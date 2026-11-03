Yunji Technology to Showcase AI-Driven Robotics and Real-World Hospitality Solutions at EquipHotel Paris 2026

PARIS, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the hospitality industry gathers for EquipHotel Paris 2026, Yunji Technology (HKEX: 02670), a listed enterprise specializing in commercial service robots and AI agents, will present its latest systems at Booth P7.3-R044 from November 2 to 5.

Yunji will demonstrate how its robotic solutions work alongside existing hotel management systems to address common operational issues. Hoteliers across Europe continue to face persistent staff shortages, and the challenge of maintaining consistent guest service across multiple properties. Yunji's technology is built to support these daily demands by automating routine tasks and streamlining internal logistics.

The exhibition will feature live demonstrations of robots handling everyday hotel workflows. Visitors will see how the systems manage tasks ranging from in-room deliveries and guest guidance to broader facility management. Instead of operating as isolated machines, Yunji's robots function as a connected network, ensuring smooth operations even during peak hours. Yunji will also introduce the GORA C40 to address hotel public area cleaning.

Integrated Cleaning Design: The C40 combines scrubbing, sweeping, dust mopping, and vacuuming into a single unit, significantly reducing equipment maintenance and staff training time. Notably, the C40 can autonomously navigate between floors by integrating with hotel elevator systems, ensuring continuous cleaning without manual transfer.

This technology is already delivering practical results globally. Yunji has deployed solutions in more than 20 countries and regions, working closely with international hotel groups. By taking over repetitive tasks, such as delivering amenities or transporting linens, the robots provide hotel staff with more time to focus on guest-facing services. The system also generates operational data that helps hotel managers identify bottlenecks and optimize their workflows.

"At EquipHotel Paris, our primary goal is to listen to European hoteliers," said Jake Ma, Chief Marketing Officer at Yunji Technology. "By demonstrating how our AI-driven fleet and updated cleaning solutions integrate into daily operations, we aim to provide scalable solutions that address the specific labor and efficiency issues the industry is facing today."

Yunji Technology invites hotel groups, facility managers, and partners to visit Booth P7.3-R044 to see the systems in operation and discuss collaboration opportunities.

About Yunji Technology

Yunji Technology (HKEX: 02670) is a Hong Kong-listed enterprise headquartered in Beijing, specializing in the research, development, and commercialization of service robots and AI agents. Guided by its mission, "Robots, Making Humanity Happier," Yunji provides intelligent and reliable robotics for the hospitality, retail, and commercial sectors. Visit https://www.yunjichina.com.cn for more information.

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