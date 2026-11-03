Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Stephen Matier, President and Chief Executive Officer, Maritime Launch Services Inc. ("Maritime Launch Services" or the "Company") (TSX: MAXQ) along with their executive team, Board of Directors, investors and partners, joined Omar Khafagy, Head, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing to TSX.





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Maritime Launch Services is a Canadian-owned commercial space company based in Nova Scotia. The Company is developing Spaceport Nova Scotia (the "spaceport"), a dual-use commercial spaceport designed to support both civil and defence-related space missions. The Spaceport will provide satellite launch services to domestic and international clients across the global commercial space market, supporting a wide range of orbital inclinations from a single location.

Spaceport Nova Scotia is Canada's first orbital launch complex, enabling small and medium launch vehicles to place satellites into low Earth orbit.

For more information, visit: www.maritimelaunch.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322298