as UN Under-Secretary-General and Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict. In that role, he placed the protection of war-affected children on the Security Council's agenda and designed the compliance regime set up under Resolution 1612. He has also served as Uganda's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vice-President of the General Assembly, Chair of the Commission on Human Rights, Uganda's Foreign Minister, and President of the International Peace Academy (now IPI).

Today, he co-chairs Rocco Paco, a peacebuilding movement he co-founded for rebuilding and healing in post-war northern Uganda. Otunnu has received many major awards, including the 2005 Sydney Peace Prize, the German Africa Prize, India's Global Award for Outstanding Contribution to Human Rights, and the Harvard Law School Alumni Award. He was educated at Gulu High School; at King's College Budo, as a Queen's Scholar; at Makerere University; at Oxford, as an Overseas Scholar; and at Harvard Law School, as a Fulbright Scholar.

Website: olaraotunnu.info · X: @Olara_Otunnu · LinkedIn: Olara Otunnu

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SOURCE: Olara Otunnu Campaign

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/ambassador-olara-otunnu-releases-comprehensive-measures-for-reforming-the-united-nations-1245872